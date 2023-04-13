usatsi-michael-harris-braves.jpg

This has been one of the tougher injury weeks I can remember in Fantasy Baseball. Oneil Cruz's season isn't over, but he's going to miss much of it with a fractured ankle; Corey Seager and Tim Anderson are both expected to miss about a month due to their injuries, too, so the shortstop position was hit especially hard. 

However, it wasn't just the shortstops who went down. Brandon Woodruff is dealing with a shoulder issue that isn't considered serious but will cost him a few turns through the rotation; sleeper first baseman Darick Hall will miss a while with a thumb injury; Adam Duvall is out with a wrist injury. And much-hyped breakout pitcher Jeffrey Springs left his start literally as I'm typing this with some kind of injury to his throwing hand. Hopefully that isn't serious, but given the way things have gone as late … well, let's just hope for the best. 

That is far from a complete accounting of the Fantasy relevant injuries from the past few days. It's been rough out here. You've likely got holes in your lineup to fill, and while it'd be great to just be able to plug all of them with waiver-wire adds, you're probably going to need more than the wire can provide. 

Consider some buy-low candidates. Go look for some players who were drafted inside the top 100 on Draft Day – players who we thought were difference makers as recently as two weeks ago – who are struggling and see if you can't snag them for a discount. Guys like Willson Contreras, Gunnar Henderson, and Michael Harris, players whose early struggles are probably nothing to worry about, as I wrote about earlier this week

That list, plus guys like Sandy Alcantara, Blake Snell, and Chris Sale would make excellent targets right now. I haven't seen enough from any of them to really change my opinion on them, but if the person who has them has, it's a perfect opportunity buy. 

