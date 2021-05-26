mike-trout-10.png
Getty Images

Dealing with injuries has been an unfortunate part of the 2021 MLB season that every Fantasy player has had to deal with, and the last week hasn't made things any easier. Mike Trout went on the IL last week with a calf strain that could cost him a couple of months, and he was joined by, among others, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto, Zach Plesac, Nick Senzel, Franmil Reyes, Lance McCullers, Kenta Maeda, and, just Wednesday, Corey Kluber (shoulder), Luke Voit (oblique) and Marcell Ozuna (finger). 

It's just been that kind of year, and the injuries aren't showing any signs of slowing down. Which means, you might need to start thinking about trading from a position of strength to fill some holes in your lineup. Or, you might need to start considering trading your star players on the IL at a discount, just to get someone in the lineup. 

And, if you're in a good spot in the early going, now might be the perfect time to start trying to take advantage of others' desperation by acquiring some of their injured stars. If you're sitting at 6-2 in a points league or with a solid lead in a Roto league, taking the short-term loss might be worth it if you could get someone like Trout or Corey Seager to provide a big boost once they come back. 

While I try to provide suggested trade values for every player in this column every week, when it comes to injured players, so much comes down to that team context. I've got Trout valued as a 22-point player in points leagues, right around the same value as someone like Nick Castellanos rest of season. But, if you've got Trout on your roster and you are 3-5, you'd probably much rather have Castellanos. Sure, it might make your team less likely to win a title if you get to the playoffs and Trout is healthy, but you may not get to the playoffs if you don't fill that hole. 

If you're off to a poor start, you probably want to discount the injured players on this list at least a few points. You might need to be willing to take a "loss" in the long term in a trade. Because if you don't even make the playoffs, it doesn't matter much at all that you might have "won" the trade in a vacuum, because by the time you start to recoup whatever you might have lost, it'll be too late for it to matter.

Now, that's not the same thing as saying teams low in the standings should focus on sure production over upside in all trades. The opposite is true when you're talking about non-injured players, actually; you should probably be prioritizing slumping stars in deals. For example, I've got Luis Castillo as a nine point player in the chart now, a significant decrease from where he'd been previously, because I just can't trust him to turn this around. It's not the most likely outcome, which is what we're typically dealing with.

However, if you're at the bottom of the standings with a need at pitching, Castillo's downside risk doesn't really matter anymore. He can only hurt you so much now. But his upside can absolutely propel you up the standings. Right now, the most likely outcome is that someone like Freddy Peralta or Trevor Rogers returns more value than Castillo the rest of the way, but neither can hope to match Castillo's best-case scenario as an ace capable of racking up significant innings totals. So, taking that swing on Castillo makes more sense if you're in desperate straits. 

And if you're in first place? Well, you've got the luxury to do pretty much whatever you want -- assuming you believe your team's success is sustainable. Taking on an injured star has value if you can weather the short-term hit; buying into a slumping star is also reasonable because you can presumably stomach whatever struggles they do go through. However, you've got the luxury of not needing to do anything in particular, and jettisoning also has a lot of value if you're in this position -- the last thing you need is for someone like Castillo to tank your ratios if he doesn't turn it around. 

Ultimately, these values are just suggestions, they aren't hard and fast rules, and your personal situation and how you view any given player is going to play a significant role in how you value individual players. This can be a guide, but don't feel like you have to make a deal that doesn't make sense for your team. In a season like this one, flexibility is going to be key. 

Here are my updated trade values for Week 9:

