Fernando Abad: Released by Philadelphia
Abad was released by the Phillies on Wednesday.
Abad joined the organization just over a month ago on a minor-league pact that includes an invitation to spring training. He will now look to latch on with a new club after a solid campaign with Boston in 2017, posting a 3.30 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 43.2 innings of relief.
