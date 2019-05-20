Fantasy Baseball Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Spencer Turnbull as a sleeper

Seems like we're in an on-again, off-again pattern as far as two-start sleepers go.

Last week was overflowing with them. This week, they hardly seem worth the trouble.

I'm talking, of course, about those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. If any of the top 16 happen to be available in your league, then by all means. I consider them must-starts virtually across the board. Even Nos. 16-23 would be difficult to justify sitting. But the best of those who may actually be available is No. 16, Spencer Turnbull.

Once you get past No. 26 on this list, it's hard to take any of the other options seriously. Nos. 24-26 are probably best left for points leagues, where you don't have to worry about the damage they might do to ERA and WHIP.