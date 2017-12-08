Jokisch signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jokisch has been playing professional baseball since 2010 but has only logged 14.1 major-league innings during his eight-year career. He spent the 2017 season with Triple-A Reno of the Diamondbacks' organization, posting a pedestrian 4.21 ERA over 134.2 innings of work. Despite his lackluster resume, he'll get an opportunity to play his way onto an Athletics' roster that lacks reliable left-handed pitching depth.