Fantasy Baseball Rotisserie Trade Chart: Four rules for the deadline and top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down the stretch.
The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is less than a week away. For most Fantasy leagues their trade deadline is not far behind. This will be the penultimate edition of the Rotisserie Trade Chart, and next week we'll bring you both a Roto version and a points version.
But before we get to this week's chart, here are five rules to help you navigate the deadline:
- Have a purpose. I know some of you hear that word "deadline" and you just have to make a move. No. You don't. If your sole purpose is a making a deal, you're missing a point. Find a position you want to upgrade, find a surplus you're willing to sacrifice and then find a deal that gets it done.
- No fear. Too many deals are lost because people are afraid they aren't going to win the deal. Guess what, you might not. But if you want to improve your team, you're going to have to take a risk. Accept it. Embrace it.
- Be selfish. Don't worry about if you're making the other team better. If you're not, they wouldn't do the deal. Make your team better.
- Know your role. OK, I'm not the Rock. It's more like know your situation. Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Clayton Kershaw could all be championship winners. But if you're a game or two out of the playoffs right now you may not be able to wait for them.
|Roto Trade Chart
|Player
|Team
|Value
|Mike Trout
|LAA (CF)
|50
|Nolan Arenado
|COL (3B)
|45
|Mookie Betts
|BOS (RF)
|45
|Bryce Harper
|WAS (RF)
|45
|Jose Altuve
|HOU (2B)
|45
|Paul Goldschmidt
|ARI (1B)
|43
|Joey Votto
|CIN (1B)
|43
|Charlie Blackmon
|COL (CF)
|43
|Kris Bryant
|CHC (3B)
|43
|Anthony Rizzo
|CHC (1B)
|43
|Manny Machado
|BAL (3B)
|42
|Freddie Freeman
|ATL (1B)
|42
|Corey Seager
|LAD (SS)
|39
|Max Scherzer
|WAS (SP)
|39
|Chris Sale
|BOS (SP)
|39
|Daniel Murphy
|WAS (2B)
|34
|George Springer
|HOU (RF)
|34
|Corey Kluber
|CLE (SP)
|34
|Nelson Cruz
|SEA (DH)
|33
|Madison Bumgarner
|SF (SP)
|33
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM (SP)
|33
|A.J. Pollock
|ARI (CF)
|32
|Giancarlo Stanton
|MIA (RF)
|32
|David Price
|BOS (SP)
|32
|Zack Greinke
|ARI (SP)
|32
|Aaron Judge
|NYY (RF)
|32
|Edwin Encarnacion
|CLE (DH)
|25
|Francisco Lindor
|CLE (SS)
|25
|Stephen Strasburg
|WAS (SP)
|25
|Yu Darvish
|TEX (SP)
|25
|Jon Lester
|CHC (SP)
|25
|Chris Archer
|TB (SP)
|25
|Carlos Martinez
|STL (SP)
|25
|Josh Donaldson
|TOR (3B)
|24
|Anthony Rendon
|WAS (3B)
|24
|Buster Posey
|SF (C)
|24
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE (3B)
|24
|Robinson Cano
|SEA (2B)
|24
|Brian Dozier
|MIN (2B)
|24
|Xander Bogaerts
|BOS (SS)
|24
|Kenley Jansen
|LAD (RP)
|18
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS (RP)
|18
|Gary Sanchez
|NYY (C)
|18
|Starling Marte
|PIT (LF)
|18
|J.D. Martinez
|ARI (RF)
|18
|James Paxton
|SEA (SP)
|18
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE (SP)
