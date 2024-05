Muncy went 4-for-5 with three home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over Atlanta.

The three home runs were a single-game career high for Muncy, who ended a season-long power drought after he had blasted just five long balls through his first 30 contests of the campaign prior to Saturday. Muncy's slugging percentage rose exactly 100 points after the huge game and now sits at .551 for the season, which is the best mark of his career since his first year with the Dodgers in 2018.