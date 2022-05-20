Baez agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran right-hander was let go by the Astros in late April and will now have a reunion with the Dodgers. Baez allowed three runs over 2.1 innings for Houston this season, but the larger issue is that his fastball velocity averaged only 89.1 mph, which is a far cry from the mid-90s fastball he featured only two years ago. He was a staple of the Los Angeles bullpen and had a 3.03 ERA with 100 holds from 2014 to 2020, but since then he's fallen off considerably and will need to illustrate he's worthy of another chance in the big leagues.

