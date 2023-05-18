On Wednesday night's episode of Fantasy Baseball Today, we had a poll up asking listeners to pick their favorite of four rookie pitches: Tanner Bibee, Bryce Miller, Kodai Senga, and Eury Perez.
Miller won that one pretty easily, and it's not too hard to see why: In three starts since joining the rotation, he's allowed just one run over 19 innings of work, with seven hits allowed, just one walk, and 18 strikeouts. He's been incredible, even better than Perez (2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings), Bibee (3.22 in 22.1), and Senga (3.77 in 43), and I think it's reasonable to rank him at the head of that class – I have him just behind Perez, who I think has just a tad more upside
But, if you look at my rankings, you might see that I'm still not that high on Miller. He's 212 overall in my Roto rankings, at SP63 overall. That's quite low, because I'm pretty sure his perceived value is a lot higher than that. And you know what that means: It's probably time to try to sell high on Miller.
That's easier said than done, obviously, at a time when pitchers around the league are posting ugly numbers when they aren't going on the IL. Miller has been a significant find for anyone who picked him up, and I think he's likely to be pretty good moving forward. Miller's fastball is giving hitters fits so far, generating a solid 24% whiff rate and leading to a .093 batting average allowed that is largely backed up by the underlying metrics thanks to how many weak fly balls it generates.
However, the secondary pitches have been pretty middling to date. His slider has just an 11.1% whiff rate and his curveball is generating a solid 29% rate, but the underlying numbers suggest he's been lucky to not get hit hard with it so far. The changeup is mostly just a show-me pitch at this point, as advertised, and when you add it all up, he's been almost dangerously fastball-reliant so far, throwing it 63% of the time.
None of that is an insurmountable obstacle, to be clear, but it gives him a fairly narrow pathway forward. If he maintains his elite control, it'll work; if the slider starts to play up, that'll help even more. But right now, he's a flyball-prone pitcher who isn't generating a ton of whiffs, and that's a risky profile.
He did strike out plenty of batters in the minors, putting up a 30% strikeout rate last season, so I certainly don't want to write him off entirely. But that rate fell to 21% in the small sample size of this season before his callup, with a diminished whiff rate, too. That, combined with a 2.29 HR/9 led to a 6.41 ERA in four starts before his promotion.
It won't get that bad for Miller, but I do think his hot start is, at least to some degree, a mirage. Whether he settles in as a low-to-mid-3.00s ERA guy or someone who ends up north of 4.00 probably depends on how the slider comes along. If he figures that out, Miller's upside is pretty solid, but probably still lower than someone like Perez. I'm happy to have Miller, but I also think there's room to profit if you could swap him out for someone like Chris Sale or Jesus Luzardo – I would even look into a Miller-for-Carlos Rodon swap if I don't necessarily need someone for the next few weeks.
Miller should be useful moving forward, but I'm not so sure he has ace upside. See if you can take advantage of his hot start to find someone who does.
H2H Points leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|48
|2
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|46
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|4
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|46
|5
|Juan Soto
|OF
|45
|6
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|43
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|41
|8
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|41
|9
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|39
|10
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|39
|11
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|38
|12
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|37
|13
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|37
|14
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|37
|15
|Trea Turner
|SS
|36
|16
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|36
|17
|Mike Trout
|OF
|36
|18
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|35
|14
|19
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|34
|20
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|33
|21
|Austin Riley
|3B
|33
|22
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|32
|23
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|32
|24
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|32
|25
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|31
|26
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|31
|27
|Matt Olson
|1B
|29
|28
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|28
|29
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|28
|30
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|28
|31
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|28
|32
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|28
|33
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|28
|34
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|28
|35
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|28
|36
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|28
|37
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|28
|38
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|25
|39
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|25
|40
|Luis Robert
|OF
|25
|41
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|25
|42
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|24
|43
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|24
|44
|Josh Hader
|RP
|23
|45
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|23
|46
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|23
|47
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|23
|8
|48
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|23
|49
|Michael Harris
|OF
|23
|50
|Wander Franco
|SS
|21
|51
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|21
|52
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|21
|53
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|21
|54
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|20
|5
|55
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|20
|56
|Corey Seager
|SS
|20
|5
|57
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|20
|58
|Manny Machado
|3B
|20
|-13
|59
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|60
|Devin Williams
|RP
|19
|61
|Julio Urias
|SP
|19
|62
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|18
|63
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|18
|64
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|18
|65
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|18
|66
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|17
|67
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|17
|68
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|16
|69
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|16
|70
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|71
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|15
|1
|72
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|73
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|74
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|15
|75
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|76
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|15
|77
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|78
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|79
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|80
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|15
|1
|81
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|82
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|83
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|1
|84
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|15
|85
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|15
|1
|86
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|15
|3
|87
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|15
|1
|88
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|15
|89
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|15
|1
|90
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|91
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|92
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|93
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|94
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|15
|95
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|-1
|96
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|97
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|15
|98
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|99
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|14
|1
|100
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|14
|1
|101
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|14
|102
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|103
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|14
|1
|104
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|14
|2
|105
|George Kirby
|SP
|14
|1
|106
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|14
|4
|107
|David Bednar
|RP
|13
|1
|108
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|13
|1
|109
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|13
|2
|110
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|13
|-11
|111
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|12
|1
|112
