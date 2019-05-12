Fantasy Baseball Week 8 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Brad Peacock, Kyle Gibson as sleepers
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott White, at least as far as your pursuit of two-start pitcher goes.
This week should be a fun one.
After a week that featured an outrageous number of two-start pitchers, particularly those on the high end, Week 8 (May 13-19) is just the opposite — not so many choices overall, but a number of interesting ones with higher availability than we're used to seeing.
The first 12 are basically must-start and not the sort of pitchers you could expect to find on the waiver wire, but Brad Peacock at No. 13 begins a string of three consecutive owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Each of Peacock, Brandon Woodruff and Kyle Gibson is coming off his best start of the season, with the latter two showing a clear upward trajectory, and each is an advisable sleeper for all formats.
After Yusei Kikuchi at No. 16 come a couple more with high availability, Jerad Eickhoff, who has been surprisingly reliable since returning from the minors. Mike Fiers and Tyler Skaggs also aren't such terrible choices in a points league, if you're looking to get as much volume as you can, but I'd stop short of recommending them in traditional 5x5 formats. The chances of them hurting your ratios are just too high.
If you're really looking to push the limits, any one in the top 24 is at least defensible, though you're taking on much greater risk with the bottom five of that group. In some cases, it may not be worth freeing up the roster spot to use them.
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Chris Sale, BOS
|vs. COL
|vs. HOU
|2
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|at CHW
|vs. BAL
|3
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|at CHW
|vs. BAL
|4
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|at WAS
|at MIA
|5
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|vs. LAA
|at SEA
|6
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|vs. HOU
|vs. OAK
|7
|Charlie Morton, TB
|at MIA
|at NYY
|8
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|at ARI
|at SD
|9
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|vs. MIL
|vs. COL
|10
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|vs. PIT
|vs. SF
|11
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|at ATL
|at TEX
|12
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|at CIN
|at WAS
|13
|Brad Peacock, HOU*
|at DET
|at BOS
|14
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL*
|at PHI
|at ATL
|15
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|vs. LAA
|at SEA
|16
|Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
|vs. OAK
|vs. MIN
|17
|Jerad Eickhoff, PHI*
|vs. MIL
|vs. COL
|18
|Mike Fiers, OAK
|at SEA
|at DET
|19
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|at MIN
|vs. KC
|20
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|vs. STL
|vs. MIL
|21
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|vs. CLE
|vs. TOR
|22
|Tanner Roark, CIN
|vs. CHC
|vs. LAD
|23
|Danny Duffy, KC
|vs. TEX
|at LAA
|24
|Trent Thornton, TOR*
|at SF
|at CHW
|25
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|at BOS
|at PHI
|26
|Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY*
|vs. BAL
|vs. TB
|27
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|at NYY
|at CLE
|28
|Jeremy Hellickson, WAS
|vs. NYM
|vs. CHC
|29
|Shelby Miller, TEX
|at KC
|vs. STL
|30
|Manny Banuelos, CHW
|vs. CLE
|vs. TOR
|31
|Freddy Peralta, MIL
|at PHI
|at ATL
|32
|David Hess, BAL
|at NYY
|at CLE
|33
|Chris Paddack, SD
|at LAD
|vs. PIT
|34
|Ryan Carpenter, DET
|vs. HOU
|vs. OAK
|*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
