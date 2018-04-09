Dodgers' Zach Neal: Clears waivers
Neal cleared waivers Sunday and was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The 29-year-old made just one appearance with the Dodgers before being designated for assignment, tossing one inning and allowing a solo home run. Now that he's off the 40-man roster, he's unlikely to be at the top of the queue to return to the big leagues, and even if he does return, his career 4.94 ERA in 85.2 big-league innings doesn't make him much of a fantasy asset.