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|12
|1
|113
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|12
|1
|114
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|12
|1
|115
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|11
|2
|116
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|11
|1
|117
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|11
|2
|118
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|11
|1
|119
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|11
|1
|120
|Luis Severino
|SP
|10
|1
|121
|Jonathan India
|2B
|10
|1
|122
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|10
|6
|123
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|9
|1
|124
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|9
|4
|125
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|9
|1
|126
|Blake Snell
|SP
|9
|127
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|9
|1
|128
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|9
|129
|Ian Happ
|OF
|9
|1
|130
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|8
|1
|131
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|8
|5
|132
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|8
|2
|133
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|8
|1
|134
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|8
|1
|135
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|8
|1
|136
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|8
|137
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|8
|138
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|7
|1
|139
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|7
|7
|140
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|7
|-1
|141
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|7
|4
|142
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|6
|-5
|143
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|6
|144
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|6
|-5
|145
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|6
|-8
|146
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|6
|147
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|5
|1
|148
|Chris Sale
|SP
|5
|149
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|5
|2
|150
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|5
|151
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|5
|1
|152
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|5
|1
|153
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|5
|-3
|154
|Ty France
|1B
|5
|-3
|155
|James Outman
|OF
|5
|2
|156
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|5
|157
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|4
|-1
|158
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|4
|159
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|4
|1
|160
|Javier Baez
|SS
|4
|161
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|4
|-1
|162
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|4
|-1
|163
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|4
|1
|164
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|4
|1
|165
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|4
|166
|Dustin May
|SP
|4
|1
|167
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|4
|2
|168
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|4
|169
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|4
|1
|170
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|4
|171
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|3
|172
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|3
|173
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|3
|174
|Alex Cobb
|SP
|3
|1
|175
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|3
|176
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|1
|177
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|3
|178
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|3
|179
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|3
|180
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|3
|181
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|182
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|3
|183
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|3
|1
|184
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|3
|185
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|3
|186
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|3
|1
|187
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|3
|188
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|3
|-2
|189
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|3
|1
|190
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|3
|191
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|192
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|193
|Max Fried
|SP
|3
|-8
|194
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|3
|195
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|-2
|196
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|2
|1
|197
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|2
|1
|198
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|2
|1
|199
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|2
|200
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|2
|201
|David Robertson
|RP
|2
|202
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|2
|203
|Jorge Mateo
|SS
|2
|1
|204
|Riley Greene
|OF
|2
|205
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|2
|-1
|206
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|2
|207
|Josh Jung
|3B
|2
|1
|208
|Jon Gray
|SP
|2
|1
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|43
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|43
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|43
|5
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|43
|6
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|39
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|38
|8
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|35
|9
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|35
|10
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|29
|11
|Juan Soto
|OF
|35
|12
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|34
|13
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|34
|14
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|31
|15
|Mike Trout
|OF
|31
|16
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|29
|17
|Trea Turner
|SS
|29
|18
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|28
|6
|19
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|27
|20
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|27
|21
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|27
|22
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|23
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|27
|24
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|25
|25
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|25
|26
|Matt Olson
|1B
|25
|27
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|24
|28
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|29
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|24
|30
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|24
|31
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|23
|32
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|23
|33
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|22
|34
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|22
|35
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|21
|36
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|37
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|21
|38
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|20
|39
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|20
|40
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|41
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|20
|42
|Luis Robert
|OF
|20
|2
|43
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|18
|44
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|18
|45
|Manny Machado
|3B
|18
|-8
|46
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|18
|47
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|17
|48
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|17
|49
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|17
|50
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|17
|3
|51
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|16
|52
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|16
|53
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|54
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|1
|55
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|15
|56
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|57
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|15
|58
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|59
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|15
|1
|60
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|61
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|62
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|63
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|64
|Wander Franco
|SS
|15
|65
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|66
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|15
|67
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|68
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|69
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|70
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|71
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|1
|72
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|73
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|74
|Michael Harris
|OF
|15
|75
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|76
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|15
|1
|77
