Jokisch is considering a return to MLB this offseason, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The 31-year-old lefty's only big-league experience to date came back in 2014, when he made four appearances for the Cubs. After spending the next four seasons stuck in the upper minors, he signed with the Kiwoom Heroes (then called the Nexen Heroes) of the KBO in South Korea prior to the 2019 season. He's had plenty of success in his two seasons overseas, posting a 2.67 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, including a league-leading 2.14 ERA this past season. He's not much of a strikeout arm, though his 18.0 percent strikeout rate was at least slightly above the average mark in the KBO. Whether or not MLB teams believe the veteran southpaw can get hitters out at the highest level without strikeout stuff remains to be seen.
