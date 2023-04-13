This has been one of the tougher injury weeks I can remember in Fantasy Baseball. Oneil Cruz's season isn't over, but he's going to miss much of it with a fractured ankle; Corey Seager and Tim Anderson are both expected to miss about a month due to their injuries, too, so the shortstop position was hit especially hard.

However, it wasn't just the shortstops who went down. Brandon Woodruff is dealing with a shoulder issue that isn't considered serious but will cost him a few turns through the rotation; sleeper first baseman Darick Hall will miss a while with a thumb injury; Adam Duvall is out with a wrist injury. And much-hyped breakout pitcher Jeffrey Springs left his start literally as I'm typing this with some kind of injury to his throwing hand. Hopefully that isn't serious, but given the way things have gone as late … well, let's just hope for the best.

That is far from a complete accounting of the Fantasy relevant injuries from the past few days. It's been rough out here. You've likely got holes in your lineup to fill, and while it'd be great to just be able to plug all of them with waiver-wire adds, you're probably going to need more than the wire can provide.

Consider some buy-low candidates. Go look for some players who were drafted inside the top 100 on Draft Day – players who we thought were difference makers as recently as two weeks ago – who are struggling and see if you can't snag them for a discount. Guys like Willson Contreras, Gunnar Henderson, and Michael Harris, players whose early struggles are probably nothing to worry about, as I wrote about earlier this week.

That list, plus guys like Sandy Alcantara, Blake Snell, and Chris Sale would make excellent targets right now. I haven't seen enough from any of them to really change my opinion on them, but if the person who has them has, it's a perfect opportunity buy.

H2H Points leagues Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value Change From Last Week 1 Aaron Judge DH-OF 52