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|15
|78
|Devin Williams
|RP
|15
|79
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|80
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15
|81
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|82
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|83
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|15
|84
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|15
|85
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|1
|86
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|87
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|1
|88
|Corey Seager
|SS
|15
|89
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|15
|90
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|91
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|1
|92
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|14
|93
|George Kirby
|SP
|14
|2
|94
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|14
|1
|95
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|14
|96
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|1
|97
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|14
|1
|98
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|14
|99
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|14
|100
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|14
|101
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|14
|102
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|14
|103
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|13
|-1
|104
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|13
|-4
|105
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|13
|2
|106
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|13
|1
|107
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|12
|1
|108
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|12
|2
|109
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|12
|1
|110
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|12
|111
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|12
|1
|112
|Jonathan India
|2B
|12
|113
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|12
|1
|114
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|12
|1
|115
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|11
|2
|116
|Ian Happ
|OF
|11
|117
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|11
|1
|118
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|11
|119
|Javier Baez
|SS
|11
|2
|120
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|11
|121
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|11
|1
|122
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|11
|123
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|11
|124
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|11
|1
|125
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|11
|2
|126
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|11
|127
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|10
|2
|128
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|10
|2
|129
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|10
|5
|130
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|9
|1
|131
|Ty France
|1B
|9
|1
|132
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|9
|1
|133
|Luis Severino
|SP
|9
|134
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|9
|4
|135
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|9
|-2
|136
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|8
|1
|137
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|8
|4
|138
|James Outman
|OF
|8
|2
|139
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|8
|1
|140
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|8
|1
|141
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|8
|1
|142
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|8
|-3
|143
|Chris Sale
|SP
|8
|144
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|7
|145
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|7
|146
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|7
|1
|147
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|7
|148
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|7
|149
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|7
|150
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|7
|1
|151
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|7
|-2
|152
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|7
|1
|153
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|7
|154
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|7
|1
|155
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|7
|156
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|7
|157
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|7
|1
|158
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|7
|1
|159
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|7
|3
|160
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|7
|161
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|7
|162
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|7
|-5
|163
|Blake Snell
|SP
|7
|164
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|7
|165
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|7
|166
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|7
|5
|167
|David Robertson
|RP
|7
|168
|Jose Alvarado
|RP
|7
|169
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|7
|170
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|6
|-2
|171
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|6
|1
|172
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|6
|173
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|6
|174
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|175
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|6
|176
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|6
|177
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|6
|1
|178
|Alex Cobb
|SP
|6
|179
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|6
|180
|Max Fried
|SP
|6
|-2
|181
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|6
|182
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|6
|1
|183
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|6
|184
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|6
|1
|185
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|6
|186
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|6
|3
|187
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|6
|188
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|6
|189
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|6
|190
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|6
|191
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|6
|192
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|6
|-1
|194
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|6
|1
|195
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|6
|196
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|5
|1
|197
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|5
|1
|198
|Scott Barlow
|RP
|5
|199
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|5
|-1
|200
|Alex Lange
|RP
|5
|1
|201
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|5
|202
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|5
|203
|Brusdar Graterol
|RP
|5
|1
|204
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|5
|205
|Cal Raleigh
|C
|4
|1
|206
|Austin Hays
|OF
|4
|207
|Liam Hendriks
|RP
|4
|-2
|208
|Andres Munoz
|RP
|4
|1
|209
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|4
|210
|Jon Gray
|SP
|4
|1
|211
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|4
|212
|Eury Perez
|SP
|4
|213
|Kyle Finnegan
|RP
|4
|214
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|4
|1
|215
|Josh Jung
|3B
|4
|216
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|4
|217
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|4
|-1
|218
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|4
|219
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|4
|220
|Riley Greene
|OF
|4
|221
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|4
|222
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|4
|1
|223
|Jorge Mateo
|SS
|4
|224
|Will Smith
|RP
|4
|225
|Taj Bradley
|SP
|4
|226
|Tanner Bibee
|SP
|3
|227
|Randal Grichuk
|OF
|3
|228
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B
|3
|229
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|3
|230
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|3
|1
|231
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|3
|1
|232
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|1
|233
|A.J. Minter
|RP
|3
|234
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|3
|235
|Joey Meneses
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|236
|Wil Myers
|1B-OF
|3
|237
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|3
|238
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|3
|239
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|3
|240
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|3
|1
|241
|Jason Adam
|RP
|3
|242
|Travis d'Arnaud
|C-DH
|3
|243
|Keibert Ruiz
|C
|3
|244
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|3
|-3
|245
|Bryan Abreu
|RP
|3
|1
|246
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|3
|247
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|3
|248
|Jonah Heim
|C
|3
|2
|249
|Louie Varland
|SP
|3
|250
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|2
|2
|251
|Adam Ottavino
|RP
|2
|1
|252
|Graham Ashcraft
|SP
|2
|253
|Jorge Lopez
|RP
|2
|1
|254
|Triston Casas
|1B
|2
|255
|Giovanny Gallegos
|RP
|2
|1
|256
|DJ LeMahieu
|1B-2B-3B
|2
|1
|257
|Jose Urquidy
|SP
|2
|258
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|2
|259
|Logan Taylor Allen
|SP
|2
|260
|Yoan Moncada
|3B
|2
|261
|Danny Jansen
|C
|2
|262
|Aroldis Chapman
|RP
|2
|1