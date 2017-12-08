Athletics' Eric Jokisch: Inks farm deal with A's
Jokisch signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jokisch has been playing professional baseball since 2010 but has only logged 14.1 major-league innings during his eight-year career. He spent the 2017 season with Triple-A Reno of the Diamondbacks' organization, posting a pedestrian 4.21 ERA over 134.2 innings of work. Despite his lackluster resume, he'll get an opportunity to play his way onto an Athletics' roster that lacks reliable left-handed pitching depth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eric Jokisch: Signs minor-league deal with Diamondbacks•
-
Rangers' Eric Jokisch: Gets traded to Texas•
-
Marlins' Eric Jokisch: Outrighted to Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' Eric Jokisch: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Eric Jokisch: Claimed by Marlins•
-
Cubs' Eric Jokisch: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...