2 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46

3 Mookie Betts 2B-OF 45

4 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 45

5 Trea Turner SS 43

6 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 41

7 Juan Soto OF 39

8 Kyle Tucker OF 39

9 Julio Rodriguez OF 39

10 Freddie Freeman 1B 38

11 Fernando Tatis SS 37

12 Mike Trout OF 37

13 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 37

14 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 37

15 Rafael Devers 3B 36

16 Manny Machado 3B 36

17 Gerrit Cole SP 36

18 Corbin Burnes SP 34

19 Austin Riley 3B 33

20 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 33

21 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 33

22 Sandy Alcantara SP 32

23 Max Scherzer SP 32

24 Nolan Arenado 3B 31

25 Bo Bichette SS 31

26 Marcus Semien 2B 29

27 Shane Bieber SP 28

28 Bobby Witt 3B-SS 28

29 Aaron Nola SP 28

30 Jacob deGrom SP 28

31 Zack Wheeler SP 28

32 Dylan Cease SP 28

33 Spencer Strider RP-SP 28

34 Brandon Woodruff SP 28

35 Francisco Lindor SS 28

36 Michael Harris OF 28

37 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 28

38 Shane McClanahan SP 28

39 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 25

40 J.T. Realmuto C 25

41 Luis Robert OF 25

42 Matt Olson 1B 25

43 Ozzie Albies 2B 25

44 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 25

45 Justin Verlander SP 24

46 Kevin Gausman SP 24

47 Cedric Mullins OF 24

59 Wander Franco SS 24 5 48 Luis Castillo SP 23

49 Alex Bregman 3B 23

50 George Springer DH-OF 23

51 Alek Manoah SP 22

52 Emmanuel Clase RP 21

53 Julio Urias SP 21

54 Framber Valdez SP 21

55 Yu Darvish SP 20

56 Josh Hader RP 20

57 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 20

58 Will Smith C-DH 19

60 Zac Gallen SP 18

61 Teoscar Hernandez OF 18

62 Daulton Varsho C-OF 18

63 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 17

64 Adley Rutschman C-DH 17

65 Devin Williams RP 16

66 Bryan Reynolds OF 16

67 Xander Bogaerts SS 16

68 Starling Marte OF 16

69 Logan Webb SP 15

70 Felix Bautista RP 15

71 Carlos Rodon SP 15

72 Joe Musgrove SP 15

73 Steven Kwan OF 15 1 74 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B-DH 15

75 Gunnar Henderson 3B 15

76 Ryan Pressly RP 15

77 Kyle Wright SP 15

78 Jose Altuve 2B 15

79 Dansby Swanson SS 15

80 Max Fried SP 15

81 Tommy Edman 2B-SS 15

82 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15

83 Carlos Correa SS 15

84 Andres Gimenez 2B 15

85 Clayton Kershaw SP 15

86 Willy Adames SS 15

87 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 15

88 Jordan Romano RP 15

89 Salvador Perez C-DH 15

90 Cristian Javier SP 15

91 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 15

92 Blake Snell SP 15

93 Corbin Carroll OF 15

94 Christian Walker 1B 15

95 Jordan Walker 3B-OF 14

96 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 14

97 Willson Contreras C-DH 14

98 Luis Severino SP 14

99 Corey Seager SS 14 -12 100 Bryce Harper DH 14

101 Anthony Rizzo 1B 14

102 Lance Lynn SP 14

103 Christian Yelich DH-OF 14

104 Kris Bryant OF 14

105 Ryan Helsley RP 13

106 Pablo Lopez SP 13 3 107 Nestor Cortes SP 13

108 Nick Lodolo SP 12

109 Camilo Doval RP 12

110 Brandon Lowe 2B 12

111 Hunter Greene SP 12

112 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 12

113 Kenley Jansen RP 12

114 George Kirby SP 12

115 Tyler O'Neill OF 11

116 William Contreras C-DH 11

117 Anthony Santander DH-OF 10

118 Jesus Luzardo SP 10

119 Taylor Ward OF 10

120 Sean Murphy C-DH 10

121 Freddy Peralta SP 10

122 Gleyber Torres 2B 10

123 Hunter Renfroe OF 9

124 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 9

125 Nate Lowe 1B 9

126 Josh Bell 1B-DH 9

127 Logan Gilbert SP 9

128 Raisel Iglesias RP 9

129 David Bednar RP 9

130 Ty France 1B 8

131 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 8

132 Chris Sale SP 8

133 Chris Bassitt SP 8

134 Robbie Ray SP 8

135 Lucas Giolito SP 8

136 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 8

137 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 8

138 Dustin May SP 8

139 Tim Anderson SS 8 -7 140 Charlie Morton SP 8

141 Mitch Haniger OF 8

142 Jeremy Pena SS 8

143 Joe Ryan SP 8

144 Eugenio Suarez 3B 7

145 Seiya Suzuki OF 7

146 Anthony Rendon 3B 7

147 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 7

148 Anthony Volpe SS 6

149 Brandon Nimmo OF 6

150 Tyler Stephenson C 5

151 J.D. Martinez DH 5

152 Jose Miranda 1B-3B-DH 5

153 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 5

154 Rowdy Tellez 1B 5

155 Drew Rasmussen SP 5

156 Lance McCullers SP 5

157 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 4

158 Jordan Montgomery SP 4

159 Jose Berrios SP 4

160 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B 4 3 161 Jonathan India 2B 4

162 Ian Happ OF 4

163 Tony Gonsolin SP 4

164 Tyler Glasnow SP 4

165 Francisco Alvarez C 3

166 Ezequiel Tovar SS 3

167 Reid Detmers SP 3

168 Oscar Colas OF 3 3 169 Clay Holmes RP 3

170 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 3

171 Logan O'Hoppe C 3

172 A.J. Puk RP 3

173 Kris Bubic SP 3 3 174 Matt Chapman 3B 3

175 Jorge Soler DH-OF 3 3 176 Andrew Heaney SP 3

177 Jarred Kelenic OF 3 3 178 Paul Sewald RP 3

179 Graham Ashcraft SP 3

180 Jon Gray SP 3

181 Brady Singer SP 3

182 Jhoan Duran RP 3

183 Jeffrey Springs SP 3 -4 184 Grayson Rodriguez SP 3

185 Amed Rosario SS 3

186 Jake McCarthy OF 3

187 Nick Castellanos OF 3

188 Merrill Kelly SP 2

189 Jack Flaherty SP 2

190 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 2

191 Joey Meneses 1B-DH-OF 2

192 Miles Mikolas SP 2

193 Triston McKenzie SP 2

194 Alex Verdugo OF 2

195 Kodai Senga SP 2 1 196 Jorge Polanco 2B 2

197 Patrick Sandoval SP 2

198 Javier Baez SS 2



Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values