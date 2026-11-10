It has been nearly a full year since Tiger Woods last played meaningful golf, but the 15-time major champion appears eager to return to the competitive arena soon. Woods revealed that he has resumed training and is feeling better in a social media clip posted by SiriusXM.

"I'm feeling better. No doubt about that," Woods said. "I've been training quite a bit. I will be at Hero [World Challenge]. I'm there either way [as host], so I'll see you there."

The last time Woods struck a golf ball in front of crowds was during the TGL finals in March when his Jupiter Links Golf Club fell in the championship bout to Los Angeles Golf Club. His last real tournament action dates back to the 2024 Open at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut.

There was optimism that Woods would tee it up in the 2026 Masters given his participation in TGL, but he was arrested just three days after the final TGL match. The 50-year-old was booked for suspicion of DUI following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Less than a week before the Masters, Woods announced that he would be stepping away from golf for an indefinite period to seek treatment outside the United States.

The Hero World Challenge is a 20-man tournament that Woods hosts annually in The Bahamas. The tournament is set to begin Dec. 3, though Woods himself has not participated since the 2023 edition when he finished 18th out of 20 players.

If Woods were to bypass his tournament, he has a couple of other spots on the calendar where he could schedule for his return. The PNC Championship, the annual father-son 36-hole scramble that he has previously played with his son Charlie, will take place Dec. 17-20. Woods would be able to use a golf cart in this tournament, which he has done in the past.

Another option would be the start of the TGL season. The third year of his simulator golf league is set to kick off on Dec. 27 with a double header that will feature his Jupiter Links Golf Club. The action takes place at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, not too far from his home.