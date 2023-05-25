site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Fernando Abad: Let go by Rockies
Abad was released by the Rockies on Wednesday.
Abad cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and has now been cut loose. The veteran left-hander will now look to latch on in another organization.
