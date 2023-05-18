bryce-miller.jpg

On Wednesday night's episode of Fantasy Baseball Today, we had a poll up asking listeners to pick their favorite of four rookie pitches: Tanner Bibee, Bryce Miller, Kodai Senga, and Eury Perez

Miller won that one pretty easily, and it's not too hard to see why: In three starts since joining the rotation, he's allowed just one run over 19 innings of work, with seven hits allowed, just one walk, and 18 strikeouts. He's been incredible, even better than Perez (2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings), Bibee (3.22 in 22.1), and Senga (3.77 in 43), and I think it's reasonable to rank him at the head of that class – I have him just behind Perez, who I think has just a tad more upside 

But, if you look at my rankings, you might see that I'm still not that high on Miller. He's 212 overall in my Roto rankings, at SP63 overall. That's quite low, because I'm pretty sure his perceived value is a lot higher than that. And you know what that means: It's probably time to try to sell high on Miller.

That's easier said than done, obviously, at a time when pitchers around the league are posting ugly numbers when they aren't going on the IL. Miller has been a significant find for anyone who picked him up, and I think he's likely to be pretty good moving forward. Miller's fastball is giving hitters fits so far, generating a solid 24% whiff rate and leading to a .093 batting average allowed that is largely backed up by the underlying metrics thanks to how many weak fly balls it generates.

However, the secondary pitches have been pretty middling to date. His slider has just an 11.1% whiff rate and his curveball is generating a solid 29% rate, but the underlying numbers suggest he's been lucky to not get hit hard with it so far. The changeup is mostly just a show-me pitch at this point, as advertised, and when you add it all up, he's been almost dangerously fastball-reliant so far, throwing it 63% of the time. 

None of that is an insurmountable obstacle, to be clear, but it gives him a fairly narrow pathway forward. If he maintains his elite control, it'll work; if the slider starts to play up, that'll help even more. But right now, he's a flyball-prone pitcher who isn't generating a ton of whiffs, and that's a risky profile.

He did strike out plenty of batters in the minors, putting up a 30% strikeout rate last season, so I certainly don't want to write him off entirely. But that rate fell to 21% in the small sample size of this season before his callup, with a diminished whiff rate, too. That, combined with a 2.29 HR/9 led to a 6.41 ERA in four starts before his promotion.

player headshot
Bryce Miller
SEA • SP • #50
ERA.47
WHIP.42
IP19
BB1
K18
View Profile

It won't get that bad for Miller, but I do think his hot start is, at least to some degree, a mirage. Whether he settles in as a low-to-mid-3.00s ERA guy or someone who ends up north of 4.00 probably depends on how the slider comes along. If he figures that out, Miller's upside is pretty solid, but probably still lower than someone like Perez. I'm happy to have Miller, but I also think there's room to profit if you could swap him out for someone like Chris Sale or Jesus Luzardo – I would even look into a Miller-for-Carlos Rodon swap if I don't necessarily need someone for the next few weeks. 

Miller should be useful moving forward, but I'm not so sure he has ace upside. See if you can take advantage of his hot start to find someone who does. 

