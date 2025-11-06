The Dodgers picked up Muncy's $10 million club option for 2026 on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Keeping Muncy in town was likely an easy decision, as the 35-year-old slashed .243/.376/.470 with 19 homers, 67 RBI and 48 runs scored over 388 regular-season plate appearances. He added three more long balls and scored eight runs during the Dodgers' postseason run, which ended in the team winning its second World Series title in as many years. Muncy is likely to remain Los Angeles' primary third baseman while the club goes for the three-peat in 2026.