Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Relief pitcher preview; how early is too early for a Kenley Jansen or Craig Kimbrel?

Kenley Jansen's current average draft position is early in the fourth round and Craig Kimbrel's ADP isn't far behind. That's too early for our liking, yet it shows how Fantasy owners are valuing these elite closers.

We'll tell you if you should value the studs or if it makes more sense to wait. Scott and Heath approach relief pitchers very differently and both have had success, so take a listen and decide which method works for you.

Also on today's show:

Sleepers, breakouts and busts



The correlation between MLB team success and save opportunities



Relievers who could get traded



A complete average draft position review



Different strategies for different formats



If you're looking to dominate your league, make sure you download and subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.