H2H Points Trade Values

NameValueChange From Last Week
Ronald Acuna50
Fernando Tatis49
Gerrit Cole47
Juan Soto47
Trea Turner45
Jacob deGrom44
Mookie Betts44-2
Jose Ramirez42
Xander Bogaerts412
Shane Bieber41-1
Trevor Story40
Trevor Bauer40
Yu Darvish40
Vladimir Guerrero404
Bryce Harper39-2
Max Scherzer39
Freddie Freeman38
Anthony Rendon37
Manny Machado36
Tim Anderson36
Tyler Glasnow35
Aaron Nola34
Clayton Kershaw32
Corbin Burnes31-1
Jack Flaherty31
Lucas Giolito30-1
Rafael Devers30
J.D. Martinez301
Alex Bregman29
Francisco Lindor27-3
Brandon Woodruff27
Whit Merrifield27
Lance Lynn272
Zack Wheeler272
Kris Bryant273
Shohei Ohtani27
Kyle Tucker272
Cody Bellinger261
Aaron Judge26
Shohei Ohtani26
Giancarlo Stanton253
Bo Bichette25
Ketel Marte254
Jose Altuve24
Walker Buehler24
Christian Yelich24-4
Ozzie Albies24
Adalberto Mondesi242
Nolan Arenado23
Kenta Maeda23
Nick Castellanos22
Yordan Alvarez221
Mike Trout22-1
Pete Alonso21
Joe Musgrove19
Nelson Cruz19
DJ LeMahieu18-4
Jose Abreu18-2
Julio Urias18
Teoscar Hernandez18
Javier Baez182
Byron Buxton175
Hyun-Jin Ryu17
Sandy Alcantara17
George Springer17
Josh Hader16
Edwin Diaz16
Liam Hendriks16
Paul Goldschmidt16
Matt Olson15-3
Trent Grisham15-2
Luke Voit15
Zack Greinke15
Pablo Lopez15
Austin Meadows15
Charlie Morton151
Kevin Gausman142
Jose Berrios14-1
Kyle Hendricks14
Aroldis Chapman14
Ramon Laureano141
Ian Anderson14
Randy Arozarena141
John Means141
Gleyber Torres13
Alex Verdugo13
Freddy Peralta131
Adolis Garcia131
Sonny Gray12
Max Muncy12
Kenley Jansen121
Trevor Rogers12-2
Jazz Chisholm12
Carlos Santana125
Carlos Rodon111
Anthony Rizzo11
Salvador Perez11
Jesse Winker112
Eric Hosmer11
Stephen Strasburg112
Austin Riley113
J.T. Realmuto10-4
Carlos Correa10
Max Fried10
Craig Kimbrel10
Mitch Haniger101
Mark Melancon102
Josh Donaldson10
Luis Castillo9-16
Marcell Ozuna9-14
Robbie Ray91
Starling Marte9
Yoan Moncada9
Lourdes Gurriel9
Jarred Kelenic9-2
Raisel Iglesias9
Lance McCullers9
Dylan Bundy9
Brandon Lowe9
Wil Myers9
Hector Neris9
Trey Mancini93
Omar Narvaez81
Eddie Rosario8
Matt Chapman8-1
Willson Contreras8-2
Jared Walsh8
Marcus Semien8
Michael Brantley8
Gio Urshela8
Zach Eflin8
Justin Turner8
Alex Reyes8
Isiah Kiner-Falefa81
Willie Calhoun8
Avisail Garcia8
Ryan McMahon82
Corey Seager7
Blake Snell7-3
Charlie Blackmon7-2
Brad Hand7
Joey Gallo7-2
Tyler Mahle7-1
Will Smith7
Will Smith7
Zach Plesac7
Eduardo Rodriguez7
Ke'Bryan Hayes7
Tommy Edman7
Nick Solak7
Mark Canha72
Jake Cronenworth7
Raimel Tapia73
Ian Happ73
Jonathan Villar72
Bryan Reynolds74
Garrett Hampson6
Eugenio Suarez6-2
Rhys Hoskins6
Jesus Luzardo6-1
Yuli Gurriel62
Wander Franco6
Yasmani Grandal6
Patrick Corbin6-1
Andrew Vaughn62
Mike Moustakas5-3
Ryan Pressly5
Dylan Carlson5-2
Marcus Stroman5
Victor Robles5-1
Max Kepler5
Kolten Wong5
Christian Vazquez5
Ryan Mountcastle5
Diego Castillo5
Nate Lowe5
Cedric Mullins5
Noah Syndergaard51
Kendall Graveman5-1
Jean Segura52
James Karinchak52
C.J. Cron5
Griffin Canning5
Tyler Naquin5
Emmanuel Clase4
Didi Gregorius4-1
Mike Yastrzemski4
Yermin Mercedes4-1
Chris Paddack4
Alex Kirilloff4
Dylan Cease4-1
Sixto Sanchez4
Adbert Alzolay43
Dominic Smith4-2
Jeff McNeil3-3
Aaron Civale3
Dansby Swanson3-3
Jameson Taillon3
Kyle Schwarber3
Frankie Montas3
Buster Posey3
Luis Severino3
Lou Trivino33
Taylor Rogers3
Chris Sale3
Brady Singer3
Brendan Rodgers3
Dinelson Lamet3
Josh Staumont32
Anthony Santander2
Nick Senzel2
Andrew Benintendi2
Sean Manaea2
Carson Kelly22
Andrew Heaney2-1
Michael Pineda2
Adam Wainwright2
Kyle Lewis2
Alex Wood2
Josh Rojas2-2
Jorge Polanco2
Carlos Carrasco2
Gary Sanchez2
Yimi Garcia2
Chris Taylor2
Ty France2
Cesar Hernandez22
Mike Minor22
Chris Bassitt21
Michael Fulmer22
Matthew Boyd2
Jake Diekman22
Alec Bohm2
Josh Bell2
Joey Wendle2

