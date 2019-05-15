Fantasy Baseball: Latest top 250 trade values for Rotisserie leagues show Kris Bryant, Josh Bell on the rise

How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's or Keston Hiura's? Scott White reveals in his latest trade chart.

Welcome back, Kris Bryant.

The former NL MVP had been on the fritz for close to two years, first delivering a curiously low home run total in 2017 and then battling through a shoulder injury most of last season. It was easy enough to write off. After all, the batted-ball profile remained that of a power hitter, and he was still in the prime of his career at age 27. But when a player continually falls short in the main area where he's supposed to excel, it can wear on even his most ardent supporters. And when Bryant came out of the gate slow this year, hitting just one home run in his first 22 games, the question had to be asked: Is he broken?

Seven home runs later, it's fair to say reports of Bryant's demise were greatly exaggerated. The batting average is still lagging a bit, but he's back on an MVP-like pace in nearly other respect, actually showing better plate discipline than ever before. And so he's back to being valued like the stud we've mostly known him to be, ranking just outside my top 25.

Others making big leaps this week include George Springer, Jorge Polanco, Josh Bell and Hyun-Jin Ryu. Keston Hiura also makes his first appearance, What sort of return could you get for these players? What would you have to give up? The Trade Chart offers a reasonable approximation.

A few clarifications:

