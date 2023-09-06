Neal retired one batter and was charged with three earned runs on three walks over a 19-pitch relief appearance in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Neal had made five-inning starts in his past two appearances for Oakland, but he returned to the bullpen to begin the week with the Athletics opting to go with Luis Medina, Ken Waldichuk and JP Sears as their starters for the series with Toronto. The Athletics still have an opening in the five-man rotation, but Neal and Kyle Muller could be passed over for the role in favor of Mason Miller (elbow), who may be ready to return from the 60-day injured list this weekend.