File (elbow) made the third appearance of his rehab assignment Saturday for High-A Wisconsin, covering 2.1 innings while giving up one run on two hits and two walks and striking out three.

File, who has been on the 60-day injured list all season while recovering from offseason elbow surgery, made his first two rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League earlier this month before heading to Wisconsin. The 25-year-old tossed 49 pitches in Saturday's outing and looks like he'll be stretched out for starting duty during his rehab assignment. Once reinstated from the 60-day IL, File will most likely be assigned to Triple-A Nashville or Double-A Biloxi.