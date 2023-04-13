This has been one of the tougher injury weeks I can remember in Fantasy Baseball. Oneil Cruz's season isn't over, but he's going to miss much of it with a fractured ankle; Corey Seager and Tim Anderson are both expected to miss about a month due to their injuries, too, so the shortstop position was hit especially hard.
However, it wasn't just the shortstops who went down. Brandon Woodruff is dealing with a shoulder issue that isn't considered serious but will cost him a few turns through the rotation; sleeper first baseman Darick Hall will miss a while with a thumb injury; Adam Duvall is out with a wrist injury. And much-hyped breakout pitcher Jeffrey Springs left his start literally as I'm typing this with some kind of injury to his throwing hand. Hopefully that isn't serious, but given the way things have gone as late … well, let's just hope for the best.
That is far from a complete accounting of the Fantasy relevant injuries from the past few days. It's been rough out here. You've likely got holes in your lineup to fill, and while it'd be great to just be able to plug all of them with waiver-wire adds, you're probably going to need more than the wire can provide.
Consider some buy-low candidates. Go look for some players who were drafted inside the top 100 on Draft Day – players who we thought were difference makers as recently as two weeks ago – who are struggling and see if you can't snag them for a discount. Guys like Willson Contreras, Gunnar Henderson, and Michael Harris, players whose early struggles are probably nothing to worry about, as I wrote about earlier this week.
That list, plus guys like Sandy Alcantara, Blake Snell, and Chris Sale would make excellent targets right now. I haven't seen enough from any of them to really change my opinion on them, but if the person who has them has, it's a perfect opportunity buy.
H2H Points leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|52
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|3
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF
|45
|4
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|45
|5
|Trea Turner
|SS
|43
|6
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|41
|7
|Juan Soto
|OF
|39
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|39
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|39
|10
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|38
|11
|Fernando Tatis
|SS
|37
|12
|Mike Trout
|OF
|37
|13
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|37
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|37
|15
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|36
|16
|Manny Machado
|3B
|36
|17
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|36
|18
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|34
|19
|Austin Riley
|3B
|33
|20
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|33
|21
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|33
|22
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|32
|23
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|32
|24
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|31
|25
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|31
|26
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|29
|27
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|28
|28
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|28
|29
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|28
|30
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|28
|31
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|28
|32
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|28
|33
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|28
|34
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|28
|35
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|28
|36
|Michael Harris
|OF
|28
|37
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|28
|38
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|28
|39
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|25
|40
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|25
|41
|Luis Robert
|OF
|25
|42
|Matt Olson
|1B
|25
|43
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|25
|44
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|25
|45
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|24
|46
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|24
|47
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|24
|59
|Wander Franco
|SS
|24
|5
|48
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|23
|49
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|23
|50
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|23
|51
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|22
|52
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|21
|53
|Julio Urias
|SP
|21
|54
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|55
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|20
|56
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|57
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|20
|58
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|19
|60
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|18
|61
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|18
|62
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|18
|63
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|17
|64
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|17
|65
|Devin Williams
|RP
|16
|66
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|16
|67
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|16
|68
|Starling Marte
|OF
|16
|69
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|70
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|15
|71
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|15
|72
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15
|73
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|15
|1
|74
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|75
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B
|15
|76
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|77
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|15
|78
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|15
|79
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|80
|Max Fried
|SP
|15
|81
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|15
|82
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|83
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|15
|84
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|15
|85
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|86
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|87
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|15
|88
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|89
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|90
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|91
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|15
|92
|Blake Snell
|SP
|15
|93
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|94
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|95
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|14
|96
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|14
|97
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|14
|98
|Luis Severino
|SP
|14
|99
|Corey Seager
|SS
|14
|-12
|100
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|14
|101
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|14
|102
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|14
|103
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|104
|Kris Bryant
|OF
|14
|105
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|13
|106
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|13
|3
|107
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|13
|108
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|12
|109
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|12
|110
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|12
|111
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|12
|112
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|12
|113
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|12
|114
|George Kirby
|SP
|12
|115
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|11
|116
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|11
|117
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|10
|118
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|10
|119
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|10
|120
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|10
