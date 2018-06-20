Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Andrew Benintendi, fading Giancarlo Stanton

The best fantasy baseball owners know when to hold them and when to fold them. And the owners that make the best trades are the ones hoisting trophies at the end of the season. Conversely, making the wrong trade can sabotage an entire season of good moves. Before pulling the trigger in your head-to-head leagues, you need to see Scott White's MLB trade value chart. This chart, which assigns a value to the top 200 players in the league, is like having 24/7 access to trade advice from one of the top Fantasy Baseball experts in the nation.

White has spent over a decade as CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for Fantasy Baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy Baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.

We can tell you that the stock of Boston's Andrew Benintendi has skyrocketed, jumping all the way from No. 34 to No. 20.

Benintendi proved his value when Mookie Betts went on the disabled list. He started 20 straight games before a day off over the weekend, hitting .342 with seven home runs and 17 RBI.

He's not a household name compared to other outfielders, so you could get him in a steal using White's chart.

Meanwhile, two Yankees are going in the opposite direction: Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and catcher Gary Sanchez have each dropped from top-25 targets to 32nd and 33rd.

The hard-hitting Stanton has six home runs and 11 RBI in June, but has also struck out 24 times. Sanchez has really hit rock bottom this month, batting .106 with one homer, four RBI and 15 K's. White warns against overpaying for struggling brand-name hitters.

White has also moved one of the Astros' key players up more than a dozen spots to No. 24, and an AL pitcher a whopping 22 spots to No. 43. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going into the off-season empty-handed.

What are the trade values for the top 200 players in head-to-head leagues, and which star player is now a top-25 value? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full head-to-head Fantasy Baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over James Paxton's recent breakthrough.