|18
|Jake Arrieta
|CHC (SP)
|15
|Wade Davis
|CHC (RP)
|15
|Miguel Cabrera
|DET (1B)
|15
|Jose Abreu
|CHW (1B)
|15
|Jean Segura
|SEA (2B)
|15
|Matt Carpenter
|STL (3B)
|15
|Cody Bellinger
|LAD (1B)
|15
|Alex Wood
|LAD (SP)
|15
|Johnny Cueto
|SF (SP)
|15
|Sean Manaea
|OAK (SP)
|15
|Michael Fulmer
|DET (SP)
|15
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY (RP)
|15
|Luis Severino
|NYY (SP)
|15
|Justin Turner
|LAD (3B)
|15
|Travis Shaw
|MIL (3B)
|15
|Miguel Sano
|MIN (3B)
|15
|Ryan Braun
|MIL (LF)
|15
|Khris Davis
|OAK (LF)
|15
|Lance McCullers
|HOU (SP)
|15
|Danny Duffy
|KC (SP)
|15
|Dee Gordon
|MIA (2B)
|15
|Matt Kemp
|ATL (RF)
|15
|Yoenis Cespedes
|NYM (LF)
|15
|Marcell Ozuna
|MIA (CF)
|15
|Billy Hamilton
|CIN (CF)
|15
|Willson Contreras
|CHC (C)
|15
|Salvador Perez
|KC (C)
|15
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT (CF)
|15
|Michael Conforto
|NYM (LF)
|15
|Jake Lamb
|ARI (3B)
|15
|Adrian Beltre
|TEX (3B)
|15
|Carlos Santana
|CLE (DH)
|15
|Robbie Ray
|ARI (SP)
|15
|Dallas Keuchel
|HOU (SP)
|15
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD (SP)
|15
|Elvis Andrus
|TEX (SS)
|15
|Trevor Story
|COL (SS)
|15
|Wil Myers
|SD (1B)
|15
|Eric Thames
|MIL (LF)
|14
|Mark Trumbo
|BAL (RF)
|14
|Lorenzo Cain
|KC (CF)
|14
|Jackie Bradley
|BOS (CF)
|14
|Adam Jones
|BAL (CF)
|14
|Justin Upton
|DET (LF)
|14
|Corey Dickerson
|TB (LF)
|14
|Greg Holland
|COL (RP)
|14
|Roberto Osuna
|TOR (RP)
|13
|Cole Hamels
|TEX (SP)
|13
|Gerrit Cole
|PIT (SP)
|13
|Jose Quintana
|CHC (SP)
|13
|Masahiro Tanaka
|NYY (SP)
|13
|Aaron Nola
|PHI (SP)
|13
|Rich Hill
|LAD (SP)
|13
|Andrew Benintendi
|BOS (LF)
|13
|Adam Duvall
|CIN (LF)
|12
|Carlos Gonzalez
|COL (RF)
|12
|Jose Bautista
|TOR (RF)
|12
|Domingo Santana
|MIL (RF)
|12
|Christian Yelich
|MIA (LF)
|12
|Michael Brantley
|CLE (LF)
|12
|Ken Giles
|HOU (RP)
|12
|DJ LeMahieu
|COL (2B)
|12
|Jimmy Nelson
|MIL (SP)
|12
|Jose Berrios
|MIN (SP)
|12
|Marcus Stroman
|TOR (SP)
|12
|Justin Verlander
|DET (SP)
|12
|Drew Pomeranz
|BOS (SP)
|11
|Sonny Gray
|OAK (SP)
|11
|Zach Britton
|BAL (RP)
|11
|Alex Colome
|TB (RP)
|11
|Corey Knebel
|MIL (RP)
|11
|Raisel Iglesias
|CIN (RP)
|11
|Jonathan Lucroy
|TEX (C)
|11
|Yasmani Grandal
|LAD (C)
|11
|J.T. Realmuto
|MIA (C)
|11
|Evan Gattis
|HOU (DH)
|11
|Brian McCann
|HOU (C)
|11
|Jameson Taillon
|PIT (SP)
|11
|Steven Matz
|NYM (SP)
|11
|Carlos Rodon
|CHW (SP)
|10
|Gio Gonzalez
|WAS (SP)
|10
|Julio Teheran
|ATL (SP)
|10
|Jon Gray
|COL (SP)
|10
|Jacob Faria
|TB (SP)
|10
|Danny Salazar
|CLE (SP)
|10
|Mike Moustakas
|KC (3B)
|10
|Kyle Seager
|SEA (3B)
|10
|Chris Davis
|BAL (1B)
|10
|Justin Smoak
|TOR (1B)
|10
|Ryan Zimmerman
|WAS (1B)
|10
|Jay Bruce
|NYM (RF)
|10
|Odubel Herrera
|PHI (CF)
|10
|Mark Reynolds
|COL (1B)
|10
|Logan Morrison
|TB (1B)
|10
|Taijuan Walker
|ARI (SP)
|10
|Jonathan Schoop
|BAL (2B)
|9
|Cody Allen
|CLE (RP)
|9
|Justin Wilson
|DET (RP)
|9
|Edwin Diaz
|SEA (RP)
|9
|Rougned Odor
|TEX (2B)
|9
|Carlos Correa
|HOU (SS)
|9
|Trea Turner
