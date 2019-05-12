Fantasy Baseball Week 8 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Brad Peacock, Kyle Gibson as sleepers

Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott White, at least as far as your pursuit of two-start pitcher goes.

This week should be a fun one.

After a week that featured an outrageous number of two-start pitchers, particularly those on the high end, Week 8 (May 13-19) is just the opposite — not so many choices overall, but a number of interesting ones with higher availability than we're used to seeing.

The first 12 are basically must-start and not the sort of pitchers you could expect to find on the waiver wire, but Brad Peacock at No. 13 begins a string of three consecutive owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Each of Peacock, Brandon Woodruff and Kyle Gibson is coming off his best start of the season, with the latter two showing a clear upward trajectory, and each is an advisable sleeper for all formats.

After Yusei Kikuchi at No. 16 come a couple more with high availability, Jerad Eickhoff, who has been surprisingly reliable since returning from the minors. Mike Fiers and Tyler Skaggs also aren't such terrible choices in a points league, if you're looking to get as much volume as you can, but I'd stop short of recommending them in traditional 5x5 formats. The chances of them hurting your ratios are just too high.

If you're really looking to push the limits, any one in the top 24 is at least defensible, though you're taking on much greater risk with the bottom five of that group. In some cases, it may not be worth freeing up the roster spot to use them.

RankPitcherStart 1Start 2
1Chris Sale, BOSvs. COLvs. HOU
2Carlos Carrasco, CLEat CHWvs. BAL
3Shane Bieber, CLEat CHWvs. BAL
4Noah Syndergaard, NYMat WASat MIA
5Jose Berrios, MINvs. LAAat SEA
6Matthew Boyd, DETvs. HOUvs. OAK
7Charlie Morton, TBat MIAat NYY
8Joe Musgrove, PITat ARIat SD
9Aaron Nola, PHIvs. MILvs. COL
10Robbie Ray, ARIvs. PITvs. SF
11Jack Flaherty, STLat ATLat TEX
12Kyle Hendricks, CHCat CINat WAS
13Brad Peacock, HOU*at DETat BOS
14Brandon Woodruff, MIL*at PHIat ATL
15Kyle Gibson, MINvs. LAAat SEA
16Yusei Kikuchi, SEAvs. OAKvs. MIN
17Jerad Eickhoff, PHI*vs. MILvs. COL
18Mike Fiers, OAKat SEAat DET
19Tyler Skaggs, LAAat MINvs. KC
20Mike Foltynewicz, ATLvs. STLvs. MIL
21Reynaldo Lopez, CHWvs. CLEvs. TOR
22Tanner Roark, CINvs. CHCvs. LAD
23Danny Duffy, KCvs. TEXat LAA
24Trent Thornton, TOR*at SFat CHW
25Kyle Freeland, COLat BOSat PHI
26Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY*vs. BALvs. TB
27Andrew Cashner, BALat NYYat CLE
28Jeremy Hellickson, WASvs. NYMvs. CHC
29Shelby Miller, TEXat KCvs. STL
30Manny Banuelos, CHWvs. CLEvs. TOR
31Freddy Peralta, MILat PHIat ATL
32David Hess, BALat NYYat CLE
33Chris Paddack, SDat LADvs. PIT
34Ryan Carpenter, DETvs. HOUvs. OAK
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener 
