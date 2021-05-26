Dealing with injuries has been an unfortunate part of the 2021 MLB season that every Fantasy player has had to deal with, and the last week hasn't made things any easier. Mike Trout went on the IL last week with a calf strain that could cost him a couple of months, and he was joined by, among others, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto, Zach Plesac, Nick Senzel, Franmil Reyes, Lance McCullers, Kenta Maeda, and, just Wednesday, Corey Kluber (shoulder), Luke Voit (oblique) and Marcell Ozuna (finger).

It's just been that kind of year, and the injuries aren't showing any signs of slowing down. Which means, you might need to start thinking about trading from a position of strength to fill some holes in your lineup. Or, you might need to start considering trading your star players on the IL at a discount, just to get someone in the lineup.

And, if you're in a good spot in the early going, now might be the perfect time to start trying to take advantage of others' desperation by acquiring some of their injured stars. If you're sitting at 6-2 in a points league or with a solid lead in a Roto league, taking the short-term loss might be worth it if you could get someone like Trout or Corey Seager to provide a big boost once they come back.

While I try to provide suggested trade values for every player in this column every week, when it comes to injured players, so much comes down to that team context. I've got Trout valued as a 22-point player in points leagues, right around the same value as someone like Nick Castellanos rest of season. But, if you've got Trout on your roster and you are 3-5, you'd probably much rather have Castellanos. Sure, it might make your team less likely to win a title if you get to the playoffs and Trout is healthy, but you may not get to the playoffs if you don't fill that hole.

If you're off to a poor start, you probably want to discount the injured players on this list at least a few points. You might need to be willing to take a "loss" in the long term in a trade. Because if you don't even make the playoffs, it doesn't matter much at all that you might have "won" the trade in a vacuum, because by the time you start to recoup whatever you might have lost, it'll be too late for it to matter.

Now, that's not the same thing as saying teams low in the standings should focus on sure production over upside in all trades. The opposite is true when you're talking about non-injured players, actually; you should probably be prioritizing slumping stars in deals. For example, I've got Luis Castillo as a nine point player in the chart now, a significant decrease from where he'd been previously, because I just can't trust him to turn this around. It's not the most likely outcome, which is what we're typically dealing with.

However, if you're at the bottom of the standings with a need at pitching, Castillo's downside risk doesn't really matter anymore. He can only hurt you so much now. But his upside can absolutely propel you up the standings. Right now, the most likely outcome is that someone like Freddy Peralta or Trevor Rogers returns more value than Castillo the rest of the way, but neither can hope to match Castillo's best-case scenario as an ace capable of racking up significant innings totals. So, taking that swing on Castillo makes more sense if you're in desperate straits.

And if you're in first place? Well, you've got the luxury to do pretty much whatever you want -- assuming you believe your team's success is sustainable. Taking on an injured star has value if you can weather the short-term hit; buying into a slumping star is also reasonable because you can presumably stomach whatever struggles they do go through. However, you've got the luxury of not needing to do anything in particular, and jettisoning also has a lot of value if you're in this position -- the last thing you need is for someone like Castillo to tank your ratios if he doesn't turn it around.

Ultimately, these values are just suggestions, they aren't hard and fast rules, and your personal situation and how you view any given player is going to play a significant role in how you value individual players. This can be a guide, but don't feel like you have to make a deal that doesn't make sense for your team. In a season like this one, flexibility is going to be key.

Here are my updated trade values for Week 9:

H2H Points Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week Ronald Acuna 50

