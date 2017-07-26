Fantasy Baseball Rotisserie Trade Chart: Four rules for the deadline and top 250

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down the stretch.

The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is less than a week away. For most Fantasy leagues their trade deadline is not far behind. This will be the penultimate edition of the Rotisserie Trade Chart, and next week we'll bring you both a Roto version and a points version.

But before we get to this week's chart, here are five rules to help you navigate the deadline:  

  1. Have a purpose. I know some of you hear that word "deadline" and you just have to make a move. No. You don't. If your sole purpose is a making a deal, you're missing a point. Find a position you want to upgrade, find a surplus you're willing to sacrifice and then find a deal that gets it done.
  2. No fear. Too many deals are lost because people are afraid they aren't going to win the deal. Guess what, you might not. But if you want to improve your team, you're going to have to take a risk. Accept it. Embrace it.
  3. Be selfish. Don't worry about if you're making the other team better. If you're not, they wouldn't do the deal. Make your team better.
  4. Know your role. OK, I'm not the Rock. It's more like know your situation. Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Clayton Kershaw could all be championship winners. But if you're a game or two out of the playoffs right now you may not be able to wait for them.
Roto Trade Chart
Player Team Value
Mike Trout LAA (CF) 50
Nolan Arenado COL (3B) 45
Mookie Betts BOS (RF) 45
Bryce Harper WAS (RF) 45
Jose Altuve HOU (2B) 45
Paul Goldschmidt ARI (1B) 43
Joey Votto CIN (1B) 43
Charlie Blackmon COL (CF) 43
Kris Bryant CHC (3B) 43
Anthony Rizzo CHC (1B) 43
Manny Machado BAL (3B) 42
Freddie Freeman ATL (1B) 42
Corey Seager LAD (SS) 39
Max Scherzer WAS (SP) 39
Chris Sale BOS (SP) 39
Daniel Murphy WAS (2B) 34
George Springer HOU (RF) 34
Corey Kluber CLE (SP) 34
Nelson Cruz SEA (DH) 33
Madison Bumgarner SF (SP) 33
Jacob deGrom NYM (SP) 33
A.J. Pollock ARI (CF) 32
Giancarlo Stanton MIA (RF) 32
David Price BOS (SP) 32
Zack Greinke ARI (SP) 32
Aaron Judge NYY (RF) 32
Edwin Encarnacion CLE (DH) 25
Francisco Lindor CLE (SS) 25
Stephen Strasburg WAS (SP) 25
Yu Darvish TEX (SP) 25
Jon Lester CHC (SP) 25
Chris Archer TB (SP) 25
Carlos Martinez STL (SP) 25
Josh Donaldson TOR (3B) 24
Anthony Rendon WAS (3B) 24
Buster Posey SF (C) 24
Jose Ramirez CLE (3B) 24
Robinson Cano SEA (2B) 24
Brian Dozier MIN (2B) 24
