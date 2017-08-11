Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 20 suggest Marco Estrada, Jerad Eickhoff worth using

Play

Care to take the plunge with me?

Turns out Week 20 (Aug. 14-20) is the ultimate opportunity for me to put my money where my mouth is. So Luis Castillo is even better than his numbers show? So Collin McHugh's new slider will take his game to another level? So Kevin Gausman's decision to vary the speed on his fastball makes it almost like he has a third pitch? So Marco Estrada has righted the ship and is a trustworthy option again?

Let's double down on those predictions!

Those four aren't even the biggest sleepers for this week. No, Jerad Eickhoff, owned in just 45 percent of CBS Sports leagues, offers the most bang for the buck, visiting the Padres and Giants in his two starts. Those are some bad offenses, folks. And while Eickhoff probably isn't someone you'll be rostering for the rest of the season, he does have a 3.38 ERA in six starts since his DL stint for a lower back strain.

You could also make a case for Dinelson Lamet and Trevor Bauer, as well as they've pitched of late. Really, any of the top 22 are justifiable options in points leagues, but in categories leagues where you have to look out for ERA and WHIP, you might want to stop with Kyle Hendricks at 16.

Two-start pitchers for Week 20
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Jacob deGrom, NYM at NYY vs. MIA
2 Zack Greinke, ARI vs. HOU at MIN
3 Madison Bumgarner, SF at MIA vs. PHI
4 Gio Gonzalez, WAS vs. LAA at SD
5 Danny Salazar, CLE at MIN at KC
6 Justin Verlander, DET at TEX vs. LAD
7 Sonny Gray, NYY vs. NYM at BOS
8 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY vs. NYM at BOS
9 Jose Quintana, CHC vs. CIN vs. TOR
10 Brad Peacock, HOU* at ARI vs. OAK
11 Luis Castillo, CIN at CHC at ATL
12 Collin McHugh, HOU at ARI vs. OAK
13 Kevin Gausman, BAL at SEA vs. LAA
14 Jerad Eickhoff, PHI at SD at SF
15 Marco Estrada, TOR vs. TB at CHC
16 Kyle Hendricks, CHC vs. CIN vs. TOR
17 Dinelson Lamet, SD vs. PHI vs. WAS
18 Trevor Bauer, CLE at BOS at KC
19 Ivan Nova, PIT at MIL vs. STL
20 Mike Leake, STL at BOS at PIT
21 Ty Blach, SF at MIA vs. PHI
22 Blake Snell, TB at TOR vs. SEA
23 Julio Teheran, ATL at COL vs. CIN
24 Jake Odorizzi, TB at TOR vs. SEA
25 Adam Conley, MIA vs. SF at NYM
26 Jake Junis, KC at OAK vs. CLE
27 Miguel Gonzalez, CHW at LAD at TEX
28 Bartolo Colon, MIN vs. CLE vs. ARI
29 Doug Fister, BOS vs. CLE vs. NYY
30 Anthony Banda, ARI vs. HOU at MIN
31 Tyson Ross, TEX vs. DET vs. CHW
32 Sean Newcomb, ATL at COL vs. CIN
33 Asher Wojciechowski, CIN at CHC at ATL
34 Jharel Cotton, OAK vs. KC at HOU
35 Travis Wood, SD* vs. PHI vs. WAS
36 Rafael Montero, NYM* at NYY vs. MIA
37 Yovani Gallardo, SEA vs. BAL at TB
38 Antonio Senzatela, COL vs. ATL vs. MIL
39 Chad Bettis, COL vs. ATL vs. MIL
40 Nick Tepesch, TOR vs. TB at CHC
41 A.J. Griffin, TEX vs. DET vs. CHW

*RP-eligible

