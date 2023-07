The Rockies selected Abad's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

The veteran left-hander joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in late May, and he'll now join the big club after he posted a 1.40 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 28:2 K:BB across 21 outings with Albuquerque. Abad last pitched in the majors during 2021 with Baltimore and had a 5.60 ERA in 17.2 frames.