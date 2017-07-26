Fantasy Baseball Rotisserie Trade Chart: Four rules for the deadline and top 250

The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is less than a week away. For most Fantasy leagues their trade deadline is not far behind. This will be the penultimate edition of the Rotisserie Trade Chart, and next week we'll bring you both a Roto version and a points version.

But before we get to this week's chart, here are five rules to help you navigate the deadline:

Have a purpose. I know some of you hear that word "deadline" and you just have to make a move. No. You don't. If your sole purpose is a making a deal, you're missing a point. Find a position you want to upgrade, find a surplus you're willing to sacrifice and then find a deal that gets it done. No fear. Too many deals are lost because people are afraid they aren't going to win the deal. Guess what, you might not. But if you want to improve your team, you're going to have to take a risk. Accept it. Embrace it. Be selfish. Don't worry about if you're making the other team better. If you're not, they wouldn't do the deal. Make your team better. Know your role. OK, I'm not the Rock. It's more like know your situation. Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Clayton Kershaw could all be championship winners. But if you're a game or two out of the playoffs right now you may not be able to wait for them.