H2H Points leagues Trade Values

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF48
2Fernando TatisOF-SS46
3Jose Ramirez3B-DH46
4Aaron JudgeDH-OF46
5Juan SotoOF45
6Julio RodriguezOF43
7Yordan AlvarezDH-OF41
8Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS41
9Shohei OhtaniDH-SP39
10Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH39
11Kyle TuckerOF38
12Rafael Devers3B37
13Bo BichetteSS37
14Freddie Freeman1B37
15Trea TurnerSS36
16Pete Alonso1B-DH36
17Mike TroutOF36
18Bryce HarperDH3514
19Gerrit ColeSP34
20Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH33
21Austin Riley3B33
22Spencer StriderRP-SP32
23Sandy AlcantaraSP32
24Corbin BurnesSP32
25Shane McClanahanSP31
26Max ScherzerSP31
27Matt Olson1B29
28Nolan Arenado3B28
29Francisco LindorSS28
30Kevin GausmanSP28
31Zack WheelerSP28
32Cedric MullinsOF28
33Marcus Semien2B28
34Aaron NolaSP28
35Randy ArozarenaDH-OF28
36Justin VerlanderSP28
37Bobby Witt3B-SS28
38Kyle SchwarberDH-OF25
39Framber ValdezSP25
40Luis RobertOF25
41Emmanuel ClaseRP25
42Luis CastilloSP24
43Jacob deGromSP24
44Josh HaderRP23
45Bryan ReynoldsOF23
46Ozzie Albies2B23
47Jose Altuve2B238
48Zac GallenSP23
49Michael HarrisOF23
50Wander FrancoSS21
51J.T. RealmutoC21
52Will SmithC-DH21
53Yu DarvishSP21
54Max Muncy2B-3B-DH205
55Shane BieberSP20
56Corey SeagerSS205
57George SpringerDH-OF20
58Manny Machado3B20-13
59Adolis GarciaDH-OF20
60Devin WilliamsRP19
61Julio UriasSP19
62Dylan CeaseSP18
63Daulton VarshoC-OF18
64Joe MusgroveSP18
65Xander BogaertsSS18
66Alex Bregman3B17
67Cristian JavierSP17
68Felix BautistaRP16
69Jordan RomanoRP16
70Willy AdamesSS15
71Nestor CortesSP151
72Nate Lowe1B15
73Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
74Carlos CorreaSS15
75Clayton KershawSP15
76Alek ManoahSP15
77Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH15
78Ryan PresslyRP15
79Salvador PerezC-DH15
80Matt Chapman3B151
81Dansby SwansonSS15
82Camilo DovalRP15
83Adley RutschmanC-DH151
84Tim AndersonSS15
85Kris BryantDH-OF151
86Anthony Rizzo1B153
87Sean MurphyC-DH151
88Brandon WoodruffSP15
89Christian YelichDH-OF151
90Christian Walker1B15
91Corbin CarrollOF15
92Joe RyanSP15
93Pablo LopezSP15
94Ryan HelsleyRP15
95Starling MarteOF15-1
96Logan WebbSP15
97Andres Gimenez2B15
98Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
99Logan GilbertSP141
100C.J. Cron1B-DH141
101Tommy Edman2B-SS14
102Kenley JansenRP14
103Rowdy Tellez1B141
104Steven KwanOF142
105George KirbySP141
106Yandy Diaz1B-3B144
107David BednarRP131
108Nico Hoerner2B-SS131
109Anthony SantanderDH-OF132
110Jazz Chisholm2B-OF13-11
111Freddy PeraltaSP121
112Gleyber Torres2B-DH121
113Jeremy PenaSS121
114Alejandro KirkC-DH121
115Hunter GreeneSP112
116Lance LynnSP111
117Seiya SuzukiOF112
118Eloy JimenezDH-OF111
119Hunter RenfroeOF111
120Luis SeverinoSP101
121Jonathan India2B101
122Charlie MortonSP106
123Willson ContrerasC-DH91
124Hunter BrownRP-SP94
125Drew RasmussenSP91
126Blake SnellSP9
127Tyler GlasnowSP91
128Brandon Lowe2B9
129Ian HappOF91
130Jarred KelenicOF81
131Raisel IglesiasRP85
132Gunnar Henderson3B-SS82
133Nick CastellanosDH-OF81
134Paul SewaldRP81
135Ketel Marte2B-DH81
136Brandon NimmoOF8
137Jose Abreu1B-DH8
138Jesus LuzardoSP71
139Mitch KellerSP77
140Josh Bell1B-DH7-1
141Sonny GraySP74
142Taylor WardOF6-5
143MJ MelendezC-DH-OF6
144Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH6-5
145Carlos RodonSP6-8
146Chris BassittSP6
147Giancarlo StantonDH-OF51
148Chris SaleSP5
149William ContrerasC-DH52
150Alexis DiazRP5
151Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH51
152Anthony VolpeSS51
153J.D. MartinezDH5-3
154Ty France1B5-3
155James OutmanOF52
156Nick LodoloSP5
157Masataka YoshidaDH-OF4-1
158Mitch HanigerOF4
159Alec Bohm1B-3B41
160Javier BaezSS4
161Jhoan DuranRP4-1
162Jordan MontgomerySP4-1
163Jose BerriosSP41
164Thairo Estrada2B-SS41
165Miguel Vargas1B-2B4
166Dustin MaySP41
167Tony GonsolinSP42
168Lucas GiolitoSP4
169Amed RosarioSS41
170Alex VerdugoOF4
171Anthony Rendon3B3
172Triston McKenzieSP3
173Jeff McNeil2B-OF3
174Alex CobbSP31
175Eduardo RodriguezSP3
176Joey Gallo1B-OF31
177Ryan McMahon2B-3B3
178Ke'Bryan Hayes3B3
179Ezequiel TovarSS3
180Cody BellingerOF3
181Jake Cronenworth1B-2B3
182Andrew ChafinRP3
183Merrill KellySP31
184Jorge SolerDH-OF3
185Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH3
186Josh Naylor1B-DH31
187Eugenio Suarez3B3
188Jorge Polanco2B3-2
189Andrew HeaneySP31
190Clay HolmesRP3
191Reid DetmersSP3
192A.J. PukRP3
193Max FriedSP3-8
194Nathan EovaldiSP3
195Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF3-2
196Jack FlahertySP21
197Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH21
198Marcus StromanSP21
199Lourdes GurrielDH-OF2
200Peter FairbanksRP2
201David RobertsonRP2
202Joc PedersonDH-OF2
203Jorge MateoSS21
204Riley GreeneOF2
205Grayson RodriguezSP2-1
206Lars NootbaarOF2
207Josh Jung3B21
208Jon GraySP21

