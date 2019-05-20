Fantasy Baseball Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Spencer Turnbull as a sleeper

The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is worth a look in all leagues.

Seems like we're in an on-again, off-again pattern as far as two-start sleepers go.

Last week was overflowing with them. This week, they hardly seem worth the trouble.

I'm talking, of course, about those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. If any of the top 16 happen to be available in your league, then by all means. I consider them must-starts virtually across the board. Even Nos. 16-23 would be difficult to justify sitting. But the best of those who may actually be available is No. 16, Spencer Turnbull.

Once you get past No. 26 on this list, it's hard to take any of the other options seriously. Nos. 24-26 are probably best left for points leagues, where you don't have to worry about the damage they might do to ERA and WHIP.

RankPitcherStart 1Start 2
1Justin Verlander, HOUvs. CHWvs. BOS
2Patrick Corbin, WASat NYMvs. MIA
3Trevor Bauer, CLEvs. OAKvs. TB
4Caleb Smith, MIAat DETat WAS
5Carlos Carrasco, CLEvs. OAKvs. TB
6German Marquez, COLat PITvs. BAL
7Clayton Kershaw, LADat TBat PIT
8Domingo German, NYYat BALat KC
9Zack Wheeler, NYMvs. WASvs. DET
10Chris Paddack, SDvs. ARIat TOR
11Luke Weaver, ARIat SDat SF
12David Price, BOSat TORat HOU
13Jose Quintana, CHCvs. PHIvs. CIN
14Mike Minor, TEXvs. SEAat LAA
15Mike Soroka, ATLat SFat STL
16Marcus Stroman, TORvs. BOSvs. SD
17Spencer Turnbull, DETvs. MIAat NYM
18Zach Eflin, PHIat CHCat MIL
19Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSat TORat HOU
20Chris Archer, PITvs. COLvs. LAD
21J.A. Happ, NYYat BALat KC
22Brad Peacock, HOU*vs. CHWvs. BOS
23Jake Odorizzi, MINat LAAvs. CHW
24Yu Darvish, CHCvs. PHIvs. CIN
25Jake Arrieta, PHIat CHCat MIL
26Yonny Chirinos, TB*^vs. LADat CLE
27Julio Teheran, ATLat SFat STL
28Mike Leake, SEAat TEXat OAK
29Felix Pena, LAAvs. MINvs. TEX
30Brett Anderson, OAKat CLEvs. SEA
31Erick Fedde, WASat NYMvs. MIA
32Edwin Jackson, TORvs. BOSvs. SD
33Andrew Suarez, SFvs. ATLvs. ARI
34Shaun Anderson, SFvs. ATLvs. ARI
35Andrew Cashner, BALvs. NYYat COL
36David Hess, BALvs. NYYat COL
37Dylan Covey, CHWat HOUat MIN
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener 
