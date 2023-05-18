On Wednesday night's episode of Fantasy Baseball Today, we had a poll up asking listeners to pick their favorite of four rookie pitches: Tanner Bibee, Bryce Miller, Kodai Senga, and Eury Perez.

Miller won that one pretty easily, and it's not too hard to see why: In three starts since joining the rotation, he's allowed just one run over 19 innings of work, with seven hits allowed, just one walk, and 18 strikeouts. He's been incredible, even better than Perez (2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings), Bibee (3.22 in 22.1), and Senga (3.77 in 43), and I think it's reasonable to rank him at the head of that class – I have him just behind Perez, who I think has just a tad more upside

But, if you look at my rankings, you might see that I'm still not that high on Miller. He's 212 overall in my Roto rankings, at SP63 overall. That's quite low, because I'm pretty sure his perceived value is a lot higher than that. And you know what that means: It's probably time to try to sell high on Miller.

That's easier said than done, obviously, at a time when pitchers around the league are posting ugly numbers when they aren't going on the IL. Miller has been a significant find for anyone who picked him up, and I think he's likely to be pretty good moving forward. Miller's fastball is giving hitters fits so far, generating a solid 24% whiff rate and leading to a .093 batting average allowed that is largely backed up by the underlying metrics thanks to how many weak fly balls it generates.

However, the secondary pitches have been pretty middling to date. His slider has just an 11.1% whiff rate and his curveball is generating a solid 29% rate, but the underlying numbers suggest he's been lucky to not get hit hard with it so far. The changeup is mostly just a show-me pitch at this point, as advertised, and when you add it all up, he's been almost dangerously fastball-reliant so far, throwing it 63% of the time.

None of that is an insurmountable obstacle, to be clear, but it gives him a fairly narrow pathway forward. If he maintains his elite control, it'll work; if the slider starts to play up, that'll help even more. But right now, he's a flyball-prone pitcher who isn't generating a ton of whiffs, and that's a risky profile.

He did strike out plenty of batters in the minors, putting up a 30% strikeout rate last season, so I certainly don't want to write him off entirely. But that rate fell to 21% in the small sample size of this season before his callup, with a diminished whiff rate, too. That, combined with a 2.29 HR/9 led to a 6.41 ERA in four starts before his promotion.

Bryce Miller SEA • SP • #50

It won't get that bad for Miller, but I do think his hot start is, at least to some degree, a mirage. Whether he settles in as a low-to-mid-3.00s ERA guy or someone who ends up north of 4.00 probably depends on how the slider comes along. If he figures that out, Miller's upside is pretty solid, but probably still lower than someone like Perez. I'm happy to have Miller, but I also think there's room to profit if you could swap him out for someone like Chris Sale or Jesus Luzardo – I would even look into a Miller-for-Carlos Rodon swap if I don't necessarily need someone for the next few weeks.

Miller should be useful moving forward, but I'm not so sure he has ace upside. See if you can take advantage of his hot start to find someone who does.

H2H Points leagues Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value Change From Last Week 1 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 48

2 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 46

3 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46

4 Aaron Judge DH-OF 46

5 Juan Soto OF 45

6 Julio Rodriguez OF 43

7 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 41

8 Mookie Betts 2B-OF-SS 41

9 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 39

10 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 39

11 Kyle Tucker OF 38

12 Rafael Devers 3B 37

13 Bo Bichette SS 37

14 Freddie Freeman 1B 37

15 Trea Turner SS 36

16 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 36

17 Mike Trout OF 36

18 Bryce Harper DH 35 14 19 Gerrit Cole SP 34

20 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 33

21 Austin Riley 3B 33

22 Spencer Strider RP-SP 32

23 Sandy Alcantara SP 32

24 Corbin Burnes SP 32

25 Shane McClanahan SP 31

26 Max Scherzer SP 31

27 Matt Olson 1B 29

28 Nolan Arenado 3B 28

29 Francisco Lindor SS 28

30 Kevin Gausman SP 28

31 Zack Wheeler SP 28

32 Cedric Mullins OF 28

33 Marcus Semien 2B 28

34 Aaron Nola SP 28

35 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 28

36 Justin Verlander SP 28

37 Bobby Witt 3B-SS 28

38 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 25

39 Framber Valdez SP 25

40 Luis Robert OF 25

41 Emmanuel Clase RP 25

42 Luis Castillo SP 24

43 Jacob deGrom SP 24

44 Josh Hader RP 23

45 Bryan Reynolds OF 23

46 Ozzie Albies 2B 23

47 Jose Altuve 2B 23 8 48 Zac Gallen SP 23

49 Michael Harris OF 23

50 Wander Franco SS 21

51 J.T. Realmuto C 21

52 Will Smith C-DH 21

53 Yu Darvish SP 21

54 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 20 5 55 Shane Bieber SP 20