Fernando Tatis 49

Gerrit Cole 47

Juan Soto 47

Trea Turner 45

Jacob deGrom 44

Mookie Betts 44 -2 Jose Ramirez 42

Xander Bogaerts 41 2 Shane Bieber 41 -1 Trevor Story 40

Trevor Bauer 40

Yu Darvish 40

Vladimir Guerrero 40 4 Bryce Harper 39 -2 Max Scherzer 39

Freddie Freeman 38

Anthony Rendon 37

Manny Machado 36

Tim Anderson 36

Tyler Glasnow 35

Aaron Nola 34

Clayton Kershaw 32

Corbin Burnes 31 -1 Jack Flaherty 31

Lucas Giolito 30 -1 Rafael Devers 30

J.D. Martinez 30 1 Alex Bregman 29

Francisco Lindor 27 -3 Brandon Woodruff 27

Whit Merrifield 27

Lance Lynn 27 2 Zack Wheeler 27 2 Kris Bryant 27 3 Shohei Ohtani 27

Kyle Tucker 27 2 Cody Bellinger 26 1 Aaron Judge 26

Shohei Ohtani 26

Giancarlo Stanton 25 3 Bo Bichette 25

Ketel Marte 25 4 Jose Altuve 24

Walker Buehler 24

Christian Yelich 24 -4 Ozzie Albies 24

Adalberto Mondesi 24 2 Nolan Arenado 23

Kenta Maeda 23

Nick Castellanos 22

Yordan Alvarez 22 1 Mike Trout 22 -1 Pete Alonso 21

Joe Musgrove 19

Nelson Cruz 19

DJ LeMahieu 18 -4 Jose Abreu 18 -2 Julio Urias 18

Teoscar Hernandez 18

Javier Baez 18 2 Byron Buxton 17 5 Hyun-Jin Ryu 17

Sandy Alcantara 17

George Springer 17

Josh Hader 16

Edwin Diaz 16

Liam Hendriks 16

Paul Goldschmidt 16

Matt Olson 15 -3 Trent Grisham 15 -2 Luke Voit 15

Zack Greinke 15

Pablo Lopez 15

Austin Meadows 15

Charlie Morton 15 1 Kevin Gausman 14 2 Jose Berrios 14 -1 Kyle Hendricks 14

Aroldis Chapman 14

Ramon Laureano 14 1 Ian Anderson 14

Randy Arozarena 14 1 John Means 14 1 Gleyber Torres 13

Alex Verdugo 13

Freddy Peralta 13 1 Adolis Garcia 13 1 Sonny Gray 12

Max Muncy 12

Kenley Jansen 12 1 Trevor Rogers 12 -2 Jazz Chisholm 12

Carlos Santana 12 5 Carlos Rodon 11 1 Anthony Rizzo 11

Salvador Perez 11

Jesse Winker 11 2 Eric Hosmer 11

Stephen Strasburg 11 2 Austin Riley 11 3 J.T. Realmuto 10 -4 Carlos Correa 10

Max Fried 10

Craig Kimbrel 10

Mitch Haniger 10 1 Mark Melancon 10 2 Josh Donaldson 10

Luis Castillo 9 -16 Marcell Ozuna 9 -14 Robbie Ray 9 1 Starling Marte 9

Yoan Moncada 9

Lourdes Gurriel 9

Jarred Kelenic 9 -2 Raisel Iglesias 9

Lance McCullers 9

Dylan Bundy 9

Brandon Lowe 9

Wil Myers 9

Hector Neris 9

Trey Mancini 9 3 Omar Narvaez 8 1 Eddie Rosario 8

Matt Chapman 8 -1 Willson Contreras 8 -2 Jared Walsh 8

Marcus Semien 8

Michael Brantley 8

Gio Urshela 8

Zach Eflin 8

Justin Turner 8

Alex Reyes 8

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 8 1 Willie Calhoun 8

Avisail Garcia 8

Ryan McMahon 8 2 Corey Seager 7

Blake Snell 7 -3 Charlie Blackmon 7 -2 Brad Hand 7

Joey Gallo 7 -2 Tyler Mahle 7 -1 Will Smith 7

Will Smith 7

Zach Plesac 7

Eduardo Rodriguez 7

Ke'Bryan Hayes 7

Tommy Edman 7

Nick Solak 7

Mark Canha 7 2 Jake Cronenworth 7

Raimel Tapia 7 3 Ian Happ 7 3 Jonathan Villar 7 2 Bryan Reynolds 7 4 Garrett Hampson 6

Eugenio Suarez 6 -2 Rhys Hoskins 6

Jesus Luzardo 6 -1 Yuli Gurriel 6 2 Wander Franco 6

Yasmani Grandal 6

Patrick Corbin 6 -1 Andrew Vaughn 6 2 Mike Moustakas 5 -3 Ryan Pressly 5

Dylan Carlson 5 -2 Marcus Stroman 5

Victor Robles 5 -1 Max Kepler 5

Kolten Wong 5

Christian Vazquez 5

Ryan Mountcastle 5

Diego Castillo 5

Nate Lowe 5

Cedric Mullins 5

Noah Syndergaard 5 1 Kendall Graveman 5 -1 Jean Segura 5 2 James Karinchak 5 2 C.J. Cron 5

