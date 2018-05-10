Bonifacio is playing with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, the Hartford Courant reports.

The utility player last appeared in the majors in 2017, batting just .132 in a brief stint with the Braves. Bonifacio will try to revive his playing career away from affiliated baseball for now, though it's a long shot that he'll become an impact player for a MLB club again .

