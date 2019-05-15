Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values for Rotisserie leagues show Kris Bryant, Josh Bell on the rise
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's or Keston Hiura's? Scott White reveals in his latest trade chart.
Welcome back, Kris Bryant.
The former NL MVP had been on the fritz for close to two years, first delivering a curiously low home run total in 2017 and then battling through a shoulder injury most of last season. It was easy enough to write off. After all, the batted-ball profile remained that of a power hitter, and he was still in the prime of his career at age 27. But when a player continually falls short in the main area where he's supposed to excel, it can wear on even his most ardent supporters. And when Bryant came out of the gate slow this year, hitting just one home run in his first 22 games, the question had to be asked: Is he broken?
Seven home runs later, it's fair to say reports of Bryant's demise were greatly exaggerated. The batting average is still lagging a bit, but he's back on an MVP-like pace in nearly other respect, actually showing better plate discipline than ever before. And so he's back to being valued like the stud we've mostly known him to be, ranking just outside my top 25.
Others making big leaps this week include George Springer, Jorge Polanco, Josh Bell and Hyun-Jin Ryu. Keston Hiura also makes his first appearance, What sort of return could you get for these players? What would you have to give up? The Trade Chart offers a reasonable approximation.
A few clarifications:
- These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|53
|2
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|50
|3
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|49
|4
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|49
|5
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|46
|6
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|46
|7
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|45
|8
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|43
|9
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|42
|10
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|42
|11
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|40
|12
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|39
|13
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|39
|14
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|39
|15
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|37
|16
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|37
|17
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|36
|18
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|36
|19
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|36
|20
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/3B/SS
|36
|21
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|1B
|35
|22
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|34
|23
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|3B
|34
|24
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|33
|25
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|33
|26
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|33
|27
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|33
|28
|Manny Machado, SD
|3B/SS
|32
|29
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|32
|30
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|31
|31
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|31
|32
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|OF
|30
|33
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B/OF
|30
|34
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|SS
|30
|35
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|29
|36
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|29
|37
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|SP
|29
|38
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|29
|39
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|29
|40
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|28
|41
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|C
|28
|42
|Khris Davis, OAK
|DH
|28
|43
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|27
|44
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|27
|45
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|25
|46
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|25
|47
|Tommy Pham, TB
|OF
|25
|48
|Michael Brantley, HOU
|OF
|25
|49
|Pete Alonso, NYM
|1B
|25
|50
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/OF
|25
|51
|German Marquez, COL
|SP
|24
|52
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|24
|53
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|24
|54
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|23
|55
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|23
|56
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|23
|57
|Jorge Polanco, MIN
|SS
|22
|58
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|22
|59
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B/3B
|22
|60
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|22
|61
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|22
|62
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP
|21
|63
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|SP
|20
|64
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|19
|65
|James Paxton, NYY
|SP
|19
|66
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|19
|67
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP
|19
|68
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|SP
|19
|69
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|17
|70
|Edwin Diaz, NYM
|RP
|17
|71
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|SP
|17
|72
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|SP
|17
|73
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|17
|74
|Paul DeJong, STL
|SS
|17
|75
|Eugenio Suarez, STL
|3B
|17
|76
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|3B
|17
|77
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|16
|78
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|16
|79
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|16
|80
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|16
|81
|Kirby Yates, SD
|RP
|16
|82
|Brad Hand, CLE
|RP
|16
|83
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|16
|84
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|16
|85
|Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|C
|16
|86
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|15
|87
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|RP
|15
|88
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|15
|89
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|14
|90
|Austin Meadows, TB
|OF
|14
|91
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|14
|92
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|13
|93
|Charlie Morton, TB
|SP
|13
|94
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|13
|95
|Chris Paddack, SD