Griffin Canning 5

Tyler Naquin 5

Emmanuel Clase 4

Didi Gregorius 4 -1 Mike Yastrzemski 4

Yermin Mercedes 4 -1 Chris Paddack 4

Alex Kirilloff 4

Dylan Cease 4 -1 Sixto Sanchez 4

Adbert Alzolay 4 3 Dominic Smith 4 -2 Jeff McNeil 3 -3 Aaron Civale 3

Dansby Swanson 3 -3 Jameson Taillon 3

Kyle Schwarber 3

Frankie Montas 3

Buster Posey 3

Luis Severino 3

Lou Trivino 3 3 Taylor Rogers 3

Chris Sale 3

Brady Singer 3

Brendan Rodgers 3

Dinelson Lamet 3

Josh Staumont 3 2 Anthony Santander 2

Nick Senzel 2

Andrew Benintendi 2

Sean Manaea 2

Carson Kelly 2 2 Andrew Heaney 2 -1 Michael Pineda 2

Adam Wainwright 2

Kyle Lewis 2

Alex Wood 2

Josh Rojas 2 -2 Jorge Polanco 2

Carlos Carrasco 2

Gary Sanchez 2

Yimi Garcia 2

Chris Taylor 2

Ty France 2

Cesar Hernandez 2 2 Mike Minor 2 2 Chris Bassitt 2 1 Michael Fulmer 2 2 Matthew Boyd 2

Jake Diekman 2 2 Alec Bohm 2

Josh Bell 2

Joey Wendle 2



Roto Trade Values

Name

Change From Last Week Ronald Acuna 43

Fernando Tatis 42 3 Juan Soto 41

Gerrit Cole 41

Mookie Betts 40 -2 Trea Turner 39

Jacob deGrom 38

Jose Ramirez 38

Shane Bieber 37 -2 Trevor Story 36

Bryce Harper 35 -2 Freddie Freeman 34

Trevor Bauer 33

Max Scherzer 33

Yu Darvish 33

Xander Bogaerts 32 2 Manny Machado 32

Vladimir Guerrero 29 4 Tyler Glasnow 29

Anthony Rendon 28

Aaron Nola 28

Corbin Burnes 28 -1 Tim Anderson 27

Francisco Lindor 27 -3 Clayton Kershaw 27

Lucas Giolito 27 -1 Jack Flaherty 26

Byron Buxton 26 7 Rafael Devers 26

Alex Bregman 26

Brandon Woodruff 26

Cody Bellinger 25 1 J.D. Martinez 25 1 Whit Merrifield 25

Walker Buehler 25

Kyle Tucker 25 2 Lance Lynn 24 2 Bo Bichette 23

Christian Yelich 23 -4 Ketel Marte 23 4 Ozzie Albies 22

Aaron Judge 22

Zack Wheeler 22 2 Kris Bryant 22 3 Mike Trout 22 -1 Jose Altuve 21

Nolan Arenado 21

Kenta Maeda 21

Giancarlo Stanton 20 6 Shohei Ohtani 20

Adalberto Mondesi 20 2 Pete Alonso 20

Joe Musgrove 20

Shohei Ohtani 20

Nick Castellanos 19

Yordan Alvarez 19 1 Jose Abreu 19 -2 Nelson Cruz 18

Corey Seager 18

DJ LeMahieu 17 -3 Hyun-Jin Ryu 17

Julio Urias 17

Sandy Alcantara 17

Josh Hader 16

Edwin Diaz 16

Liam Hendriks 16

Paul Goldschmidt 16

Teoscar Hernandez 16

Trent Grisham 16 -2 Jose Berrios 15 -1 Javier Baez 15 2 Luke Voit 15

Zack Greinke 15

J.T. Realmuto 15 -4 Pablo Lopez 15

Austin Meadows 15

Kyle Hendricks 15

Charlie Morton 15 1 Matt Olson 14 -3 George Springer 14

Aroldis Chapman 14

Ramon Laureano 14 1 Ian Anderson 14

Gleyber Torres 13

Randy Arozarena 13 1 Starling Marte 13

Alex Verdugo 13

Sonny Gray 13

Blake Snell 13 -3 Max Muncy 13

John Means 13 1 Kevin Gausman 13 5 Kenley Jansen 13 1 Carlos Rodon 13 1 Trevor Rogers 12 -2 Anthony Rizzo 12

