Muncy went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Marlins.

Muncy quickly put the Dodgers ahead with a first-inning grand slam off of Edward Cabrera. It was his sixth career grand slam and fourth home run in his last three games, as he now has eight RBI over that span. Muncy is currently hitting .263, which is well above his career average, and overall is slashing .263/.370/.570 with nine homers, 26 RBI, 22 runs and a 19:40 BB:K in 138 plate appearances.