  1. These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
Rank Player Position Value
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF 53
2 Mookie Betts, BOS OF 50
3 Christian Yelich, MIL OF 49
4 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF 49
5 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B 46
6 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF 46
7 Max Scherzer, WAS SP 45
8 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS 43
9 Justin Verlander, HOU SP 42
10 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP 42
11 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP 40
12 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP 39
13 Blake Snell, TB SP 39
14 Chris Sale, BOS SP 39
15 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B 37
16 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS 37
17 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B 36
18 Trevor Story, COL SS 36
19 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF 36
20 Javier Baez, CHC 2B/3B/SS 36
21 Paul Goldschmidt, STL 1B 35
22 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF 34
23 Jose Ramirez, CLE 3B 34
24 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B 33
25 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B 33
26 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B/OF 33
27 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF 33
28 Manny Machado, SD 3B/SS 32
29 Trea Turner, WAS SS 32
30 Gary Sanchez, NYY C 31
31 George Springer, HOU OF 31
32 Bryce Harper, PHI OF 30
33 Whit Merrifield, KC 2B/OF 30
34 Adalberto Mondesi, KC SS 30
35 Carlos Correa, HOU SS 29
36 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP 29
37 Patrick Corbin, WAS SP 29
38 Zack Greinke, ARI SP 29
39 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP 29
40 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP 28
41 J.T. Realmuto, PHI C 28
42 Khris Davis, OAK DH 28
43 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF 27
44 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP 27
45 Juan Soto, WAS OF 25
46 Matt Chapman, OAK 3B 25
47 Tommy Pham, TB OF 25
48 Michael Brantley, HOU OF 25
49 Pete Alonso, NYM 1B 25
50 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/OF 25
51 German Marquez, COL SP 24
52 Jose Berrios, MIN SP 24
53 Luis Castillo, CIN SP 24
54 Willson Contreras, CHC C 23
55 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B 23
56 Xander Bogaerts, BOS SS 23
57 Jorge Polanco, MIN SS 22
58 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B 22
59 Yoan Moncada, CHW 2B/3B 22
60 Aaron Nola, PHI SP 22
61 Josh Bell, PIT 1B 22
62 Walker Buehler, LAD SP 21
63 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD SP 20
64 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF 19
65 James Paxton, NYY SP 19
66 David Price, BOS SP 19
67 Caleb Smith, MIA SP 19
68 Matthew Boyd, DET SP 19
69 Aaron Judge, NYY OF 17
70 Edwin Diaz, NYM RP 17
71 Shane Bieber, CLE SP 17
72 Zack Wheeler, NYM SP 17
73 Elvis Andrus, TEX SS 17
74 Paul DeJong, STL SS 17
75 Eugenio Suarez, STL 3B 17
76 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR 3B 17
77 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP 16
78 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP 16
79 Blake Treinen, OAK RP 16
80 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP 16
81 Kirby Yates, SD RP 16
82 Brad Hand, CLE RP 16
83 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF 16
84 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF 16
85 Yasmani Grandal, MIL C 16
86 Corey Seager, LAD SS 15
87 Roberto Osuna, HOU RP 15
88 Felipe Vazquez, PIT RP 15
89 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF 14
90 Austin Meadows, TB OF 14
91 Starling Marte, PIT OF 14
92 Jack Flaherty, STL SP 13
93 Charlie Morton, TB SP 13
94 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP 13
95 Chris Paddack, SD SP 13
96 Josh Hader, MIL RP 13
97 Justin Turner, LAD 3B 13
98 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B/3B 12
99 Joey Votto, CIN 1B 12
100 Daniel Murphy, COL 1B/2B 12
101 Dee Gordon, SEA 2B/OF 12
102 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP 12
103 Cole Hamels, CHC SP 12
104 Michael Conforto, NYM OF 12
105 Joe Musgrove, PIT SP 12
106 Fernando Tatis, SD SS 12
107 Nelson Cruz, MIN DH 12
108 Greg Holland, ARI RP 11
