AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Last April, Rory McIlroy broke down on the 18th green at Augusta National, shedding the weight of a decade-long pursuit of the career grand slam and finally securing his place among golfing royalty by winning the 2025 Masters. Twelve months later, McIlroy's celebration after his second victory was more muted, bordering on amusement that he went back-to-back at the tournament that haunted him for so long.

While the emotions were not as raw, the achievement was no less historic.

McIlroy became the fourth player to go back-to-back as Masters champion, joining Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02). He secured his sixth major championship, moving him into a tie for 12th all-time alongside Faldo, Phil Mickelson and Lee Trevino. By matching Faldo, he is now tied for the most major championships of any European player in history, and he broke his tie with Brooks Koepka for the most major championships of his generation.

McIlroy's ascent to the top of the golf world was staggering. He won his first four majors all in four years. He had to bear the weight of being universally considered the game's next megastar, asked to follow in the footsteps of the most singular, unique figure the game has ever seen in Woods.

For a decade, McIlroy continued to win and maintained his place among the game's elite, but at the four tournaments where the greats are measured, he continuously came up short. In the time between his fourth (2014) and fifth (2025) major championships, , he tallied four runner-ups and seven other top-five finishes.

That drought began to define him, and despite winning everything else everywhere else around the world, he couldn't stake a full claim to this generation's best until he completed the career grand slam and deepened his major count.

Now, there's no doubt that McIlroy is the defining player of this generation. The only remaining question is whether he will make a greater ascent up the all-time ranks. He certainly appears poised to do exactly that.

After McIlroy's win in 2025, many pontificated that he would go on a tear. With major stops at Quail Hollow (where he won multiple times on the PGA Tour) and Royal Portrush (home in Northern Ireland), there were even whispers that McIlroy could threaten the never-before-achieved annual grand slam (based on the current majors).

That never materialized; fresh off winning his first green jacket, McIlroy had to find his motivation again, contemplating what was left for him in the game after finally achieving his greatest career goal. Leading the European side to a Ryder Cup on United States soil last September reignited his momentum, and he remained ranked No. 2 in the world as the first major of 2026 approached.

Now, having captured his second straight green jacket, he has far more clarity on what he wants going forward.

"I said at the start of the weekend here, I felt like the grand slam was the destination, and I realized it wasn't," McIlroy said. "I'm on this journey to -- I don't know, I just won my sixth major, and I feel like I'm in a really good spot with my game and my body. I don't want to put a number on it, but I feel like this win is just -- I don't want to say a stop on the journey, but yeah, it's just a part of the journey. I still have things I want to achieve, but I still want to enjoy it as well."

McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler seem poised to have the kind of cross-generational duels we dreamed we would see between Woods and McIlroy. With a clear mind and matured game, McIlroy is better equipped than ever to handle the physical and mental stress of a major championship week, as evidenced by last two treks around Augusta National Golf Club.

After a Saturday collapse that saw his Masters record six-shot lead at the midway mark erased in only 12 holes, a previous version of McIlroy would've wilted. This time, he diagnosed his problems and went about fixing them.

A Saturday evening range session helped cure a left miss with his irons that doomed his third round, but much like a year ago, he still needed to dig himself out of an early hole.

A shaky putter dropped him off 54-hole co-leader Cameron Young's pace in a hurry. He made a mess of the two par 3s on the first nine with a double on the 4th and a bogey on the 6th to fall two shots back, but he avoided the panic that would have overtaken his game in the past.

Back-to-back birdies got him settled in again, and he could finally lean on positive lessons from a year ago to make it through Augusta National's most pivotal stretch.

Amen Corner has always defined the Masters, and it was on that most famous stretch of holes that McIlroy seized control of his second green jacket. A gritty par on the 11th, holing a 13-footer to keep some momentum, provided him with some needed confidence on the greens. Then, on the par-3 12th hole, where so many leaders have sunk their chances, McIlroy delivered his best swing of the day with a 9 iron to 7 feet from the hole. He leaned on one of his oldest Masters memories to produce it.

"It was in off the left. That was where the wind was. I waited," he explained. "This is going back to one of my first-ever practice rounds here. I played a practice round with Tom Watson in 2009, and he said to me, on the 12th tee, he always waited until he felt where the wind should be and then just hit it. You know, just hit it as soon as you can.

"That's what I did on 12. It was all over the place. When I stood up on the tee, it felt like it was off the right, and I looked at the 11th flag, it was blowing right to left. But I was patient, and I waited to feel where the wind should have been coming from, and I knew it was just a perfect 3/4 9-iron."

On the 13th green, he faced another crucial moment. While surveying an 11-footer for birdie, one of Augusta National's trademark roars from the nearby 15th green forced him to step back. Scheffler had just made a birdie from the trees on the other par 5 on the second nine, but the roar was so loud for all McIlroy knew it could've been an eagle to trim his lead to one.

McIlroy composed himself and rattled in a birdie of his own to send a roar cascading back in Scheffler's direction and reclaim a three-shot lead for the first time since early on Saturday.

That trip around Amen Corner was a microcosm of what makes McIlroy better than he's ever been. He possesses a rare combination of immense raw talent -- his drive around the corner on the 13th left him with just an 8 iron into the par 5 -- and veteran savvy that allows him to call on the right shot at the right moment.

At the beginning of the week, McIlroy said he felt this was the major he was best suited to win, noting his experience and the repetitiveness of playing Augusta National annually. As such, he believed he would have 10 more legitimate chances to win green jackets.

Six days later, he became a two-time Masters champion ... with nine more chances to go.

Youthful exuberance and confidence once allowed McIlroy to freely proclaim his goals for all to hear. A decade of heartbreak taught him the lessons of making his desires public knowledge, but as a lover of golf history, McIlroy can't help but appreciate the position he's put himself in and still has dreams of climbing higher.

"Today, I tie Nick, so yeah, there's obviously going to be that conversation, and that debate is going to be hard," said McIlroy as to whether he's the greatest European golfer of all-time. "But it's a cool conversation to be a part of. Again, it took me 10 years to win my fifth major, and then my sixth one [has] come pretty soon after it. I'm not putting a number on it, but I certainly don't want to stop here."

The McIlroy vs. Faldo conversation may continue in the short term, but there's no further argument where Rory stands among his generation. he has emerged as the greatest among the first group of stars to emerge after Tiger's prime.

What's left to determine is how high McIlroy will wind up on the all-time list when his career is over.