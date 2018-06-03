Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Picks up win in relief
Baez was the winning pitcher of record Saturday, giving up a hit and a walk over a scoreless inning in a 12-4 rout of the Rockies.
Baez was able to dance around a pair of baserunners with an inning-ending double play in the sixth. Saturday's outing was a microcosm of the reliever's season as a whole, where he owns a solid 3.38 ERA over 26.2 innings despite carrying a sub-par 1.57 WHIP. Baez's 11.9 K/9 is his highest mark to date, but his 5.1 BB/9 is inversely the worst of his career. He currently sits behind Kenley Jansen and Josh Fields in the Dodgers' bullpen pecking order.