H2H Points leagues Trade Values

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Aaron JudgeDH-OF52
2Jose Ramirez3B-DH46
3Mookie Betts2B-OF45
4Ronald AcunaDH-OF45
5Trea TurnerSS43
6Yordan AlvarezDH-OF41
7Juan SotoOF39
8Kyle TuckerOF39
9Julio RodriguezOF39
10Freddie Freeman1B38
11Fernando TatisSS37
12Mike TroutOF37
13Shohei OhtaniDH-SP37
14Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH37
15Rafael Devers3B36
16Manny Machado3B36
17Gerrit ColeSP36
18Corbin BurnesSP34
19Austin Riley3B33
20Pete Alonso1B-DH33
21Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH33
22Sandy AlcantaraSP32
23Max ScherzerSP32
24Nolan Arenado3B31
25Bo BichetteSS31
26Marcus Semien2B29
27Shane BieberSP28
28Bobby Witt3B-SS28
29Aaron NolaSP28
30Jacob deGromSP28
31Zack WheelerSP28
32Dylan CeaseSP28
33Spencer StriderRP-SP28
34Brandon WoodruffSP28
35Francisco LindorSS28
36Michael HarrisOF28
37Kyle SchwarberDH-OF28
38Shane McClanahanSP28
39Jazz Chisholm2B-OF25
40J.T. RealmutoC25
41Luis RobertOF25
42Matt Olson1B25
43Ozzie Albies2B25
44Randy ArozarenaDH-OF25
45Justin VerlanderSP24
46Kevin GausmanSP24
47Cedric MullinsOF24
59Wander FrancoSS245
48Luis CastilloSP23
49Alex Bregman3B23
50George SpringerDH-OF23
51Alek ManoahSP22
52Emmanuel ClaseRP21
53Julio UriasSP21
54Framber ValdezSP21
55Yu DarvishSP20
56Josh HaderRP20
57Eloy JimenezDH-OF20
58Will SmithC-DH19
60Zac GallenSP18
61Teoscar HernandezOF18
62Daulton VarshoC-OF18
63Adolis GarciaDH-OF17
64Adley RutschmanC-DH17
65Devin WilliamsRP16
66Bryan ReynoldsOF16
67Xander BogaertsSS16
68Starling MarteOF16
69Logan WebbSP15
70Felix BautistaRP15
71Carlos RodonSP15
72Joe MusgroveSP15
73Steven KwanOF151
74Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH15
75Gunnar Henderson3B15
76Ryan PresslyRP15
77Kyle WrightSP15
78Jose Altuve2B15
79Dansby SwansonSS15
80Max FriedSP15
81Tommy Edman2B-SS15
82Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
83Carlos CorreaSS15
84Andres Gimenez2B15
85Clayton KershawSP15
86Willy AdamesSS15
87Alejandro KirkC-DH15
88Jordan RomanoRP15
89Salvador PerezC-DH15
90Cristian JavierSP15
91Jose Abreu1B-DH15
92Blake SnellSP15
93Corbin CarrollOF15
94Christian Walker1B15
95Jordan Walker3B-OF14
96Max Muncy2B-3B-DH14
97Willson ContrerasC-DH14
98Luis SeverinoSP14
99Corey SeagerSS14-12
100Bryce HarperDH14
101Anthony Rizzo1B14
102Lance LynnSP14
103Christian YelichDH-OF14
104Kris BryantOF14
105Ryan HelsleyRP13
106Pablo LopezSP133
107Nestor CortesSP13
108Nick LodoloSP12
109Camilo DovalRP12
110Brandon Lowe2B12
111Hunter GreeneSP12
112Giancarlo StantonDH-OF12
113Kenley JansenRP12
114George KirbySP12
115Tyler O'NeillOF11
116William ContrerasC-DH11
117Anthony SantanderDH-OF10
118Jesus LuzardoSP10
119Taylor WardOF10
120Sean MurphyC-DH10
121Freddy PeraltaSP10
122Gleyber Torres2B10
123Hunter RenfroeOF9
124MJ MelendezC-DH-OF9
125Nate Lowe1B9
126Josh Bell1B-DH9
127Logan GilbertSP9
128Raisel IglesiasRP9
129David BednarRP9
130Ty France1B8
131Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF8
132Chris SaleSP8
133Chris BassittSP8
134Robbie RaySP8
135Lucas GiolitoSP8
136Miguel Vargas1B-2B8
137Ketel Marte2B-DH8
138Dustin MaySP8
139Tim AndersonSS8-7
140Charlie MortonSP8
141Mitch HanigerOF8
142Jeremy PenaSS8
143Joe RyanSP8
144Eugenio Suarez3B7
145Seiya SuzukiOF7
146Anthony Rendon3B7
147C.J. Cron1B-DH7
148Anthony VolpeSS6
149Brandon NimmoOF6
150Tyler StephensonC5
151J.D. MartinezDH5
152Jose Miranda1B-3B-DH5
153Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH5
154Rowdy Tellez1B5
155Drew RasmussenSP5
156Lance McCullersSP5
157Jake Cronenworth1B-2B4
158Jordan MontgomerySP4
159Jose BerriosSP4
160Yandy Diaz1B-3B43
161Jonathan India2B4
162Ian HappOF4
163Tony GonsolinSP4
164Tyler GlasnowSP4
165Francisco AlvarezC3
166Ezequiel TovarSS3
167Reid DetmersSP3
168Oscar ColasOF33
169Clay HolmesRP3
170Nico Hoerner2B-SS3
171Logan O'HoppeC3
172A.J. PukRP3
173Kris BubicSP33
174Matt Chapman3B3
175Jorge SolerDH-OF33
176Andrew HeaneySP3
177Jarred KelenicOF33
178Paul SewaldRP3
179Graham AshcraftSP3
180Jon GraySP3
181Brady SingerSP3
182Jhoan DuranRP3
183Jeffrey SpringsSP3-4
184Grayson RodriguezSP3
185Amed RosarioSS3
186Jake McCarthyOF3
187Nick CastellanosOF3
188Merrill KellySP2
189Jack FlahertySP2
190Jeff McNeil2B-OF2
191Joey Meneses1B-DH-OF2
192Miles MikolasSP2
193Triston McKenzieSP2
194Alex VerdugoOF2
195Kodai SengaSP21
196Jorge Polanco2B2
197Patrick SandovalSP2
198Javier BaezSS2

