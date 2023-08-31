Neal came away with a no-decision Wednesday in Oakland's 5-4 loss to Seattle, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander made only one real mistake, but Teoscar Hernandez blasted it into the left-field bullpen for a three-run homer in the third inning. Neal has given the A's five innings and over 80 pitches in each of his first two turns in the rotation, but he's also served up three homers and issued five walks during those 10 frames. The 34-year-old should get at least one more start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Blue Jays, but he could be the most likely candidate to get bumped to the bullpen when Mason Miller (elbow) rejoins the staff in September.