|WAS (CF)
|9
|Ian Happ
|CHC (2B)
|9
|Tommy Pham
|STL (CF)
|9
|Aaron Altherr
|PHI (RF)
|9
|Felix Hernandez
|SEA (SP)
|9
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC (SP)
|9
|Addison Reed
|NYM (RP)
|8
|Kelvin Herrera
|KC (RP)
|8
|Felipe Rivero
|PIT (RP)
|8
|Andrew Miller
|CLE (RP)
|8
|Jeff Samardzija
|SF (SP)
|8
|Lance Lynn
|STL (SP)
|8
|Steven Souza
|TB (RF)
|8
|Bradley Zimmer
|CLE (CF)
|7
|Luis Castillo
|CIN (SP)
|7
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY (SP)
|7
|Yonder Alonso
|OAK (1B)
|7
|Eric Hosmer
|KC (1B)
|7
|Wilson Ramos
|TB (C)
|7
|Alex Avila
|DET (C)
|6
|Matt Wieters
|WAS (C)
|6
|Marwin Gonzalez
|HOU (1B)
|6
|Whit Merrifield
|KC (2B)
|6
|Alex Bregman
|HOU (3B)
|6
|Hanley Ramirez
|BOS (1B)
|6
|Kenta Maeda
|LAD (SP)
|5
|Tanner Roark
|WAS (SP)
|5
|Trevor Cahill
|KC (RP)
|5
|Ian Desmond
|COL (CF)
|4
|Gregory Polanco
|PIT (RF)
|4
|Clint Frazier
|NYY (LF)
|4
|Scott Schebler
|CIN (RF)
|4
|Mitch Haniger
|SEA (CF)
|4
|Ian Kinsler
|DET (2B)
|4
|Chris Owings
|ARI (SS)
|4
|Maikel Franco
|PHI (3B)
|4
|Evan Longoria
|TB (3B)
|4
|Eduardo Nunez
|BOS (3B)
|4
|Mike Zunino
|SEA (C)
|4
|Welington Castillo
|BAL (C)
|4
|J.A. Happ
|TOR (SP)
|4
|Ervin Santana
|MIN (SP)
|4
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|BOS (SP)
|4
|Jason Vargas
|KC (SP)
|3
|Zack Godley
|ARI (RP)
|3
|Sean Doolittle
|WAS (RP)
|3
|Cesar Hernandez
|PHI (2B)
|3
|Ivan Nova
|PIT (SP)
|3
|Kevin Gausman
|BAL (SP)
|3
|Rick Porcello
|BOS (SP)
|3
|Ian Kennedy
|KC (SP)
|3
|Vince Velasquez
|PHI (SP)
|2
|Michael Wacha
|STL (SP)
|2
|Dylan Bundy
|BAL (RP)
|2
|AJ Ramos
|MIA (RP)
|2
|Santiago Casilla
|OAK (RP)
|2
|Kyle Schwarber
|CHC (LF)
|2
|Nomar Mazara
|TEX (RF)
|2
|Andrelton Simmons
|LAA (SS)
|2
|Brett Gardner
|NYY (LF)
|2
|Avisail Garcia
|CHW (DH)
|2
|Yoan Moncada
|CHW (3B)
|2
|Adam Wainwright
|STL (SP)
|1
|John Lackey
|CHC (SP)
|1
|Sean Newcomb
|ATL (SP)
|1
|Mike Fiers
|HOU (SP)
|1
|Charlie Morton
|HOU (SP)
|1
|Brad Peacock
|HOU (SP)
|1
|Jedd Gyorko
|STL (2B)
|1
|Zack Cozart
|CIN (SS)
|1
|Ryon Healy
|OAK (3B)
|1
|Kendrys Morales
|TOR (DH)
|1
|Matt Holliday
|NYY (LF)
|1
|Joc Pederson
|LAD (CF)
|1
|Josh Bell
|PIT (1B)
|1
|Yuli Gurriel
|HOU (3B)
|1
|Todd Frazier
|NYY (3B)
|1
|Matt Adams
|ATL (1B)
|1
|Yadier Molina
|STL (C)
|1
|Nicholas Castellanos
|DET (3B)
|1
|Josh Harrison
|PIT (2B)
|1
|Chris Taylor
|LAD (3B)
|1
|Brandon Belt
|SF (1B)
|1
|Russell Martin
|TOR (C)
|1
|Paul DeJong
|STL (3B)
|1
|Dustin Pedroia
|BOS (2B)
|1
|Addison Russell
|CHC (SS)
|1
|Didi Gregorius
|NYY (SS)
|1
|Ender Inciarte
|ATL (CF)
|1
|Josh Reddick
|HOU (RF)
|1
|Hunter Renfroe
|SD (RF)
|1
|Patrick Corbin
|ARI (SP)
|1
|Dellin Betances
|NYY (RP)
|1
|Mark Melancon
|SF (RP)
|1
|Brandon Kintzler
|MIN (RP)
|1
|Mike Foltynewicz
|ATL (SP)
|1
|Marco Estrada
|TOR (SP)
|1
|Jason Hammel
|KC (SP)
|1
|Alex Cobb
|TB (SP)
|1
|Fernando Rodney
|ARI (RP)
|1
|Victor Martinez
|DET (DH)
|1
|Dinelson Lamet
|SD (SP)
|1
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
Add a Comment