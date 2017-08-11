Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 20 suggest Marco Estrada, Jerad Eickhoff worth using
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy Week 20 (Aug. 14-20)? Scott White ranks every two-start option.
Care to take the plunge with me?
Turns out Week 20 (Aug. 14-20) is the ultimate opportunity for me to put my money where my mouth is. So Luis Castillo is even better than his numbers show? So Collin McHugh's new slider will take his game to another level? So Kevin Gausman's decision to vary the speed on his fastball makes it almost like he has a third pitch? So Marco Estrada has righted the ship and is a trustworthy option again?
Let's double down on those predictions!
Those four aren't even the biggest sleepers for this week. No, Jerad Eickhoff, owned in just 45 percent of CBS Sports leagues, offers the most bang for the buck, visiting the Padres and Giants in his two starts. Those are some bad offenses, folks. And while Eickhoff probably isn't someone you'll be rostering for the rest of the season, he does have a 3.38 ERA in six starts since his DL stint for a lower back strain.
You could also make a case for Dinelson Lamet and Trevor Bauer, as well as they've pitched of late. Really, any of the top 22 are justifiable options in points leagues, but in categories leagues where you have to look out for ERA and WHIP, you might want to stop with Kyle Hendricks at 16.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 20
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|at NYY
|vs. MIA
|2
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|vs. HOU
|at MIN
|3
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|at MIA
|vs. PHI
|4
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|vs. LAA
|at SD
|5
|Danny Salazar, CLE
|at MIN
|at KC
|6
|Justin Verlander, DET
|at TEX
|vs. LAD
|7
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|vs. NYM
|at BOS
|8
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|vs. NYM
|at BOS
|9
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|vs. CIN
|vs. TOR
|10
|Brad Peacock, HOU*
|at ARI
|vs. OAK
|11
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|at CHC
|at ATL
|12
|Collin McHugh, HOU
|at ARI
|vs. OAK
|13
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|at SEA
|vs. LAA
|14
|Jerad Eickhoff, PHI
|at SD
|at SF
|15
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|vs. TB
|at CHC
|16
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|vs. CIN
|vs. TOR
|17
|Dinelson Lamet, SD
|vs. PHI
|vs. WAS
|18
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|at BOS
|at KC
|19
|Ivan Nova, PIT
|at MIL
|vs. STL
|20
|Mike Leake, STL
|at BOS
|at PIT
|21
|Ty Blach, SF
|at MIA
|vs. PHI
|22
|Blake Snell, TB
|at TOR
|vs. SEA
|23
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|at COL
|vs. CIN
|24
|Jake Odorizzi, TB
|at TOR
|vs. SEA
|25
|Adam Conley, MIA
|vs. SF
|at NYM
|26
|Jake Junis, KC
|at OAK
|vs. CLE
|27
|Miguel Gonzalez, CHW
|at LAD
|at TEX
|28
|Bartolo Colon, MIN
|vs. CLE
|vs. ARI
|29
|Doug Fister, BOS
|vs. CLE
|vs. NYY
|30
|Anthony Banda, ARI
|vs. HOU
|at MIN
|31
|Tyson Ross, TEX
|vs. DET
|vs. CHW
|32
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|at COL
|vs. CIN
|33
|Asher Wojciechowski, CIN
|at CHC
|at ATL
|34
|Jharel Cotton, OAK
|vs. KC
|at HOU
|35
|Travis Wood, SD*
|vs. PHI
|vs. WAS
|36
|Rafael Montero, NYM*
|at NYY
|vs. MIA
|37
|Yovani Gallardo, SEA
|vs. BAL
|at TB
|38
|Antonio Senzatela, COL
|vs. ATL
|vs. MIL
|39
|Chad Bettis, COL
|vs. ATL
|vs. MIL
|40
|Nick Tepesch, TOR
|vs. TB
|at CHC
|41
|A.J. Griffin, TEX
|vs. DET
|vs. CHW
*RP-eligible
-
