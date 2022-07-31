Baez joined the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Baez signed on for his second stint with Los Angeles on May 20, and he pitched five games in the Arizona Complex League before being shifted to Oklahoma City. The veteran reliever made his Triple-A debut on his first day with the club and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning, but he was better his second time out, tossing a scoreless frame Saturday. However, his fastball averaged just 90 mph in that contest, per Stephen, which is in line with the considerable velocity drop he experienced before being released by the Astros. Baez will likely need to find a way to boost his fastball back up or to show prolonged success with a diminished arsenal before he's brought back up to the big leagues.