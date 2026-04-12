2026 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, updates, scores, as Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young battle in Round 4

Live scores, updates and highlights from the final round of the 90th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The final round of the 2026 Masters has arrived, and if Moving Day was any indication, a frantic finish is ahead at Augusta National Golf Club. Rory McIlroy struggled in his third round, only able to watch as a seemingly insurmountable six-shot lead evaporated as Cameron Young joined him atop the leaderboard by matching McIlroy's best round of the tournament, a 7-under 65.

Those two now enter Sunday's final round tied at 11 under, setting the stage for a fascinating closing stanza. They will duel in the final pairing at 2:25 p.m. ET, but plenty of contenders chasing them have newfound life. Sam Burns and Shane Lowry make up the penultimate group, while Jason Day and Justin Rose, two steady veterans who have each briefly held the title of the No. 1 player in the world, are three shots back. The most menacing chaser is Scottie Scheffler, as the world's No. 1 player charged into the top 10 from 12 shots back with his own 65 in the third round.

Watch the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. Masters Live follows in the world on Featured GroupsAmen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Masters leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 4 tee times and pairings, plus our complete Masters TV schedule and coverage guide.

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@TheMasters via Twitter
April 12, 2026, 2:00 PM
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Sergio Garcia breaks his driver in a tirade on the 2nd tee

A frustrated Sergio Garcia will have to play the final 16 holes of his final round without a driver. The 2017 Master champion bogeyed his first hole of the day to fall back to +6 and then hit a leaky fade off the 2nd that found the fairway bunker. That set off the Spaniard, who smashed his driver into the ground, taking a big chunk of turf out of the center of the tee box, and then wasn't done with his tirade, slamming his driver into the cooler on the back of the tee to snap his driver shaft. 

Garcia getting that mad on the second hole on a Sunday where he's not even close to contention is pretty wild, especially given his status as a past champion. He'll probably have some explaining to do to the club after his round, and everyone that comes through the second hole the rest of the way will have to tee it up around the large divot he put right in the middle of the box. 

 
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Masters increases purse to $22.5 million: Prize money breakdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters began with 91 players vying for the coveted title of Masters champion and the green jacket that comes with it. Fifty-four of those men have made it inside the cut line of 4 over on Friday to play the weekend, and with no amateurs playing the weekend, every golfer remaining in the field will receive a payday.

There is arguably no tournament where being a past champion carries so much weight, and while so much of modern golf has become about escalating purses and the financial prize at the end, the Masters is one of the rare tournaments where that is truly a secondary motivation. 

2026 Masters prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $22.5 million pool at Augusta National
Robby Kalland
2026 Masters prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for each golfer from $22.5 million pool at Augusta National
 
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April 12, 2026, 1:43 PM
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April 12, 2026, 1:34 PM
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Sunday hole locations breakdown

The hole locations for the final round of the 2026 Masters are mostly in their traditional Sunday spots, as Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young and the chasers will not have many surprises in front of them on the pin sheet. 

That means birdie chances should be plentiful, as each of the par 5s presents opportunities, plus friendly locations on Nos. 1, 7, 16 and 18. The 9th, 10th, 14th and 17th will provide risk-reward chances for those that can put it in the fairway and attack, but a miss on the wrong side can bring false fronts, drop-offs and major ridges into play. 

The 3rd is pushed all the way onto the small sliver of green on the left, requiring precision and spin control to avoid a potential bogey on the short par-4, but the holes that will challenge players most will be Nos. 5, 6, 11 and 12, where pars will be a great score. 

The 12th always represents the pivot point of the championship, where green jacket dreams can sink to a watery grave for those that take too aggressive a line and find the bank short of the green. Once you get through that challenge, it's all about racing to the finish but understanding the dangers that still lurk on the scoring holes down the stretch. 

 
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Masters TV schedule and live coverage guide for Sunday

The most wonderful time of the golf season continues into Sunday's final round as the beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club with some of the best weather featured at "a tradition unlike any other" in years. The 2026 Masters is on its way to a conclusion with a star-studded leaderboard battling over the final 18 holes. 