Carlos Correa 12

Salvador Perez 12

Max Fried 12

Yoan Moncada 12

Lourdes Gurriel 12

Craig Kimbrel 12

Freddy Peralta 12 1 Jarred Kelenic 12 -2 Eddie Rosario 11

Raisel Iglesias 11

Charlie Blackmon 11 -2 Lance McCullers 11

Dylan Bundy 11

Mitch Haniger 11 1 Matt Chapman 11 -1 Brandon Lowe 11

Jazz Chisholm 11

Jesse Winker 10 2 Wil Myers 10

Brad Hand 10

Willson Contreras 10 -2 Joey Gallo 10 -2 Jared Walsh 10

Mark Melancon 10 2 Trey Mancini 10 3 Marcus Semien 9

Michael Brantley 9

Josh Donaldson 9

Mike Moustakas 9 -3 Gio Urshela 9

Eugenio Suarez 9 -2 Tyler Mahle 9 -1 Zach Eflin 9

Ryan McMahon 9 2 Luis Castillo 8 -14 Marcell Ozuna 8 -14 Justin Turner 8

Robbie Ray 8 3 Ryan Pressly 8

Eric Hosmer 8

Stephen Strasburg 8 2 Rhys Hoskins 8

Will Smith 8

Alex Reyes 8

Will Smith 8

Zach Plesac 8

Eduardo Rodriguez 8

Dylan Carlson 8 -2 Jesus Luzardo 8 -1 Jeff McNeil 8 -3 Michael Conforto 8 -3 Marcus Stroman 8

Aaron Civale 8

Garrett Hampson 8

Adolis Garcia 8 1 Carlos Santana 8 5 Ke'Bryan Hayes 7

Hector Neris 7

Victor Robles 7 -1 Dansby Swanson 7 -3 Emmanuel Clase 7

Yuli Gurriel 6 2 Alec Bohm 6

Austin Riley 6 3 Tommy Edman 6

Nick Solak 6

Mark Canha 6 2 Max Kepler 6

Kolten Wong 6

Christian Vazquez 6

Jake Cronenworth 6

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 6 1 Willie Calhoun 6

Didi Gregorius 6 -1 Diego Castillo 6

Mike Yastrzemski 6

Nate Lowe 6

Yermin Mercedes 6 -1 Cavan Biggio 6 -4 Wander Franco 6

Omar Narvaez 5 1 Raimel Tapia 5 3 Anthony Santander 5

Ian Happ 5 3 Chris Paddack 5

Alex Kirilloff 5

Andrew Benintendi 5

Sean Manaea 5

Matt Barnes 5

Carson Kelly 5 2 Yusei Kikuchi 5

Yasmani Grandal 5

Cedric Mullins 5

Jameson Taillon 5

Dominic Smith 5 -2 Noah Syndergaard 5 1 Jonathan Villar 5 2 Alek Manoah 5

Nick Senzel 4

Andrew Heaney 4 -1 Patrick Corbin 4 -1 Dylan Cease 4 -1 Kendall Graveman 4 -1 Nick Madrigal 4

Jean Segura 4 2 Bryan Reynolds 4 4 Tommy Pham 4

James Karinchak 4 2 Kyle Schwarber 4

Frankie Montas 4

C.J. Cron 4

Buster Posey 4

Griffin Canning 4

Sixto Sanchez 4

Michael Pineda 4

Adam Wainwright 4

Kyle Lewis 4

Jesus Aguilar 4

Gavin Lux 4

Dallas Keuchel 4

Clint Frazier 4

Alex Wood 4

Andrew Vaughn 4 2 Luis Robert 4 -1 Tyler Naquin 4

Luis Severino 4

Framber Valdez 4 -2 Josh Rojas 4 -2 Joey Votto 3

Jorge Polanco 3

Carlos Carrasco 3

Lou Trivino 3 3 Taylor Rogers 3

Chris Sale 3

Gary Sanchez 3

Brady Singer 3

Yimi Garcia 3

Chris Taylor 3

Jorge Soler 3 -4 Ty France 3

Drew Smyly 3

Myles Straw 3

Michael Kopech 3

Brendan Rodgers 3

Marco Gonzales 3

Randal Grichuk 3

J.D. Davis 3

Ian Kennedy 3

Cesar Valdez 3 -3 Avisail Garcia 3

Jose Urquidy 3

Zac Gallen 3 -2 Franmil Reyes 3 -5 Anthony DeSclafani 3

Jo Adell 3

Adbert Alzolay 3 3 Ryan Mountcastle 2

Dinelson Lamet 2

Josh Bell 2

Cesar Hernandez 2 2 Mike Minor 2 2 Chris Bassitt 2 1 Josh Staumont 2 2 Michael Fulmer 2 2 Nathan Eovaldi 2

Matthew Boyd 2

German Marquez 2 -1 Eduardo Escobar 2

Jordan Montgomery 2

A.J. Pollock 2

Amed Rosario 2

