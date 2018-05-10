Emilio Bonifacio: Heads to independent league
Bonifacio is playing with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, the Hartford Courant reports.
The utility player last appeared in the majors in 2017, batting just .132 in a brief stint with the Braves. Bonifacio will try to revive his playing career away from affiliated baseball for now, though it's a long shot that he'll become an impact player for a MLB club again .
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Emilio Bonifacio: Inks minors pact with Arizona•
-
Braves' Emilio Bonifacio: Designated for assignment•
-
Braves' Emilio Bonifacio: Appears off bench Wednesday•
-
Braves' Emilio Bonifacio: Unavailable Tuesday with flu symptoms•
-
Braves' Emilio Bonifacio: Assumes pinch hitter, defensive replacement role•
-
Braves' Emilio Bonifacio: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Don't buy these breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...