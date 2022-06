We've spent a lot of time this season talking about the offensive environment created by the new baseball and the humidors being used across the league, because the impact it's having on hitting production around the league is so significant. The ball isn't traveling as far this season as it has in recent years, which has primarily led to drops in how often batted balls are leaving the park, so the impact on offense is fairly obvious. However, what's becoming more and more clear is how the impact isn't distributed evenly among all hitters, and someone like Nick Castellanos might be more impacted than anyone.

Between 2016 and 2021, batted balls hit in the air to center field underperformed their expected wOBA by between .097 and .108. This makes sense once you understand how expected stats work – they don't account for batted ball direction, so a ball hit 390 feet that might be a guaranteed home run if hit down the left field line, might be a 50-50 proposition the closer you get to dead center in most parks. Which is to say, all else being equal, a batted ball hit in the air to center field is less valuable than one hit down the line.

But that's even more true this season, as the gap between the expected wOBA and actual wOBA on air balls to center field has risen to .147. And Castellanos has relied on power to center field more than most players – over the previous two seasons, 21 of Castellanos' 48 home runs were hit to center field, and he had a HR/FB rate on air balls to center north of 23.6% in both seasons. Playing in the bandbox of Great American Ballpark certainly helped, but so too did the juiced ball.

Nick Castellanos PHI • RF • 8 BA 0.245 R 30 HR 7 RBI 37 SB 3 View Profile

This season, his HR/FB rate on those batted balls is down to 6.5%, which is a return to his Detroit days, when he routinely was below 10% in that metric. And, it's not like he's just hitting the ball dramatically worse – his hard-hit rate on such batted balls is 53.5%, right in line with 2020 and actually slightly up from 2021. If you remember back to his time in Detroit, Castellanos would post impressive quality-of-contact metrics that he routinely underperformed, and the deep power alleys in Comerica Park seemed to be the best explanation.

And we could be back to that reality for Castellanos, which makes it tough to endorse him as a buy-low candidate as he continues to struggle. He is hitting just .245/.298/.376, ranking 122nd among qualifiers in slugging percentage. It's not just because of the new offensive environment, of course – Castellanos' quality-of-contact metrics overall have taken a sharp downward turn, with his expected wOBA dropping to .337 from .374 last season – but if Castellanos is going to struggle to turn batted balls to center field and the power alleys into home runs, that's going to make it tough for him to live up to expectations even if the quality of contact improves.

And I expect it will, for what it's worth. I do think Castellanos will improve from this point forward. In the most literal sense, I do think he's a buy-low candidate in that I think he'll be much better than he has been. However, I think it's fair to expect Castellanos to be more like the Detroit version of himself, when he put up solid batting averages with homer totals more in the low-20s – which is to say, I think he'll be a solid Fantasy starter, but probably not a true difference maker.

Of course, there aren't many true difference makers in the outfield anyway, so I still view him as a top-30 outfielder. There are maybe 21 outfielders I trust to be difference makers at this point, and then there's a pretty large group of guys after that who I just don't trust. Castellanos is in that group now, and he's not someone I'll be beating the door down trying to trade for at this point.

You can see that in my latest trade values charts below:

Week 13 Rotisserie Trade Values

Week 13 H2H Trade Values