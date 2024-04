Muncy went 3-for-6 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Friday's 12-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Muncy broke the game open in the third inning with a three-run blast off Chirs Bassitt, extending the Dodgers' lead to 6-0. The 33-year-old Muncy is now 5-for-9 in his last two contests after going 0-for-10 in his previous four games. Overall, he's slashing .258/.361/.494 with five homers, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored through 26 games this season.