Feliz and the Dodgers agreed Tuesday on a minor-league contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 2010 American League Rookie of the Year is moving on to the seventh MLB organization of his career after a short-lived stint in Philadelphia. After posting a microscopic 1.26 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 14.1 innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the season, Feliz received his first call-up to the majors since 2017 in late June. He struggled in both of his relief outings with Philadelphia (four earned runs allowed across one inning) and was ultimately cast off the 40-man roster. The Dodgers are hoping that he can rediscover his early season form at Triple-A Oklahoma City before potentially providing a boost to the big-league bullpen in the second half.
