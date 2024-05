Muncy took some groundballs Tuesday as he started up baseball activities after his recent oblique strain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers placed Muncy on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a Grade 1 right oblique strain. According to manager Dave Roberts, Muncy sustained the strain in batting practice prior to Thursday's game. Before hitting the injured list, the third baseman was slashing .223/.323/.475 with nine home runs and 28 RBI over 167 plate appearances.