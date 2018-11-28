Eric Jokisch: Heads overseas
Jokisch agreed Tuesday to a one-year, $500,000 contract with the Nexen Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization, Dave Kane of The Springfield State Journal-Register reports.
Since getting a brief cup of coffee with the Cubs in 2014, Jokisch had pitched exclusively in the high minors over the past four seasons and most recently spent the 2018 campaign as a member of the Athletics organization. The lefty likely would have been forced to settle for a minor-league deal had he stuck around in North America, so he'll head to South Korea on a more lucrative contract that also contains an undisclosed signing bonus and performance-based incentives.