|121
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|10
|122
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|10
|123
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|9
|124
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|9
|125
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|9
|126
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|127
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|9
|128
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|9
|129
|David Bednar
|RP
|9
|130
|Ty France
|1B
|8
|131
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|8
|132
|Chris Sale
|SP
|8
|133
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|8
|134
|Robbie Ray
|SP
|8
|135
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|8
|136
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|8
|137
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|8
|138
|Dustin May
|SP
|8
|139
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|8
|-7
|140
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|8
|141
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|8
|142
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|8
|143
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|8
|144
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|7
|145
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|7
|146
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|7
|147
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|7
|148
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|6
|149
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|6
|150
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|5
|151
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|5
|152
|Jose Miranda
|1B-3B-DH
|5
|153
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|5
|154
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|5
|155
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|5
|156
|Lance McCullers
|SP
|5
|157
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|4
|158
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|4
|159
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|4
|160
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|4
|3
|161
|Jonathan India
|2B
|4
|162
|Ian Happ
|OF
|4
|163
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|4
|164
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|4
|165
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|3
|166
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|3
|167
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|168
|Oscar Colas
|OF
|3
|3
|169
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|3
|170
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|3
|171
|Logan O'Hoppe
|C
|3
|172
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|173
|Kris Bubic
|SP
|3
|3
|174
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|3
|175
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|3
|3
|176
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|3
|177
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|3
|3
|178
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|3
|179
|Graham Ashcraft
|SP
|3
|180
|Jon Gray
|SP
|3
|181
|Brady Singer
|SP
|3
|182
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|3
|183
|Jeffrey Springs
|SP
|3
|-4
|184
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|3
|185
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|3
|186
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|3
|187
|Nick Castellanos
|OF
|3
|188
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|2
|189
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|2
|190
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|2
|191
|Joey Meneses
|1B-DH-OF
|2
|192
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|2
|193
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|2
|194
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|2
|195
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|2
|1
|196
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|2
|197
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|2
|198
|Javier Baez
|SS
|2
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|43
|3
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|43
|4
|Trea Turner
|SS
|43
|5
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|43
|6
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF
|38
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|35
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|35
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|35
|10
|Mike Trout
|OF
|34
|11
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|34
|12
|Fernando Tatis
|SS
|32
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|31
|14
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|31
|15
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|29
|16
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|29
|17
|Manny Machado
|3B
|29
|18
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|27
|19
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|20
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|27
|21
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|27
|22
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|27
|23
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|26
|24
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|25
|25
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|26
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|24
|27
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|24
|28
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|24
|29
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|24
|30
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|23
|31
|Luis Robert
|OF
|23
|32
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|22
|33
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|21
|34
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|21
|35
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|21
|36
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|21
|37
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|21
|38
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|21
|39
|Matt Olson
|1B
|21
|40
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|20
|41
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|20
|42
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|20
|43
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|19
|44
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|19
|45
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|18
|46
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|17
|47
|Michael Harris
|OF
|17
|-5
|48
|Josh Hader
|RP
|17
|49
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|17
|50
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|16
|51
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|16
|52
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|16
|53
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|16
|54
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|16
|55
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|15
|1
|56
|Devin Williams
|RP
|15
|57
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|15
|58
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|59
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|60
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B
|15
|61
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|62
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|63
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|64
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|65
|Wander Franco
|SS
|15
|66
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|15
|67
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|68
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|15
|69
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|15
|70
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15
|71
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|72
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|15
|73
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|74
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|75
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|76
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|15
|77
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|15
|78
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|15
|79
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|80
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|81
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|15