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values 

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF44
2Aaron JudgeDH-OF43
3Jose Ramirez3B-DH43
4Shohei OhtaniDH-SP43
5Fernando TatisOF-SS43
6Bo BichetteSS39
7Julio RodriguezOF38
8Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS35
9Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH35
10Yordan AlvarezDH-OF29
11Juan SotoOF35
12Rafael Devers3B34
13Kyle TuckerOF34
14Freddie Freeman1B31
15Mike TroutOF31
16Pete Alonso1B-DH29
17Trea TurnerSS29
18Bryce HarperDH286
19Gerrit ColeSP27
20Bobby Witt3B-SS27
21Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH27
22Austin Riley3B27
23Spencer StriderRP-SP27
24Justin VerlanderSP25
25Corbin BurnesSP25
26Matt Olson1B25
27Max ScherzerSP24
28Randy ArozarenaDH-OF24
29Kevin GausmanSP24
30Shane McClanahanSP24
31Zack WheelerSP23
32Sandy AlcantaraSP23
33Marcus Semien2B22
34Aaron NolaSP22
35Nolan Arenado3B21
36Framber ValdezSP21
37Emmanuel ClaseRP21
38Cedric MullinsOF20
39Luis CastilloSP20
40Josh HaderRP20
41Zac GallenSP20
42Luis RobertOF202
43Kyle SchwarberDH-OF18
44Bryan ReynoldsOF18
45Manny Machado3B18-8
46Francisco LindorSS18
47Ozzie Albies2B17
48Jacob deGromSP17
49Yu DarvishSP17
50Jose Altuve2B173
51Will SmithC-DH16
52Adolis GarciaDH-OF16
53Cristian JavierSP15
54Logan WebbSP151
55J.T. RealmutoC15
56Clayton KershawSP15
57Ryan HelsleyRP15
58Dylan CeaseSP15
59C.J. Cron1B-DH151
60Xander BogaertsSS15
61Pablo LopezSP15
62Salvador PerezC-DH15
63Daulton VarshoC-OF15
64Wander FrancoSS15
65Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
66Tim AndersonSS15
67Nate Lowe1B15
68Starling MarteOF15
69Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
70Corbin CarrollOF15
71Joe RyanSP151
72Dansby SwansonSS15
73Jordan RomanoRP15
74Michael HarrisOF15
75Shane BieberSP15
76Gleyber Torres2B-DH151
77Alex Bregman3B15
78Devin WilliamsRP15
79Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH15
80Joe MusgroveSP15
81Julio UriasSP15
82Willy AdamesSS15
83George SpringerDH-OF15
84Brandon WoodruffSP15
85Camilo DovalRP151
86Christian Walker1B15
87Max Muncy2B-3B-DH151
88Corey SeagerSS15
89Felix BautistaRP15
90Christian YelichDH-OF14
91Kenley JansenRP141
92Kris BryantDH-OF14
93George KirbySP142
94Logan GilbertSP141
95Nico Hoerner2B-SS14
96David BednarRP141
97Nestor CortesSP141
98Matt Chapman3B14
99Rowdy Tellez1B14
100Ryan PresslyRP14
101Sean MurphyC-DH14
102Andres Gimenez2B14
103Carlos CorreaSS13-1
104Jazz Chisholm2B-OF13-4
105Anthony Rizzo1B132
106Jeremy PenaSS131
107Freddy PeraltaSP121
108Yandy Diaz1B-3B122
109Tommy Edman2B-SS121
110Anthony SantanderDH-OF12
111Adley RutschmanC-DH121
112Jonathan India2B12
113Alek ManoahSP121
114Seiya SuzukiOF121
115Masataka YoshidaDH-OF112
116Ian HappOF11
117Steven KwanOF111
118Tyler GlasnowSP11
119Javier BaezSS112
120Hunter RenfroeOF11
121Raisel IglesiasRP111
122Lance LynnSP11
123Eloy JimenezDH-OF11
124Drew RasmussenSP111
125Nick CastellanosDH-OF112
126Thairo Estrada2B-SS11
127Brandon NimmoOF102
