The third season of TGL will feature more players and more teams than any prior iteration of the simulator golf league started by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The league founders are both back for the third campaign, and their respective teams will both look different as TGL welcomes an influx of young talent while watching some of the league's seasoned veterans walk away.

Originally rostering four players and putting three players in the lineup for each match, TGL teams will now carry five players throughout the 2027 season. Jupiter's Kevin Kisner, New York's Xander Schauffele, Boston's Adam Scott and Atlanta's Lucas Glover are the four former participants who will no longer play in TGL.

In their place, young guns like Michael Brennan, Ben James, Blades Brown and Jackson Koivun will tee it up at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Koivun was announced as a member of Brooks Koepka's Motor City Golf Club a couple of weeks ago as a part of the league's first expansion team.

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Koivun and Koepka have since seen their roster filled out with the additions of Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley and Jake Knapp. Other newcomers to the league include Alex Fitzpatrick, who will join his brother, Matt, on the New York Golf Club, along with Ben Griffin, whose experience in the financial world should get New York fans excited.

James joins the defending champions, LAGC, while Brown tacks onto the other California-based squad, The Bay Golf Club. The man who became the youngest Korn Ferry Tour graduate a couple of weeks ago will see his skills coupled with those of Ryan Fox, who has parlayed his Open championship victory into a spot in TGL.

Shane Lowry's trade to Boston Common was announced Monday, and Michael Thorbjornsen's inclusion on the roster became official as well. The same goes for Chris Gotterup, who was a regular contributor to Atlanta Drive in 2026, as he joins his fellow multiple-time PGA Tour winner from this season in Brennan.

Woods' team, meanwhile, will watch Kisner leave the league in lieu of Keith Mitchell. Tom Kim will return along with fan favorites like Max Homa and Akshay Bhatia.

Check out every TGL roster below as the third season is scheduled to get underway Sunday, Dec. 27.

2027 TGL teams, rosters

Team Players Atlanta Drive GC Michael Brennan, Patrick Cantlay, Chris Gotterup, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas Boston Common Golf Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Michael Thorbjornsen Jupiter Links Golf Club Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa, Keith Mitchell, Tom Kim, Tiger Woods Los Angeles Golf Club Tommy Fleetwood, Ben James, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala Motor City Golf Club Bud Cauley, Si Woo Kim, Jake Knapp, Brooks Koepka, Jackson Koivun New York Golf Club Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young The Bay Golf Club Blades Brown, Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee