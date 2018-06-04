Giants' Buster Posey: Hits fourth home run

Posey went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Phillies.

Posey took an offering from Hector Neris just over the left field wall in the eighth inning to record his fourth home run of the season and second in his past four games. He has an unimpressive .446 slugging percentage this season, but has recorded at least one hit in 19 of 22 games since the beginning of May.