Emilio Bonifacio: Released by Tampa Bay
Bonifacio was recently released by the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bonifacio declined to report to the Rays' minor-league camp after being reassigned March 22, prompting the organization to cut him loose. The 33-year-old is likely exploring his options elsewhere around baseball, but is apparently still open to a return to the Rays, presumably on another minor-league deal
