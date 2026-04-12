AUGUSTA, Ga. -- For the third time in four days, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young will be playing side by side at Augusta National Golf Club. On Sunday, when they tee off as the final pairing in the 2026 Masters, they will not be seeking movement on the leaderboard but the completion of 72 holes with a green jacket in sight.

McIlroy appeared poised to run away with his second straight Masters and become the fourth golfer in history to go back-to-back, joining Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus, as he held an Augusta National-record six-shot lead at the 36-hole mark. However, McIlroy was unable to take advantage of low-scoring conditions Saturday as the only man in the top 10 of the leaderboard to shoot over par (73) as everyone else combined for an under-par average of 4.4.

Young and Scottie Scheffler matched McIlroy with the best rounds of the tournament, scoring 7-under 65s. The former pulled even with McIlroy atop the leaderboard, while Scheffler sits T7 and firmly in position to rally for his third green jacket in five years.

Joining those three among the top 10 are Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Jason Day, Justin Rose, Haotong Li, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley and Patrick Reed -- all capable contenders, including a Masters champion (Reed) and three-time runner-up (Rose). Whether any will be able to make a true run at a green jacket will be determined on Sunday.

Watch the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. Masters Live follows in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

All times Eastern

2026 Masters tee times, Sunday pairings