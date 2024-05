Hope (shoulder) was placed on the 7-day IL Wednesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Hope hurt his shoulder in the Quakes's 7-4 win on Sunday over Lake Elsinore, though hopefully the injury will only keep him out for a week. The 19-year-old prospect has recorded a solid start to his second minor league season, slashing .282/.378/.521 and logging 13 RBI and three home runs, and will hopefully be able to return to the field as soon as possible.