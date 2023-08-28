Neal is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners in Seattle.

The right-hander will get another turn through the rotation after he picked up his first big-league win since 2016 while holding the White Sox to four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings in his first start of the season. Though his outing against the White Sox was enough to earn him a second straight start, Neal may not have much staying power in the Oakland rotation if his performance takes a step back in Seattle. The Athletics could get star rookie Mason Miller (elbow) back from the 60-day injured list in early September, and Neal could be one of the Oakland starters most at risk of losing his rotation spot as a result.