Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Drafting tips for the first two rounds

Let's compare the Top 24 overall players for Scott White and Heath Cummings in points leagues. You'll notice the first six picks are the same players, but not in the same order. And you'll see that Heath is ready to draft the four Super Aces earlier than Scott is. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast our goal is to make you feel good about your first two picks. When is the right time to take a starting pitcher, and what do you do in Round 2 if you took a pitcher in Round 1? Do we really care which first baseman is drafted first, and is there a reason to move J.D. Martinez up? And of course we justify why Bryce Harper should be the fourth overall pick despite his obvious risk.

Also on today's show:

-More Spring Training risers

-Are we concerned about Josh Donaldson's calf?

-The top prospects you need to know

-Buy or Sell from our listeners

-An important bullpen update