Bryson DeChambeau has found a new home. Fresh off the demise of LIV Golf, the two-time U.S. Open champion has filed his paperwork to join the DP World Tour for the upcoming 2027 season. DeChambeau will begin his first campaign with the league at the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa next month, which he had confirmed in a previous statement.

DeChambeau will play out of Category 1 membership given to winners of the Race to Dubai and major championships since 2022. Thanks to his win at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024, the American will have access to any tournament of his choosing.

In addition to DeChambeau, nine former members of LIV Golf have signed an agreement with the tour to receive invitations to a specific number of tournaments next year. The agreement is for specific tournaments only (excluding Rolex Series events) with each player having events designated for them.

Those players are Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Michael La Sasso, Carlos Ortiz and Thomas Pieters.

Other notable names from the league formerly known as LIV Golf to sign up for the 2027 DP World Tour season include Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer, Paul Casey, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace. These players will all compete out of Category 11a or 11b membership, which is given to the top 40 players on the career money list.

DeChambeau's decision comes as PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp told media Monday evening that "there are no plans" currently for a Returning Member Program in 2027 for former members of LIV Golf. DeChambeau was one of four players along with Jon Rahm, Smith and Brooks Koepka offered a pathway back to the PGA Tour in early 2026.

DeChambeau, Rahm and Smith were still under contract with LIV Golf and ultimately passed, while Koepka returned under strict financial penalties.

"We have heard from our fans and we know that they want the best players playing together and we share that view," Rolapp said Monday. "I have said that from day one when I took the job I am interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better.

"That said, as we have a membership organization, we have rules, and as I shared before, they exist to ensure fairness and competitive balance. Rules matter and they will be enforced. We engaged in thoughtful discussion on the topic of LIV players with both boards today. As far as we have read, bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing and the process is complex. I hope to have more to say in the beginning of the new year, but until that time, I will not speculate on the outcome or individual decisions players make."

With the PGA Tour appearing to hold firm with its one-year suspension policy, DeChambeau was left with two options -- join the DP World Tour or focus on his YouTube channel while playing the four major championships, which he had hinted as a possibility previously. The 33-year-old chose the former in a move that will only bolster interest in the European circuit next year.

"Next year is going to be tough because you've got the likes of Jon and Tyrrell and some of these guys coming back and playing a full-time DP World Tour schedule," Rory McIlroy said after winning the Race to Dubai. "Obviously I'll be sort of bouncing around a little bit on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

"So I think the Race to Dubai next year is going to be incredibly competitive. And yeah, it's going to be a little more difficult -- not that it's not difficult every year but even more difficult next year with those guys playing a full-time schedule over here. But I'll just have to go out there and play well and accumulate points early. You know, if I have to maybe beef up my schedule at the end of next year to try to compete with them, if I'm in with a close enough chance of doing it, I'll do that."