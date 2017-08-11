Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 20 suggest Marco Estrada, Jerad Eickhoff worth using

Care to take the plunge with me?

Turns out Week 20 (Aug. 14-20) is the ultimate opportunity for me to put my money where my mouth is. So Luis Castillo is even better than his numbers show? So Collin McHugh's new slider will take his game to another level? So Kevin Gausman's decision to vary the speed on his fastball makes it almost like he has a third pitch? So Marco Estrada has righted the ship and is a trustworthy option again?

Let's double down on those predictions!

Those four aren't even the biggest sleepers for this week. No, Jerad Eickhoff, owned in just 45 percent of CBS Sports leagues, offers the most bang for the buck, visiting the Padres and Giants in his two starts. Those are some bad offenses, folks. And while Eickhoff probably isn't someone you'll be rostering for the rest of the season, he does have a 3.38 ERA in six starts since his DL stint for a lower back strain.

You could also make a case for Dinelson Lamet and Trevor Bauer, as well as they've pitched of late. Really, any of the top 22 are justifiable options in points leagues, but in categories leagues where you have to look out for ERA and WHIP, you might want to stop with Kyle Hendricks at 16.

Two-start pitchers for Week 20 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Jacob deGrom, NYM at NYY vs. MIA 2 Zack Greinke, ARI vs. HOU at MIN 3 Madison Bumgarner, SF at MIA vs. PHI 4 Gio Gonzalez, WAS vs. LAA at SD 5 Danny Salazar, CLE at MIN at KC 6 Justin Verlander, DET at TEX vs. LAD 7 Sonny Gray, NYY vs. NYM at BOS 8 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY vs. NYM at BOS 9 Jose Quintana, CHC vs. CIN vs. TOR 10 Brad Peacock, HOU* at ARI vs. OAK 11 Luis Castillo, CIN at CHC at ATL 12 Collin McHugh, HOU at ARI vs. OAK 13 Kevin Gausman, BAL at SEA vs. LAA 14 Jerad Eickhoff, PHI at SD at SF 15 Marco Estrada, TOR vs. TB at CHC 16 Kyle Hendricks, CHC vs. CIN vs. TOR 17 Dinelson Lamet, SD vs. PHI vs. WAS 18 Trevor Bauer, CLE at BOS at KC 19 Ivan Nova, PIT at MIL vs. STL 20 Mike Leake, STL at BOS at PIT 21 Ty Blach, SF at MIA vs. PHI 22 Blake Snell, TB at TOR vs. SEA 23 Julio Teheran, ATL at COL vs. CIN 24 Jake Odorizzi, TB at TOR vs. SEA 25 Adam Conley, MIA vs. SF at NYM 26 Jake Junis, KC at OAK vs. CLE 27 Miguel Gonzalez, CHW at LAD at TEX 28 Bartolo Colon, MIN vs. CLE vs. ARI 29 Doug Fister, BOS vs. CLE vs. NYY 30 Anthony Banda, ARI vs. HOU at MIN 31 Tyson Ross, TEX vs. DET vs. CHW 32 Sean Newcomb, ATL at COL vs. CIN 33 Asher Wojciechowski, CIN at CHC at ATL 34 Jharel Cotton, OAK vs. KC at HOU 35 Travis Wood, SD* vs. PHI vs. WAS 36 Rafael Montero, NYM* at NYY vs. MIA 37 Yovani Gallardo, SEA vs. BAL at TB 38 Antonio Senzatela, COL vs. ATL vs. MIL 39 Chad Bettis, COL vs. ATL vs. MIL 40 Nick Tepesch, TOR vs. TB at CHC 41 A.J. Griffin, TEX vs. DET vs. CHW

*RP-eligible