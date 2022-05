Casali was removed from Friday's loss to the Padres after taking a foul tip off his mask, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casali went 0-for-1 with an RBI and a walk to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced late in the game and evaluated for a concussion. While manager Gabe Kapler said the backstop was feeling better after the game, he'll continue to be monitored to determine whether he's dealing with a concussion.