TGL announced on Monday that Jackson Koivun, 21, will join the league for the 2027 season. The recent Presidents Cup standout for the United States will link up with five-time major champion Brooks Koepka on the Motor City Golf Club, which represents Detroit.

Motor City Golf Club is the first expansion club for TGL, serving as the seventh team in the men's league. Koivun and Koepka are the only members of the club to have been announced thus far since the team's formation in May 2025.

"Some of my best experiences have come while playing team golf, from winning national championships at Auburn to representing the U.S. at the Presidents Cup," Koivun said. "Having teammates alongside you and feeling that energy from the fans makes those moments even better.

"I am a huge fan of TGL and love how it brings new fans and an arena experience to golf. I've been to the SoFi Center, and it's unlike anything I've experienced in the game. I'm excited to join Brooks, compete in a new environment and help build a team Detroit can passionately support."

Koivun getting the call aligns with TGL's quest to infuse the league with young talent. For every Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott that has teed it up in the SoFi Center, there have been Nick Dunlap, Luke Clanton and Neil Shipley who have played, albeit not on a consistent basis, as their form has come and gone on the PGA Tour.

The youngest member of the league before Koivun's inclusion was 24-year-old Tom Kim, who also won on the PGA Tour in 2026 and continues to see his stock rise in team events between the Presidents Cup and TGL. Michael Thorbjornsen, 25, also played regularly in TGL in 2026 as a regular alternate for Boston Common Golf.

Koivun was a member of the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team last month at Medinah, where he was the only American not to lose a match, finishing 2-0-1. He took down the International team's top player, Si Woo Kim, in Sunday singles to help secure the U.S. a comeback victory.

Team events have a way of ushering in the next wave of talent, as seen with players such as Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young. Koivun was under the wing of Justin Thomas during the Presidents Cup, while also sharing a locker room with other multiple-time major champions like Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark.

Koivun will now have the ear of a five-time major champion in Koepka. TGL may not produce the competitive juice of PGA Tour events or major championships, but proximity to a champion such as Koepka could prove invaluable for Koivun, whose external expectations seem to grow by the week.

Three months removed from turning professional, the former collegiate standout has already accomplished plenty with a win over the world No. 1, a FedEx Cup Playoffs appearance and a Presidents Cup showing to his name. With more information to glean from top stars around him, he should continue to learn from the best as he aims to become one with his first full-time professional season on deck.