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values 

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF44
2Jose Ramirez3B-DH43
3Aaron JudgeDH-OF43
4Trea TurnerSS43
5Julio RodriguezOF43
6Mookie Betts2B-OF38
7Kyle TuckerOF35
8Yordan AlvarezDH-OF35
9Juan SotoOF35
10Mike TroutOF34
11Shohei OhtaniDH-SP34
12Fernando TatisSS32
13Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH31
14Freddie Freeman1B31
15Rafael Devers3B29
16Bo BichetteSS29
17Manny Machado3B29
18Corbin BurnesSP27
19Austin Riley3B27
20Bobby Witt3B-SS27
21Pete Alonso1B-DH27
22Gerrit ColeSP27
23Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH26
24Marcus Semien2B25
25Randy ArozarenaDH-OF24
26Max ScherzerSP24
27Nolan Arenado3B24
28Francisco LindorSS24
29Sandy AlcantaraSP24
30Cedric MullinsOF23
31Luis RobertOF23
32Aaron NolaSP22
33Jazz Chisholm2B-OF21
34Kyle SchwarberDH-OF21
35Shane McClanahanSP21
36Jacob deGromSP21
37Spencer StriderRP-SP21
38Zack WheelerSP21
39Matt Olson1B21
40Emmanuel ClaseRP20
41Shane BieberSP20
42Ozzie Albies2B20
43Justin VerlanderSP19
44Brandon WoodruffSP19
45J.T. RealmutoC18
46Adolis GarciaDH-OF17
47Michael HarrisOF17-5
48Josh HaderRP17
49George SpringerDH-OF17
50Kevin GausmanSP16
51Dylan CeaseSP16
52Daulton VarshoC-OF16
53Alex Bregman3B16
54Luis CastilloSP16
55Jose Abreu1B-DH151
56Devin WilliamsRP15
57Alek ManoahSP15
58Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH15
59Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
60Gunnar Henderson3B15
61Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
62Dansby SwansonSS15
63Corbin CarrollOF15
64Jordan RomanoRP15
65Wander FrancoSS15
66Felix BautistaRP15
67Julio UriasSP15
68Bryan ReynoldsOF15
69Yu DarvishSP15
70Joe MusgroveSP15
71Adley RutschmanC-DH15
72Zac GallenSP15
73Cristian JavierSP15
74Salvador PerezC-DH15
75Starling MarteOF15
76Framber ValdezSP15
77Tommy Edman2B-SS15
78Teoscar HernandezOF15
79Ryan PresslyRP15
80Xander BogaertsSS15
81Alejandro KirkC-DH15
82Will SmithC-DH15
83Willy AdamesSS15
84Carlos CorreaSS151
85Ryan HelsleyRP151
86Andres Gimenez2B151
87Anthony SantanderDH-OF14
88Brandon Lowe2B14
89Nate Lowe1B14
90Tyler O'NeillOF14
91Camilo DovalRP14
92Jordan Walker3B-OF14
93Willson ContrerasC-DH14
94Gleyber Torres2B141
95Christian YelichDH-OF14
96Steven KwanOF141
97Carlos RodonSP14
98Clayton KershawSP14
99Christian Walker1B14
100Max FriedSP131
101Nestor CortesSP13
102MJ MelendezC-DH-OF13
103Jake McCarthyOF13-1
104Kris BryantOF13
105Giancarlo StantonDH-OF13
106Nick LodoloSP131
107Logan WebbSP13
108Lance LynnSP131
109Taylor WardOF12
110Hunter GreeneSP121
111Blake SnellSP12
112Bryce HarperDH12
113Freddy PeraltaSP121
114Pablo LopezSP121
115Jesus LuzardoSP121
116George KirbySP11
117Max Muncy2B-3B-DH111
118Logan GilbertSP11
119William ContrerasC-DH111
120Matt Chapman3B112
121Ty France1B111
122Tim AndersonSS11-4
123Anthony VolpeSS11-1
