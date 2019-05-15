Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values for Rotisserie leagues show Kris Bryant, Josh Bell on the rise

Welcome back, Kris Bryant.

The former NL MVP had been on the fritz for close to two years, first delivering a curiously low home run total in 2017 and then battling through a shoulder injury most of last season. It was easy enough to write off. After all, the batted-ball profile remained that of a power hitter, and he was still in the prime of his career at age 27. But when a player continually falls short in the main area where he's supposed to excel, it can wear on even his most ardent supporters. And when Bryant came out of the gate slow this year, hitting just one home run in his first 22 games, the question had to be asked: Is he broken?

Seven home runs later, it's fair to say reports of Bryant's demise were greatly exaggerated. The batting average is still lagging a bit, but he's back on an MVP-like pace in nearly other respect, actually showing better plate discipline than ever before. And so he's back to being valued like the stud we've mostly known him to be, ranking just outside my top 25.

Others making big leaps this week include George Springer, Jorge Polanco, Josh Bell and Hyun-Jin Ryu. Keston Hiura also makes his first appearance, What sort of return could you get for these players? What would you have to give up? The Trade Chart offers a reasonable approximation.

A few clarifications:

These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay). These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.