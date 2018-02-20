Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Relief pitcher preview; how early is too early for a Kenley Jansen or Craig Kimbrel?

Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship as we preview relief pitchers on today’s show.

Kenley Jansen's current average draft position is early in the fourth round and Craig Kimbrel's ADP isn't far behind. That's too early for our liking, yet it shows how Fantasy owners are valuing these elite closers.

We'll tell you if you should value the studs or if it makes more sense to wait. Scott and Heath approach relief pitchers very differently and both have had success, so take a listen and decide which method works for you.

Also on today's show:

  • Sleepers, breakouts and busts
  • The correlation between MLB team success and save opportunities
  • Relievers who could get traded
  • A complete average draft position review
  • Different strategies for different formats