128Alexis DiazRP102
129Hunter GreeneSP105
130Paul SewaldRP91
131Ty France1B91
132Alex VerdugoOF91
133Luis SeverinoSP9
134Brandon Lowe2B94
135Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH9-2
136Alejandro KirkC-DH81
137Jarred KelenicOF84
138James OutmanOF82
139Ketel Marte2B-DH81
140Giancarlo StantonDH-OF81
141Sonny GraySP81
142Taylor WardOF8-3
143Chris SaleSP8
144Charlie MortonSP7
145Jhoan DuranRP7
146Jesus LuzardoSP71
147MJ MelendezC-DH-OF7
148Ryan McMahon2B-3B7
149Josh Bell1B-DH7
150Jose BerriosSP71
151Amed RosarioSS7-2
152Jorge Polanco2B71
153J.D. MartinezDH7
154Alec Bohm1B-3B71
155Chris BassittSP7
156Nathan EovaldiSP7
157Gunnar Henderson3B-SS71
158Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH71
159Joey Gallo1B-OF73
160Willson ContrerasC-DH7
161Jose Abreu1B-DH7
162Carlos RodonSP7-5
163Blake SnellSP7
164Hunter BrownRP-SP7
165Anthony VolpeSS7
166Mitch KellerSP75
167David RobertsonRP7
168Jose AlvaradoRP7
169Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH7
170Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF6-2
171Clay HolmesRP61
172Lourdes GurrielDH-OF6
173Jeff McNeil2B-OF6
174William ContrerasC-DH6
175Carlos EstevezRP6
176Lucas GiolitoSP6
177Harrison BaderOF61
178Alex CobbSP6
179Ke'Bryan Hayes3B6
180Max FriedSP6-2
181A.J. PukRP6
182Lars NootbaarOF61
183Eugenio Suarez3B6
184Anthony Rendon3B61
185Andrew ChafinRP6
186Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH63
187Mitch HanigerOF6
188Triston McKenzieSP6
189Cody BellingerOF6
190Eduardo RodriguezSP6
191Miguel Vargas1B-2B6
192Jordan MontgomerySP6-1
194Jorge SolerDH-OF61
195Josh Naylor1B-DH6
196Ezequiel TovarSS51
197Charlie BlackmonDH-OF51
198Scott BarlowRP5
199Joc PedersonDH-OF5-1
200Alex LangeRP51
201Andrew HeaneySP5
202Jake Cronenworth1B-2B5
203Brusdar GraterolRP51
204Reid DetmersSP5
205Cal RaleighC41
206Austin HaysOF4
207Liam HendriksRP4-2
208Andres MunozRP41
209Peter FairbanksRP4
210Jon GraySP41
211Zach EflinSP4
212Eury PerezSP4
213Kyle FinneganRP4
214Bryce MillerSP41
215Josh Jung3B4
216Merrill KellySP4
217Grayson RodriguezSP4-1
218Ramon LaureanoOF4
219Evan PhillipsRP4
220Riley GreeneOF4
221Marcus StromanSP4
222Jake FraleyDH-OF41
223Jorge MateoSS4
224Will SmithRP4
225Taj BradleySP4
226Tanner BibeeSP3
227Randal GrichukOF3
228Spencer Steer1B-3B3
229Justin Turner1B-3B-DH3
230Patrick SandovalSP31
231Edward CabreraSP31
232Miles MikolasSP31
233A.J. MinterRP3
234Tony GonsolinSP3
235Joey Meneses1B-DH-OF3
236Wil Myers1B-OF3
237Kyle WrightSP3
238Tyler O'NeillOF3
239Esteury RuizOF3
240Michael ConfortoOF31
241Jason AdamRP3
242Travis d'ArnaudC-DH3
243Keibert RuizC3
244Nick LodoloSP3-3
245Bryan AbreuRP31
246Whit Merrifield2B-OF3
247Bailey OberSP3
248Jonah HeimC32
249Louie VarlandSP3
250Jack FlahertySP22
251Adam OttavinoRP21
252Graham AshcraftSP2
253Jorge LopezRP21
254Triston Casas1B2
255Giovanny GallegosRP21
256DJ LeMahieu1B-2B-3B21
257Jose UrquidySP2
258Craig KimbrelRP2
259Logan Taylor AllenSP2
260Yoan Moncada3B2
261Danny JansenC2
262Aroldis ChapmanRP21