File was released by the Brewers on Wednesday and will pursue an opportunity with the KBO in Korea.

File spent all of last season in Triple-A Nashville, recording a 4.57 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 114.1 innings. He spent a year and a half on Milwaukee's 40-man roster between November 2020 and May 2022, but was never able to earn a big-league promotion. So, rather than spend another season in the minors, the 26-year-old righty opted to play overseas and signed with the Doosan Bears of the KBO. If he can put up solid numbers in Korea over a few seasons, there is a chance that File will receive some offers from MLB teams interested in bringing him back to North America.