Kratz doesn't intend to play during the 2021 season, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Kratz spent most of the 2020 season on the Yankees' 40-man roster and hit .321 with four RBI over 28 at-bats. However, he announced Friday that he won't play in 2021. "My next season will not be as a player, that's for sure," Kratz said. "I am deciding not to play." It appears as though the 40-year-old intends to retire, as he finishes his career with a .611 OPS, 31 home runs and 105 RBI over 10 seasons with 10 different teams.