56 Corey Seager SS 20 5 57 George Springer DH-OF 20

58 Manny Machado 3B 20 -13 59 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 20

60 Devin Williams RP 19

61 Julio Urias SP 19

62 Dylan Cease SP 18

63 Daulton Varsho C-OF 18

64 Joe Musgrove SP 18

65 Xander Bogaerts SS 18

66 Alex Bregman 3B 17

67 Cristian Javier SP 17

68 Felix Bautista RP 16

69 Jordan Romano RP 16

70 Willy Adames SS 15

71 Nestor Cortes SP 15 1 72 Nate Lowe 1B 15

73 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15

74 Carlos Correa SS 15

75 Clayton Kershaw SP 15

76 Alek Manoah SP 15

77 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B-DH 15

78 Ryan Pressly RP 15

79 Salvador Perez C-DH 15

80 Matt Chapman 3B 15 1 81 Dansby Swanson SS 15

82 Camilo Doval RP 15

83 Adley Rutschman C-DH 15 1 84 Tim Anderson SS 15

85 Kris Bryant DH-OF 15 1 86 Anthony Rizzo 1B 15 3 87 Sean Murphy C-DH 15 1 88 Brandon Woodruff SP 15

89 Christian Yelich DH-OF 15 1 90 Christian Walker 1B 15

91 Corbin Carroll OF 15

92 Joe Ryan SP 15

93 Pablo Lopez SP 15

94 Ryan Helsley RP 15

95 Starling Marte OF 15 -1 96 Logan Webb SP 15

97 Andres Gimenez 2B 15

98 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 15

99 Logan Gilbert SP 14 1 100 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 14 1 101 Tommy Edman 2B-SS 14

102 Kenley Jansen RP 14

103 Rowdy Tellez 1B 14 1 104 Steven Kwan OF 14 2 105 George Kirby SP 14 1 106 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B 14 4 107 David Bednar RP 13 1 108 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 13 1 109 Anthony Santander DH-OF 13 2 110 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 13 -11 111 Freddy Peralta SP 12 1 112 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 12 1 113 Jeremy Pena SS 12 1 114 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 12 1 115 Hunter Greene SP 11 2 116 Lance Lynn SP 11 1 117 Seiya Suzuki OF 11 2 118 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 11 1 119 Hunter Renfroe OF 11 1 120 Luis Severino SP 10 1 121 Jonathan India 2B 10 1 122 Charlie Morton SP 10 6 123 Willson Contreras C-DH 9 1 124 Hunter Brown RP-SP 9 4 125 Drew Rasmussen SP 9 1 126 Blake Snell SP 9

127 Tyler Glasnow SP 9 1 128 Brandon Lowe 2B 9

129 Ian Happ OF 9 1 130 Jarred Kelenic OF 8 1 131 Raisel Iglesias RP 8 5 132 Gunnar Henderson 3B-SS 8 2 133 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 8 1 134 Paul Sewald RP 8 1 135 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 8 1 136 Brandon Nimmo OF 8

137 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 8

138 Jesus Luzardo SP 7 1 139 Mitch Keller SP 7 7 140 Josh Bell 1B-DH 7 -1 141 Sonny Gray SP 7 4 142 Taylor Ward OF 6 -5 143 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 6

144 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 6 -5 145 Carlos Rodon SP 6 -8 146 Chris Bassitt SP 6

147 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 5 1 148 Chris Sale SP 5

149 William Contreras C-DH 5 2 150 Alexis Diaz RP 5

151 Tyler Stephenson 1B-C-DH 5 1 152 Anthony Volpe SS 5 1 153 J.D. Martinez DH 5 -3 154 Ty France 1B 5 -3 155 James Outman OF 5 2 156 Nick Lodolo SP 5

157 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 4 -1 158 Mitch Haniger OF 4

159 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 4 1 160 Javier Baez SS 4

161 Jhoan Duran RP 4 -1 162 Jordan Montgomery SP 4 -1 163 Jose Berrios SP 4 1 164 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 4 1 165 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 4

166 Dustin May SP 4 1 167 Tony Gonsolin SP 4 2 168 Lucas Giolito SP 4

169 Amed Rosario SS 4 1 170 Alex Verdugo OF 4

171 Anthony Rendon 3B 3

172 Triston McKenzie SP 3

173 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 3

174 Alex Cobb SP 3 1 175 Eduardo Rodriguez SP 3

176 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 3 1 177 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 3

178 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 3

179 Ezequiel Tovar SS 3

180 Cody Bellinger OF 3

181 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 3

182 Andrew Chafin RP 3

183 Merrill Kelly SP 3 1 184 Jorge Soler DH-OF 3

185 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 3

186 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 3 1 187 Eugenio Suarez 3B 3

188 Jorge Polanco 2B 3 -2 189 Andrew Heaney SP 3 1 190 Clay Holmes RP 3

191 Reid Detmers SP 3

192 A.J. Puk RP 3

193 Max Fried SP 3 -8 194 Nathan Eovaldi SP 3

195 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 3 -2 196 Jack Flaherty SP 2 1 197 Nolan Gorman 2B-3B-DH 2 1 198 Marcus Stroman SP 2 1 199 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 2

200 Peter Fairbanks RP 2

201 David Robertson RP 2

202 Joc Pederson DH-OF 2

203 Jorge Mateo SS 2 1 204 Riley Greene OF 2

205 Grayson Rodriguez SP 2 -1 206 Lars Nootbaar OF 2

207 Josh Jung 3B 2 1 208 Jon Gray SP 2 1

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values