124Corey SeagerSS11-9
125Hunter RenfroeOF11
126Ketel Marte2B-DH10
127Kenley JansenRP10
128David BednarRP101
129Nico Hoerner2B-SS101
130Rowdy Tellez1B10
131Jose Altuve2B10
132Jeremy PenaSS10
133Josh Bell1B-DH9
134Tyler StephensonC91
135Sean MurphyC-DH9
136Raisel IglesiasRP9
137Clay HolmesRP91
138Riley GreeneOF9-2
139C.J. Cron1B-DH9
140Kyle WrightSP9
141Kodai SengaSP9
142Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF9
143Ian HappOF9
144Amed RosarioSS9
145Charlie MortonSP9
146Chris SaleSP9-3
147Nick CastellanosOF9
148Anthony Rizzo1B9
149Seiya SuzukiOF9
150Jake Cronenworth1B-2B81
151Robbie RaySP8
152Chris BassittSP8
153Lars NootbaarOF8-3
154Ezequiel TovarSS81
155Miguel Vargas1B-2B7
156Eugenio Suarez3B7
157Alec Bohm1B-3B7
158Joe RyanSP7
159J.D. MartinezDH71
160Luis SeverinoSP7
161Dustin MaySP7
162Patrick SandovalSP7
163Tyler GlasnowSP7
164Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH71
165Brandon NimmoOF7
166Reid DetmersSP7
167Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH71
168Jonathan India2B7
169Jeff McNeil2B-OF7
170Jordan MontgomerySP6
171Jose Miranda1B-3B-DH6
172Paul SewaldRP6
173Grayson RodriguezSP6
174Luis GarciaSP6
175Jhoan DuranRP6
176Brady SingerSP6
177Alexis DiazRP61
178Peter FairbanksRP61
179Logan O'HoppeC6
180Jorge Polanco2B6
181Jean Segura2B-3B61
182Alex VerdugoOF6
183Anthony Rendon3B6
184Ke'Bryan Hayes3B6
185Francisco AlvarezC6
186Jeffrey SpringsSP6-1
187Masataka YoshidaOF66
188Lucas GiolitoSP6
189Thairo Estrada2B-SS6
190Mitch HanigerOF6
191Javier BaezSS6
192Josh Jung3B5
193Tony GonsolinSP5
194Ramon LaureanoOF5
195Drew RasmussenSP5
196Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH5
197Oscar ColasOF5
198Whit Merrifield2B-OF5
199Andres MunozRP5
200Ryan McMahon2B-3B51
201Gabriel MorenoC5
202Lance McCullersSP51
203Jorge SolerDH-OF4
204Lourdes GurrielDH-OF4
205Josh Rojas2B-3B4
206Merrill KellySP41
207Alex CobbSP4
208Triston McKenzieSP4
209Joc PedersonDH-OF4
210Triston Casas1B4-2
211Danny JansenC4
212Graham AshcraftSP41
213Josh Naylor1B-DH4
214Jose BerriosSP4
215Jon GraySP4
216Cal RaleighC4
217Andrew BenintendiOF4
218Oscar GonzalezOF4-4
219Keibert RuizC4
220Joey Meneses1B-DH-OF41
221Nathan EovaldiSP3
222Trevor RogersSP3-1
223David RobertsonRP33
224Jarred KelenicOF32
225C.J. AbramsSS3-2
226Jon Berti2B-3B-SS3
227Travis d'ArnaudC3
228Sonny GraySP31
229Trevor Story2B3
230Reynaldo LopezRP33
231Austin HaysOF3
232Seranthony DominguezRP3
233Jose LeclercRP3
234Matt Mervis1B3
235Yandy Diaz1B-3B32
236Jameson TaillonSP31
237A.J. PukRP3
238Kyle FinneganRP3
239Miles MikolasSP3
240Charlie BlackmonDH-OF3
241Brendan Donovan2B-3B-OF33
242Gregory SotoRP3
243Michael ConfortoOF3
244Bryan De La CruzOF3-3
245Jack FlahertySP21
246Martin PerezSP2
247Jake FraleyOF2
248Andrew HeaneySP2
249Edward CabreraSP2
250Eric HaaseC21
251Tyler AndersonSP2
252Marcus StromanSP2