|82
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|15
|83
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|84
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|15
|1
|85
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|15
|1
|86
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|15
|1
|87
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|14
|88
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|14
|89
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|14
|90
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|14
|91
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|14
|92
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|14
|93
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|14
|94
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|14
|1
|95
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|96
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|14
|1
|97
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|14
|98
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|14
|99
|Christian Walker
|1B
|14
|100
|Max Fried
|SP
|13
|1
|101
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|13
|102
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|13
|103
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|13
|-1
|104
|Kris Bryant
|OF
|13
|105
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|13
|106
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|13
|1
|107
|Logan Webb
|SP
|13
|108
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|13
|1
|109
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|12
|110
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|12
|1
|111
|Blake Snell
|SP
|12
|112
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|12
|113
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|12
|1
|114
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|12
|1
|115
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|12
|1
|116
|George Kirby
|SP
|11
|117
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|11
|1
|118
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|11
|119
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|11
|1
|120
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|11
|2
|121
|Ty France
|1B
|11
|1
|122
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|11
|-4
|123
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|11
|-1
|124
|Corey Seager
|SS
|11
|-9
|125
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|11
|126
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|10
|127
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|10
|128
|David Bednar
|RP
|10
|1
|129
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|10
|1
|130
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|10
|131
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|10
|132
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|10
|133
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|134
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|9
|1
|135
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|9
|136
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|9
|137
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|9
|1
|138
|Riley Greene
|OF
|9
|-2
|139
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|9
|140
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|9
|141
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|9
|142
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|9
|143
|Ian Happ
|OF
|9
|144
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|9
|145
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|9
|146
|Chris Sale
|SP
|9
|-3
|147
|Nick Castellanos
|OF
|9
|148
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|9
|149
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|9
|150
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|8
|1
|151
|Robbie Ray
|SP
|8
|152
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|8
|153
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|8
|-3
|154
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|8
|1
|155
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|7
|156
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|7
|157
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|7
|158
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|7
|159
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|7
|1
|160
|Luis Severino
|SP
|7
|161
|Dustin May
|SP
|7
|162
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|7
|163
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|7
|164
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|7
|1
|165
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|7
|166
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|7
|167
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|7
|1
|168
|Jonathan India
|2B
|7
|169
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|7
|170
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|6
|171
|Jose Miranda
|1B-3B-DH
|6
|172
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|6
|173
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|6
|174
|Luis Garcia
|SP
|6
|175
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|6
|176
|Brady Singer
|SP
|6
|177
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|6
|1
|178
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|6
|1
|179
|Logan O'Hoppe
|C
|6
|180
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|6
|181
|Jean Segura
|2B-3B
|6
|1
|182
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|6
|183
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|6
|184
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|6
|185
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|6
|186
|Jeffrey Springs
|SP
|6
|-1
|187
|Masataka Yoshida
|OF
|6
|6
|188
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|6
|189
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|6
|190
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|6
|191
|Javier Baez
|SS
|6
|192
|Josh Jung
|3B
|5
|193
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|5
|194
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|5
|195
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|5
|196
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|5
|197
|Oscar Colas
|OF
|5
|198
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|5
|199
|Andres Munoz
|RP
|5
|200
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|5
|1
|201
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|5
|202
|Lance McCullers
|SP
|5
|1
|203
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|4
|204
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|4
|205
|Josh Rojas
|2B-3B
|4
|206
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|4
|1
|207
|Alex Cobb
|SP
|4
|208
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|4
|209
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|4
|210
|Triston Casas
|1B
|4
|-2
|211
|Danny Jansen
|C
|4
|212
|Graham Ashcraft
|SP
|4
|1
|213
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|4
|214
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|4
|215
|Jon Gray
|SP
|4
|216
|Cal Raleigh
|C
|4
|217
|Andrew Benintendi
|OF
|4
|218
|Oscar Gonzalez
|OF
|4
|-4
|219
|Keibert Ruiz
|C
|4
|220
|Joey Meneses
|1B-DH-OF
|4
|1
|221
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|3
|222
|Trevor Rogers
|SP
|3
|-1
|223
|David Robertson
|RP
|3
|3
|224
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|3
|2
|225
|C.J. Abrams
|SS
|3
|-2
|226
|Jon Berti
|2B-3B-SS
|3
|227
|Travis d'Arnaud
|C
|3
|228
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|3
|1
|229
|Trevor Story
|2B
|3
|230
|Reynaldo Lopez
|RP
|3
|3
|231
|Austin Hays
|OF
|3
|232
|Seranthony Dominguez
|RP
|3
|233
|Jose Leclerc
|RP
|3
|234
|Matt Mervis
|1B
|3
|235
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|3
|2
|236
|Jameson Taillon
|SP
|3
|1
|237
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|238
|Kyle Finnegan
|RP
|3
|239
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|240
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|3
|241
|Brendan Donovan
|2B-3B-OF
|3
|3
|242
|Gregory Soto
|RP
|3
|243
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|3
|244
|Bryan De La Cruz
|OF
|3
|-3
|245
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|2
|1
|246
|Martin Perez
|SP
|2
|247
|Jake Fraley
|OF
|2
|248
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|2
|249
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|2
|250
|Eric Haase
|C
|2
|1
|251
|Tyler Anderson
|SP
|2
|252
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|2