For the first time in over two years, Tiger Woods is set to play in a competitive golf tournament. The 15-time major champion has committed to the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he hosts annually in The Bahamas that welcomes a field of the 20 biggest and best names in the sport.

The tournament is scheduled to begin Dec. 3 and will include Woods as a playing competitor for the first time since 2023 when he finished 18th out of 20 players.

"I'm feeling better. No doubt about that," Woods told Sirius XM last week. "I've been training quite a bit. I will be at Hero [World Challenge]. I'm there either way [as host], so I'll see you there."

Woods has not seen competitive action inside the ropes since the 2024 Open at Royal Troon, although he has been seen at TGL the last couple of seasons. The 50-year-old took part in the championship match for the simulator golf league last March as optimism grew about a possible appearance at The Masters.

Three days after the TGL championship, though, Woods was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida. Less than a week before the Masters, Woods announced that he would be stepping away from golf for an indefinite period to seek treatment outside the United States.

Following treatment, Woods' first public appearance came at the Travelers Championship where he was alongside PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp to unveil the tour's new competitive structure. Woods served as chair for the Future Competition Committee the last 18 months.

Woods missed the entire 2025 season due to injury as he ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg while training for the Masters. That October, he also underwent a back procedure to replace a disc.

The Hero World Challenge does not feature a cut at the 36-hole mark, meaning Woods is scheduled to play four rounds, something he has not done in the competitive setting since the 2024 Masters.