Fantasy Baseball Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Spencer Turnbull as a sleeper
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is worth a look in all leagues.
Seems like we're in an on-again, off-again pattern as far as two-start sleepers go.
Last week was overflowing with them. This week, they hardly seem worth the trouble.
I'm talking, of course, about those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. If any of the top 16 happen to be available in your league, then by all means. I consider them must-starts virtually across the board. Even Nos. 16-23 would be difficult to justify sitting. But the best of those who may actually be available is No. 16, Spencer Turnbull.
Once you get past No. 26 on this list, it's hard to take any of the other options seriously. Nos. 24-26 are probably best left for points leagues, where you don't have to worry about the damage they might do to ERA and WHIP.
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|vs. CHW
|vs. BOS
|2
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|at NYM
|vs. MIA
|3
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|vs. OAK
|vs. TB
|4
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|at DET
|at WAS
|5
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|vs. OAK
|vs. TB
|6
|German Marquez, COL
|at PIT
|vs. BAL
|7
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|at TB
|at PIT
|8
|Domingo German, NYY
|at BAL
|at KC
|9
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. WAS
|vs. DET
|10
|Chris Paddack, SD
|vs. ARI
|at TOR
|11
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|at SD
|at SF
|12
|David Price, BOS
|at TOR
|at HOU
|13
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|vs. PHI
|vs. CIN
|14
|Mike Minor, TEX
|vs. SEA
|at LAA
|15
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|at SF
|at STL
|16
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|vs. BOS
|vs. SD
|17
|Spencer Turnbull, DET
|vs. MIA
|at NYM
|18
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|at CHC
|at MIL
|19
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|at TOR
|at HOU
|20
|Chris Archer, PIT
|vs. COL
|vs. LAD
|21
|J.A. Happ, NYY
|at BAL
|at KC
|22
|Brad Peacock, HOU*
|vs. CHW
|vs. BOS
|23
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|at LAA
|vs. CHW
|24
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|vs. PHI
|vs. CIN
|25
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|at CHC
|at MIL
|26
|Yonny Chirinos, TB*^
|vs. LAD
|at CLE
|27
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|at SF
|at STL
|28
|Mike Leake, SEA
|at TEX
|at OAK
|29
|Felix Pena, LAA
|vs. MIN
|vs. TEX
|30
|Brett Anderson, OAK
|at CLE
|vs. SEA
|31
|Erick Fedde, WAS
|at NYM
|vs. MIA
|32
|Edwin Jackson, TOR
|vs. BOS
|vs. SD
|33
|Andrew Suarez, SF
|vs. ATL
|vs. ARI
|34
|Shaun Anderson, SF
|vs. ATL
|vs. ARI
|35
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|vs. NYY
|at COL
|36
|David Hess, BAL
|vs. NYY
|at COL
|37
|Dylan Covey, CHW
|at HOU
|at MIN
|*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
|
-