Xander Bogaerts BOS (SS) 24
Kenley Jansen LAD (RP) 18
Craig Kimbrel BOS (RP) 18
Gary Sanchez NYY (C) 18
Starling Marte PIT (LF) 18
J.D. Martinez ARI (RF) 18
James Paxton SEA (SP) 18
Carlos Carrasco CLE (SP) 18
Jake Arrieta CHC (SP) 15
Wade Davis CHC (RP) 15
Miguel Cabrera DET (1B) 15
Jose Abreu CHW (1B) 15
Jean Segura SEA (2B) 15
Matt Carpenter STL (3B) 15
Cody Bellinger LAD (1B) 15
Alex Wood LAD (SP) 15
Johnny Cueto SF (SP) 15
Sean Manaea OAK (SP) 15
Michael Fulmer DET (SP) 15
Aroldis Chapman NYY (RP) 15
Luis Severino NYY (SP) 15
Justin Turner LAD (3B) 15
Travis Shaw MIL (3B) 15
Miguel Sano MIN (3B) 15
Ryan Braun MIL (LF) 15
Khris Davis OAK (LF) 15
Lance McCullers HOU (SP) 15
Danny Duffy KC (SP) 15
Dee Gordon MIA (2B) 15
Matt Kemp ATL (RF) 15
Yoenis Cespedes NYM (LF) 15
Marcell Ozuna MIA (CF) 15
Billy Hamilton CIN (CF) 15
Willson Contreras CHC (C) 15
Salvador Perez KC (C) 15
Andrew McCutchen PIT (CF) 15
Michael Conforto NYM (LF) 15
Jake Lamb ARI (3B) 15
Adrian Beltre TEX (3B) 15
Carlos Santana CLE (DH) 15
Robbie Ray ARI (SP) 15
Dallas Keuchel HOU (SP) 15
Clayton Kershaw LAD (SP) 15
Elvis Andrus TEX (SS) 15
Trevor Story COL (SS) 15
Wil Myers SD (1B) 15
Eric Thames MIL (LF) 14
Mark Trumbo BAL (RF) 14
Lorenzo Cain KC (CF) 14
Jackie Bradley BOS (CF) 14
Adam Jones BAL (CF) 14
Justin Upton DET (LF) 14
Corey Dickerson TB (LF) 14
Greg Holland COL (RP) 14
Roberto Osuna TOR (RP) 13
Cole Hamels TEX (SP) 13
Gerrit Cole PIT (SP) 13
Jose Quintana CHC (SP) 13
Masahiro Tanaka NYY (SP) 13
Aaron Nola PHI (SP) 13
Rich Hill LAD (SP) 13
Andrew Benintendi BOS (LF) 13
Adam Duvall CIN (LF) 12
Carlos Gonzalez COL (RF) 12
Jose Bautista TOR (RF) 12
Domingo Santana MIL (RF) 12
Christian Yelich MIA (LF) 12
Michael Brantley CLE (LF) 12
Ken Giles HOU (RP) 12
DJ LeMahieu COL (2B) 12
Jimmy Nelson MIL (SP) 12
Jose Berrios MIN (SP) 12
Marcus Stroman TOR (SP) 12
Justin Verlander DET (SP) 12
Drew Pomeranz BOS (SP) 11
Sonny Gray OAK (SP) 11
Zach Britton BAL (RP) 11
Alex Colome TB (RP) 11
Corey Knebel MIL (RP) 11
Raisel Iglesias CIN (RP) 11
Jonathan Lucroy TEX (C) 11
Yasmani Grandal LAD (C) 11
J.T. Realmuto MIA (C) 11
Evan Gattis HOU (DH) 11
Brian McCann HOU (C) 11
Jameson Taillon PIT (SP) 11
Steven Matz NYM (SP) 11
Carlos Rodon CHW (SP) 10
Gio Gonzalez WAS (SP) 10
Julio Teheran ATL (SP) 10
Jon Gray COL (SP) 10
Jacob Faria TB (SP) 10
Danny Salazar CLE (SP) 10
Mike Moustakas KC (3B) 10
Kyle Seager SEA (3B) 10
Chris Davis BAL (1B) 10
Justin Smoak TOR (1B) 10
Ryan Zimmerman WAS (1B) 10
Jay Bruce NYM (RF) 10
Odubel Herrera PHI (CF) 10
Mark Reynolds COL (1B) 10
Logan Morrison TB (1B) 10
Taijuan Walker ARI (SP) 10
Jonathan Schoop BAL (2B) 9
