Kratz is traveling with the Yankees this weekend as part of their five-man taxi squad, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kratz began the season ranked fourth on the team's catching depth chart, but he'll move up a spot with Chris Iannetta's placement on the restricted list Friday. That will enable Kratz to travel with the Yankees on their weekend road trip in Tampa, though he won't be eligible to play unless he is first moved to the team's active roster.