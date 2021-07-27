File (elbow) will shift his rehab assignment from High-A Wisconsin to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Nashville marks the third stop of File's minor-league assignment, which initially began earlier this month at the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate. Over his two-appearance stint at Wisconsin, File tossed five innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks. File currently resides on the big club's 60-day injured list, but once he's reinstated, he'll most likely stick around at Nashville rather than joining the Milwaukee bullpen.