Cody Allen CLE (RP) 9
Justin Wilson DET (RP) 9
Edwin Diaz SEA (RP) 9
Rougned Odor TEX (2B) 9
Carlos Correa HOU (SS) 9
Trea Turner WAS (CF) 9
Ian Happ CHC (2B) 9
Tommy Pham STL (CF) 9
Aaron Altherr PHI (RF) 9
Felix Hernandez SEA (SP) 9
Kyle Hendricks CHC (SP) 9
Addison Reed NYM (RP) 8
Kelvin Herrera KC (RP) 8
Felipe Rivero PIT (RP) 8
Andrew Miller CLE (RP) 8
Jeff Samardzija SF (SP) 8
Lance Lynn STL (SP) 8
Steven Souza TB (RF) 8
Bradley Zimmer CLE (CF) 7
Luis Castillo CIN (SP) 7
Jordan Montgomery NYY (SP) 7
Yonder Alonso OAK (1B) 7
Eric Hosmer KC (1B) 7
Wilson Ramos TB (C) 7
Alex Avila DET (C) 6
Matt Wieters WAS (C) 6
Marwin Gonzalez HOU (1B) 6
Whit Merrifield KC (2B) 6
Alex Bregman HOU (3B) 6
Hanley Ramirez BOS (1B) 6
Kenta Maeda LAD (SP) 5
Tanner Roark WAS (SP) 5
Trevor Cahill KC (RP) 5
Ian Desmond COL (CF) 4
Gregory Polanco PIT (RF) 4
Clint Frazier NYY (LF) 4
Scott Schebler CIN (RF) 4
Mitch Haniger SEA (CF) 4
Ian Kinsler DET (2B) 4
Chris Owings ARI (SS) 4
Maikel Franco PHI (3B) 4
Evan Longoria TB (3B) 4
Eduardo Nunez BOS (3B) 4
Mike Zunino SEA (C) 4
Welington Castillo BAL (C) 4
J.A. Happ TOR (SP) 4
Ervin Santana MIN (SP) 4
Eduardo Rodriguez BOS (SP) 4
Jason Vargas KC (SP) 3
Zack Godley ARI (RP) 3
Sean Doolittle WAS (RP) 3
Cesar Hernandez PHI (2B) 3
Ivan Nova PIT (SP) 3
Kevin Gausman BAL (SP) 3
Rick Porcello BOS (SP) 3
Ian Kennedy KC (SP) 3
Vince Velasquez PHI (SP) 2
Michael Wacha STL (SP) 2
Dylan Bundy BAL (RP) 2
AJ Ramos MIA (RP) 2
Santiago Casilla OAK (RP) 2
Kyle Schwarber CHC (LF) 2
Nomar Mazara TEX (RF) 2
Andrelton Simmons LAA (SS) 2
Brett Gardner NYY (LF) 2
Avisail Garcia CHW (DH) 2
Yoan Moncada CHW (3B) 2
Adam Wainwright STL (SP) 1
John Lackey CHC (SP) 1
Sean Newcomb ATL (SP) 1
Mike Fiers HOU (SP) 1
Charlie Morton HOU (SP) 1
Brad Peacock HOU (SP) 1
Jedd Gyorko STL (2B) 1
Zack Cozart CIN (SS) 1
Ryon Healy OAK (3B) 1
Kendrys Morales TOR (DH) 1
Matt Holliday NYY (LF) 1
Joc Pederson LAD (CF) 1
Josh Bell PIT (1B) 1
Yuli Gurriel HOU (3B) 1
Todd Frazier NYY (3B) 1
Matt Adams ATL (1B) 1
Yadier Molina STL (C) 1
Nicholas Castellanos DET (3B) 1
Josh Harrison PIT (2B) 1
Chris Taylor LAD (3B) 1
Brandon Belt SF (1B) 1
Russell Martin TOR (C) 1
Paul DeJong STL (3B) 1
Dustin Pedroia BOS (2B) 1
Addison Russell CHC (SS) 1
Didi Gregorius NYY (SS) 1
Ender Inciarte ATL (CF) 1
Josh Reddick HOU (RF) 1
Hunter Renfroe SD (RF) 1
Patrick Corbin ARI (SP) 1
Dellin Betances NYY (RP) 1
Mark Melancon SF (RP) 1
Brandon Kintzler MIN (RP) 1
Mike Foltynewicz ATL (SP) 1
Marco Estrada TOR (SP) 1
Jason Hammel KC (SP) 1
Alex Cobb TB (SP) 1
Fernando Rodney ARI (RP) 1
Victor Martinez DET (DH) 1
Dinelson Lamet SD (SP) 1
Jonah Keri Podcast