Defending champion Rory McIlroy gave up a historic six-shot lead on Moving Day as 28-year-old Cameron Young matched the green jacket holder's round of the tournament with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to move into a tie for the lead. Hitting the same mark was Scottie Scheffler, who went from even par through 36 holes to just four shots back of the leaders.

2026 Masters TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with live coverage, streaming, how to watch on Sunday
Patrick McDonald
2026 Masters TV schedule: Complete viewing guide with live coverage, streaming, how to watch on Sunday
 
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April 12, 2026, 1:14 PM
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Tee times, pairings for Round 4 at the 2026 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- For the third time in four days, Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young will be playing side by side at Augusta National Golf Club. On Sunday, when they tee off as the final pairing in the 2026 Masters, they will not be seeking movement on the leaderboard but the completion of 72 holes with a green jacket in sight.

McIlroy appeared poised to run away with his second straight Masters and become the fourth golfer in history to go back-to-back, joining Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus, as he held an Augusta National-record six-shot lead at the 36-hole mark. However, McIlroy was unable to take advantage of low-scoring conditions Saturday as the only man in the top 10 of the leaderboard to shoot over par (73) as everyone else combined for an under-par average of 4.4.

2026 Masters tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups, field for Round 4 on Sunday at Augusta National
Adam Silverstein
2026 Masters tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups, field for Round 4 on Sunday at Augusta National
 
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Who will win 2026 Masters? Our experts weigh in

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2026 Masters appeared to be headed for a straightforward conclusion after 36 holes. Rory McIlroy held a six-shot lead after an unbelievable run to close out his second round, doubling up the field at 12 under. He was in full flow, visibly freed up from the weight of expectation that long slowed him down at Augusta National. 

But as quickly as he took that massive lead, he squandered it on Saturday, as it took just 12 holes in the third round for him to disappear from the top spot on the leaderboard. McIlroy's struggles in the third round were shocking, not because he has never struggled before, but because he finally seemed to have moved on from the ghosts of Masters past. 

Who will win 2026 Masters? Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young on top as Scottie Scheffler leads chase pack
Robby Kalland
Who will win 2026 Masters? Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young on top as Scottie Scheffler leads chase pack
 
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April 12, 2026, 12:44 PM
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As Rory McIlroy knows best: It's never over at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Rory McIlroy backed off, literally and figuratively. Standing on the 6th tee box Saturday afternoon with the Masters lead in hand, the reigning champion surveyed his tee shot for the devilish downhill par 3. With the hole located on the back left section of the green, McIlroy's patented high draw had an opportunity to access the shelf on a day where scoring was far better than ever imagined.

In typical McIlroy fashion, it had already been a rollercoaster up to that point. The defending champion opened with a soft bogey, blasted his drive on the par-5 2nd right of right (again), made amends on the next by driving the green to get back to even par, and followed with pars on Nos. 4-5. 

It's never over at Augusta National, and no one knows that better than Rory McIlroy
Patrick McDonald
It's never over at Augusta National, and no one knows that better than Rory McIlroy
 
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Scottie Scheffler charges into contention with career-low Masters round

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Scottie Scheffler began the third round of the 2026 Masters sitting 12 shots back of 36-hole leader Rory McIlroy, putting the two-time green jacket holder outside the conversation of contenders entering the weekend. When he walked off the 18th green on Saturday, he was only five shots off the pace after carding his lowest career round at the Masters with a 7-under 65.

Suddenly, Scheffler finds himself firmly in contention heading into Sunday's final round, yet as incredible as his Moving Day effort was to witness, it could have -- and perhaps should have -- been even better.

Scottie Scheffler charges into contention with career-low Masters round after early struggles
Robby Kalland
Scottie Scheffler charges into contention with career-low Masters round after early struggles
 
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@TheMasters via Twitter
April 12, 2026, 12:15 PM
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