|SP
|13
|96
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|13
|97
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|13
|98
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/3B
|12
|99
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|12
|100
|Daniel Murphy, COL
|1B/2B
|12
|101
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|12
|102
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|12
|103
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|SP
|12
|104
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|12
|105
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP
|12
|106
|Fernando Tatis, SD
|SS
|12
|107
|Nelson Cruz, MIN
|DH
|12
|108
|Greg Holland, ARI
|RP
|11
|109
|Jordan Hicks, STL
|RP
|11
|110
|Ken Giles, TOR
|RP
|11
|111
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|11
|112
|Luke Voit, NYY
|1B
|11
|113
|Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
|1B
|11
|114
|Chris Archer, PIT
|SP
|11
|115
|Domingo German, NYY
|SP
|11
|116
|Mike Minor, TEX
|SP
|11
|117
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|10
|118
|Domingo Santana, SEA
|OF
|10
|119
|Mitch Haniger, SEA
|OF
|10
|120
|David Peralta, ARI
|OF
|10
|121
|Jonathan Villar, BAL
|2B/SS
|10
|122
|Ketel Marte, ARI
|2B/SS/OF
|10
|123
|Jean Segura, PHI
|SS
|10
|124
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|10
|125
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|10
|126
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|9
|127
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|SP/RP
|9
|128
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|9
|129
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|9
|130
|Wilson Ramos, NYM
|C
|9
|131
|Omar Narvaez, SEA
|C
|9
|132
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|SS
|9
|133
|Josh Donaldson, ATL
|3B
|9
|134
|Hunter Dozier, KC
|1B/3B
|9
|135
|Yandy Diaz, TB
|1B/3B
|9
|136
|Christian Walker, ARI
|1B
|9
|137
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|8
|138
|Shane Greene, DET
|RP
|8
|139
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|8
|140
|Aaron Hicks, NYY
|OF
|8
|141
|Victor Robles, WAS
|OF
|8
|142
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|8
|143
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|1B
|7
|144
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/2B/3B
|7
|145
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|2B/3B
|7
|146
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|6
|147
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|6
|148
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|SP
|6
|149
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|6
|150
|Marcus Semien, OAK
|SS
|6
|151
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|6
|152
|Nick Senzel, CIN
|2B/OF
|6
|153
|Brandon Lowe, TB
|2B
|6
|154
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|5
|155
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|5
|156
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|5
|157
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|OF
|5
|158
|Yasiel Puig, CIN
|OF
|5
|159
|Andrew McCutchen, PHI
|OF
|5
|160
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|5
|161
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|5
|162
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|4
|163
|Frankie Montas, OAK
|SP
|4
|164
|Max Fried, ATL
|SP
|4
|165
|Franmil Reyes, SD
|OF
|4
|166
|Keston Hiura, MIL
|2B
|4
|167
|Wil Myers, SD
|3B/OF
|4
|168
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|SP
|4
|169
|Buster Posey, SF
|C
|4
|170
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP/RP
|3
|171
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|SP
|3
|172
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|3
|173
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|3
|174
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|SP/RP
|3
|175
|Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
|1B
|3
|176
|Alex Verdugo, LAD
|OF
|3
|177
|Craig Kimbrel, FA
|RP
|3
|178
|Will Smith, SF
|RP
|3
|179
|Alex Colome, CHW
|RP
|3
|180
|David Dahl, COL
|OF
|3
|181
|Dwight Smith, BAL
|OF
|3
|182
|Alex Gordon, KC
|OF
|3
|183
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|1B/OF
|3
|184
|Robinson Chirinos, TEX
|C
|3
|185
|Ryan McMahon, COL
|1B/2B
|3
|186
|Robinson Cano, NYM
|2B
|3
|187
|Michael Chavis, BOS
|2B/3B
|3
|188
|Eduardo Escobar, ARI
|3B/SS
|3
|189
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI
|2B
|3
|190
|Jesus Aguilar, MIL
|1B
|3
|191
|Billy Hamilton, KC
|OF
|3
|192
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW
|OF
|3
|193
|Clint Frazier, NYY
|OF
|3
|194
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|OF
|3
|195
|Mallex Smith, TB
|OF
|3
|196
|Nick Markakis, ATL
|OF
|3
|197
|Dansby Swanson, ATL
|SS
|3
|198
|Martin Perez, MIN
|SP
|3
|199
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|SP
|3
|200
|Griffin Canning, LAA
|SP
|3
|201
|Brad Peacock, HOU
|SP/RP
|3
|202
|Jose Leclerc, TEX
|RP
|3
|203
|Hector Neris, PHI
|RP
|3
|204
|Blake Parker, MIN
|RP
|3
|205
|Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
|SP
|3
|206
|Corbin Martin, HOU
|SP
|3
|207
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|SP
|3
|208
|Matt Barnes, BOS
|RP
|2
|209
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY
|2B/3B
|2
|210
|Jeff McNeil, NYM
|2B/3B/OF
|2
|211
|Jesse Winker, CIN
|OF
|2
|212
|Max Kepler, MIN
|OF
|2
|213
|Luke Jackson, ATL
|RP
|2
|214
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|SP
|2
|215
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|2
|216
|J.A. Happ, NYY
|SP
|2
|217
|Stephen Piscotty, OAK
|OF
|2
|218
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
|OF
|2
|219
|Jurickson Profar, OAK
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|2
|220
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|1B
|2
|221
|Willians Astudillo, MIN
|C/1B
|2
|222
|Mitch Garver, MIN
|C
|2
|223
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|2
|224
|Spencer Turnbull, DET
|SP
|2
|225
|Jesus Luzardo, OAK
|SP
|2
|226
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|2B/3B
|2
|227
|James McCann, CHW
|C
|2
|228
|Christian Vazquez, BOS
|C
|2
|229
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|SP
|1
|230
|Zach Davies, MIL
|SP
|1
|231
|Adam Jones, ARI
|OF
|1
|232
|Joc Pederson, LAD
|OF
|1
|233
|Nomar Mazara, TEX
|OF
|1
|234
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|SP
|1
|235
|Wade Miley, HOU
|SP
|1
|236
|Tommy La Stella, LAA
|2B/3B
|1
|237
|Maikel Franco, PHI
|3B
|1
|238
|Asdrubal Cabrera, TEX
|2B/3B/SS
|1
|239
|Jason Heyward, CHC
|OF
|1
|240
|Kevin Gausman, ATL
|SP
|1
|241
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|SP
|1
|242
|Anthony DeSclafani, CIN
|SP
|1
|243
|Pablo Lopez, MIA
|SP
|1
|244
|Trevor Williams, PIT
|SP
|1
|245
|Enrique Hernandez, LAD
|2B/OF/SS
|1
|246
|Jorge Soler, KC
|OF
|1
|247
|Jay Bruce, SEA
|1B/OF
|1
|248
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|OF
|1
|249
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|SP
|1
|250
|Yonny Chirinos, TB
|SP/RP
|1