109 Jordan Hicks, STL RP 11
110 Ken Giles, TOR RP 11
111 Jose Quintana, CHC SP 11
112 Luke Voit, NYY 1B 11
113 Edwin Encarnacion, SEA 1B 11
114 Chris Archer, PIT SP 11
115 Domingo German, NYY SP 11
116 Mike Minor, TEX SP 11
117 Miles Mikolas, STL SP 10
118 Domingo Santana, SEA OF 10
119 Mitch Haniger, SEA OF 10
120 David Peralta, ARI OF 10
121 Jonathan Villar, BAL 2B/SS 10
122 Ketel Marte, ARI 2B/SS/OF 10
123 Jean Segura, PHI SS 10
124 Yadier Molina, STL C 10
125 Wade Davis, COL RP 10
126 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP 9
127 Tyler Glasnow, TB SP/RP 9
128 Corey Kluber, CLE SP 9
129 Luis Severino, NYY SP 9
130 Wilson Ramos, NYM C 9
131 Omar Narvaez, SEA C 9
132 Tim Anderson, CHW SS 9
133 Josh Donaldson, ATL 3B 9
134 Hunter Dozier, KC 1B/3B 9
135 Yandy Diaz, TB 1B/3B 9
136 Christian Walker, ARI 1B 9
137 Raisel Iglesias, CIN RP 8
138 Shane Greene, DET RP 8
139 Gregory Polanco, PIT OF 8
140 Aaron Hicks, NYY OF 8
141 Victor Robles, WAS OF 8
142 Matt Olson, OAK 1B 8
143 Carlos Santana, CLE 1B 7
144 Max Muncy, LAD 1B/2B/3B 7
145 Mike Moustakas, MIL 2B/3B 7
146 Jon Gray, COL SP 6
147 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL SP 6
148 Luke Weaver, ARI SP 6
149 Rafael Devers, BOS 3B 6
150 Marcus Semien, OAK SS 6
151 Gleyber Torres, NYY 2B/SS 6
152 Nick Senzel, CIN 2B/OF 6
153 Brandon Lowe, TB 2B 6
154 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP 5
155 Marcus Stroman, TOR SP 5
156 Jon Lester, CHC SP 5
157 Nicholas Castellanos, DET OF 5
158 Yasiel Puig, CIN OF 5
159 Andrew McCutchen, PHI OF 5
160 Rich Hill, LAD SP 5
161 Robbie Ray, ARI SP 5
162 Rick Porcello, BOS SP 4
163 Frankie Montas, OAK SP 4
164 Max Fried, ATL SP 4
165 Franmil Reyes, SD OF 4
166 Keston Hiura, MIL 2B 4
167 Wil Myers, SD 3B/OF 4
168 Mike Soroka, ATL SP 4
169 Buster Posey, SF C 4
170 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP/RP 3
171 Marco Gonzales, SEA SP 3
172 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS SP 3
173 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP 3
174 Brandon Woodruff, MIL SP/RP 3
175 Daniel Vogelbach, SEA 1B 3
176 Alex Verdugo, LAD OF 3
177 Craig Kimbrel, FA RP 3
178 Will Smith, SF RP 3
179 Alex Colome, CHW RP 3
180 David Dahl, COL OF 3
181 Dwight Smith, BAL OF 3
182 Alex Gordon, KC OF 3
183 Trey Mancini, BAL 1B/OF 3
184 Robinson Chirinos, TEX C 3
185 Ryan McMahon, COL 1B/2B 3
186 Robinson Cano, NYM 2B 3
187 Michael Chavis, BOS 2B/3B 3
188 Eduardo Escobar, ARI 3B/SS 3
189 Cesar Hernandez, PHI 2B 3
190 Jesus Aguilar, MIL 1B 3
191 Billy Hamilton, KC OF 3
192 Eloy Jimenez, CHW OF 3
193 Clint Frazier, NYY OF 3
194 Byron Buxton, MIN OF 3
195 Mallex Smith, TB OF 3
196 Nick Markakis, ATL OF 3
197 Dansby Swanson, ATL SS 3
198 Martin Perez, MIN SP 3
199 Zach Eflin, PHI SP 3
200 Griffin Canning, LAA SP 3
201 Brad Peacock, HOU SP/RP 3
202 Jose Leclerc, TEX RP 3
203 Hector Neris, PHI RP 3
204 Blake Parker, MIN RP 3
205 Yusei Kikuchi, SEA SP 3
206 Corbin Martin, HOU SP 3
207 Lucas Giolito, CHW SP 3
208 Matt Barnes, BOS RP 2
209 DJ LeMahieu, NYY 2B/3B 2
210 Jeff McNeil, NYM 2B/3B/OF 2
211 Jesse Winker, CIN OF 2
212 Max Kepler, MIN OF 2
213 Luke Jackson, ATL RP 2
214 Kyle Gibson, MIN SP 2
215 Jake Arrieta, PHI SP 2
216 J.A. Happ, NYY SP 2
217 Stephen Piscotty, OAK OF 2
218 Shin-Soo Choo, TEX OF 2
219 Jurickson Profar, OAK 1B/2B/3B/SS 2
220 Justin Smoak, TOR 1B 2
221 Willians Astudillo, MIN C/1B 2
222 Mitch Garver, MIN C 2
223 Yu Darvish, CHC SP 2
224 Spencer Turnbull, DET SP 2
225 Jesus Luzardo, OAK SP 2
226 Travis Shaw, MIL 2B/3B 2
227 James McCann, CHW C 2
228 Christian Vazquez, BOS C 2
229 Jake Odorizzi, MIN SP 1
230 Zach Davies, MIL SP 1
231 Adam Jones, ARI OF 1
232 Joc Pederson, LAD OF 1
233 Nomar Mazara, TEX OF 1
234 Sonny Gray, CIN SP 1
235 Wade Miley, HOU SP 1
236 Tommy La Stella, LAA 2B/3B 1
237 Maikel Franco, PHI 3B 1
238 Asdrubal Cabrera, TEX 2B/3B/SS 1
239 Jason Heyward, CHC OF 1
240 Kevin Gausman, ATL SP 1
241 Tyler Skaggs, LAA SP 1
242 Anthony DeSclafani, CIN SP 1
243 Pablo Lopez, MIA SP 1
244 Trevor Williams, PIT SP 1
245 Enrique Hernandez, LAD 2B/OF/SS 1
246 Jorge Soler, KC OF 1
247 Jay Bruce, SEA 1B/OF 1
248 Adam Eaton, WAS OF 1
249 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW SP 1
250 Yonny Chirinos, TB SP/RP 1
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories