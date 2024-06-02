Muncy (oblique) said Sunday he's been shut down from swinging for the past 7-to-10 days after he felt a "twinge" around his rib cage, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Timesreports.

The 33-year-old landed on the injured list in mid-May with the oblique strain and doesn't appear to have made significant progress in his recovery. Per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, Muncy was able to field groundballs Sunday but is shut down from most baseball activities, so he's likely not particularly close to rejoining the Dodgers.