Roto Trade Values 

Name
Change From Last Week
Ronald Acuna43
Fernando Tatis423
Juan Soto41
Gerrit Cole41
Mookie Betts40-2
Trea Turner39
Jacob deGrom38
Jose Ramirez38
Shane Bieber37-2
Trevor Story36
Bryce Harper35-2
Freddie Freeman34
Trevor Bauer33
Max Scherzer33
Yu Darvish33
Xander Bogaerts322
Manny Machado32
Vladimir Guerrero294
Tyler Glasnow29
Anthony Rendon28
Aaron Nola28
Corbin Burnes28-1
Tim Anderson27
Francisco Lindor27-3
Clayton Kershaw27
Lucas Giolito27-1
Jack Flaherty26
Byron Buxton267
Rafael Devers26
Alex Bregman26
Brandon Woodruff26
Cody Bellinger251
J.D. Martinez251
Whit Merrifield25
Walker Buehler25
Kyle Tucker252
Lance Lynn242
Bo Bichette23
Christian Yelich23-4
Ketel Marte234
Ozzie Albies22
Aaron Judge22
Zack Wheeler222
Kris Bryant223
Mike Trout22-1
Jose Altuve21
Nolan Arenado21
Kenta Maeda21
Giancarlo Stanton206
Shohei Ohtani20
Adalberto Mondesi202
Pete Alonso20
Joe Musgrove20
Shohei Ohtani20
Nick Castellanos19
Yordan Alvarez191
Jose Abreu19-2
Nelson Cruz18
Corey Seager18
DJ LeMahieu17-3
Hyun-Jin Ryu17
Julio Urias17
Sandy Alcantara17
Josh Hader16
Edwin Diaz16
Liam Hendriks16
Paul Goldschmidt16
Teoscar Hernandez16
Trent Grisham16-2
Jose Berrios15-1
Javier Baez152
Luke Voit15
Zack Greinke15
J.T. Realmuto15-4
Pablo Lopez15
Austin Meadows15
Kyle Hendricks15
Charlie Morton151
Matt Olson14-3
George Springer14
Aroldis Chapman14
Ramon Laureano141
Ian Anderson14
Gleyber Torres13
Randy Arozarena131
Starling Marte13
Alex Verdugo13
Sonny Gray13
Blake Snell13-3
Max Muncy13
John Means131
Kevin Gausman135
Kenley Jansen131
Carlos Rodon131
Trevor Rogers12-2
Anthony Rizzo12
Carlos Correa12
Salvador Perez12
Max Fried12
Yoan Moncada12
Lourdes Gurriel12
Craig Kimbrel12
Freddy Peralta121
Jarred Kelenic12-2
Eddie Rosario11
Raisel Iglesias11
Charlie Blackmon11-2
Lance McCullers11
Dylan Bundy11
Mitch Haniger111
Matt Chapman11-1
Brandon Lowe11
Jazz Chisholm11
Jesse Winker102
Wil Myers10
Brad Hand10
Willson Contreras10-2
Joey Gallo10-2
Jared Walsh10
Mark Melancon102
Trey Mancini103
Marcus Semien9
Michael Brantley9
Josh Donaldson9
Mike Moustakas9-3
Gio Urshela9
Eugenio Suarez9-2
Tyler Mahle9-1
