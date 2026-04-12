2026 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, updates, scores, as Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young battle in Round 4

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The final round of the 2026 Masters has arrived, and if Moving Day was any indication, a frantic finish is ahead at Augusta National Golf Club. Rory McIlroy struggled in his third round, only able to watch as a seemingly insurmountable six-shot lead evaporated as Cameron Young joined him atop the leaderboard by matching McIlroy's best round of the tournament, a 7-under 65.

Those two now enter Sunday's final round tied at 11 under, setting the stage for a fascinating closing stanza. They will duel in the final pairing at 2:25 p.m. ET, but plenty of contenders chasing them have newfound life. Sam Burns and Shane Lowry make up the penultimate group, while Jason Day and Justin Rose, two steady veterans who have each briefly held the title of the No. 1 player in the world, are three shots back. The most menacing chaser is Scottie Scheffler, as the world's No. 1 player charged into the top 10 from 12 shots back with his own 65 in the third round.

Watch the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. Masters Live follows in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

CBS Sports will keep you updated with 2026 Masters leaderboard updates, scores and highlights below. Check out live scores, Round 4 tee times and pairings, plus our complete Masters TV schedule and coverage guide.