Zach Eflin9
Ryan McMahon92
Luis Castillo8-14
Marcell Ozuna8-14
Justin Turner8
Robbie Ray83
Ryan Pressly8
Eric Hosmer8
Stephen Strasburg82
Rhys Hoskins8
Will Smith8
Alex Reyes8
Will Smith8
Zach Plesac8
Eduardo Rodriguez8
Dylan Carlson8-2
Jesus Luzardo8-1
Jeff McNeil8-3
Michael Conforto8-3
Marcus Stroman8
Aaron Civale8
Garrett Hampson8
Adolis Garcia81
Carlos Santana85
Ke'Bryan Hayes7
Hector Neris7
Victor Robles7-1
Dansby Swanson7-3
Emmanuel Clase7
Yuli Gurriel62
Alec Bohm6
Austin Riley63
Tommy Edman6
Nick Solak6
Mark Canha62
Max Kepler6
Kolten Wong6
Christian Vazquez6
Jake Cronenworth6
Isiah Kiner-Falefa61
Willie Calhoun6
Didi Gregorius6-1
Diego Castillo6
Mike Yastrzemski6
Nate Lowe6
Yermin Mercedes6-1
Cavan Biggio6-4
Wander Franco6
Omar Narvaez51
Raimel Tapia53
Anthony Santander5
Ian Happ53
Chris Paddack5
Alex Kirilloff5
Andrew Benintendi5
Sean Manaea5
Matt Barnes5
Carson Kelly52
Yusei Kikuchi5
Yasmani Grandal5
Cedric Mullins5
Jameson Taillon5
Dominic Smith5-2
Noah Syndergaard51
Jonathan Villar52
Alek Manoah5
Nick Senzel4
Andrew Heaney4-1
Patrick Corbin4-1
Dylan Cease4-1
Kendall Graveman4-1
Nick Madrigal4
Jean Segura42
Bryan Reynolds44
Tommy Pham4
James Karinchak42
Kyle Schwarber4
Frankie Montas4
C.J. Cron4
Buster Posey4
Griffin Canning4
Sixto Sanchez4
Michael Pineda4
Adam Wainwright4
Kyle Lewis4
Jesus Aguilar4
Gavin Lux4
Dallas Keuchel4
Clint Frazier4
Alex Wood4
Andrew Vaughn42
Luis Robert4-1
Tyler Naquin4
Luis Severino4
Framber Valdez4-2
Josh Rojas4-2
Joey Votto3
Jorge Polanco3
Carlos Carrasco3
Lou Trivino33
Taylor Rogers3
Chris Sale3
Gary Sanchez3
Brady Singer3
Yimi Garcia3
Chris Taylor3
Jorge Soler3-4
Ty France3
Drew Smyly3
Myles Straw3
Michael Kopech3
Brendan Rodgers3
Marco Gonzales3
Randal Grichuk3
J.D. Davis3
Ian Kennedy3
Cesar Valdez3-3
Avisail Garcia3
Jose Urquidy3
Zac Gallen3-2
Franmil Reyes3-5
Anthony DeSclafani3
Jo Adell3
Adbert Alzolay33
Ryan Mountcastle2
Dinelson Lamet2
Josh Bell2
Cesar Hernandez22
Mike Minor22
Chris Bassitt21
Josh Staumont22
Michael Fulmer22
Nathan Eovaldi2
Matthew Boyd2
German Marquez2-1
Eduardo Escobar2
Jordan Montgomery2
A.J. Pollock2
Amed Rosario2